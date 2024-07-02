Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesKLAMpactCity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa's Woolworths flags sharp drop in profit as shoppers spend less

    By Nqobile Dludla
    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    South African upmarket fashion and food retailer Woolworths said it expects to report a decline of up to 32% in full-year total headline earnings on weak sales, as higher living costs continue to weigh on discretionary spend.
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

    Woolworths said on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, headline earnings per share (HEPS) for total operations are expected to fall by 27% to 32% in the 53 weeks ended 30 June, from 514.7 cents in the prior year.

    Excluding Australian department store David Jones' contribution in the prior year before being sold and on a comparable prior 52-week period, HEPS are seen falling by 14% to 19%.

    The retailer will also book a non-cash impairment of goodwill on its Australian men's fashion brand Politix after reassessing the carrying value of that brand. This will only impact the EPS line and not HEPS.

    Group turnover and concession sales for the total group decreased by 16.4%, with its South African Fashion, Beauty and Home business delivering turnover growth of 1.4%, while the food business grew sales by 11.2%, further buoyed by the inclusion of the Absolute Pets acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

    On a comparable basis and from continuing operations, group turnover grew by 6.2% and by 5.6% on a constant currency basis.

    Woolworths said its fashion business was impacted by the weak macro environment, poor product availability due to congestion at the ports "and increased competition from the disruptive entry of international online retailers."

    The cold weather also arrived late in winter, delaying shopping for winter clothes.

    Fast-fashion online retailers Shein and Temu have aggressively expanded worldwide, including in South Africa, as online shopping has surged after the Covid-19 pandemic. Shein has lured local shoppers with its $5 tops and $10 dresses.

    In Australia and New Zealand, retail trading conditions have deteriorated further in the second half, with consumer sentiment at near-record lows and the prolonged cost of living crisis continuing to impact both footfall and discretionary spend, Woolworths said.

    As a result, sales at its fashion Country Road business fell by 6.8%.

    Read more: headline earnings per share, Woolworths, sales drop, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sonali Paul
    Related
    Swipe iX celebrates 10 years with renewed focus and leadership team
    New MediaSwipe iX celebrates 10 years with renewed focus and leadership team
    30 Jul 2024
    Judging commences for the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards
    New MediaJudging commences for the 2025 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards
    29 Jul 2024
    Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers
    Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers
     25 Jul 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    S.African homeowners' appetite for alternative power solutions declining, Absa says
     19 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Woolies keeps number 1 spot in SA Retail Sentiment Index
    18 Jul 2024
    Woolworths Taste says farewell in print, embraces digital-first future
    New MediaWoolworths Taste says farewell in print, embraces digital-first future
    15 Jul 2024
    Woolworths' partnership with FoodForward SA extended
    Woolworths' partnership with FoodForward SA extended
    3 Jul 2024
    Lindt South Africa unveils a crispy, creamy, dreamy delight &#x2013; The new Choco Wafer
    Ninety9centsLindt South Africa unveils a crispy, creamy, dreamy delight – The new Choco Wafer
    2 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz