Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mixed-Use Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Empowering the future: A young woman's rise to leadership in property at Boxwood

    Issued by Catchwords
    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    Boxwood Property Fund appoints Sarah Divaris as COO.
    Sarah Divaris, new chief operating officer of Boxwood Property Fund
    Sarah Divaris, new chief operating officer of Boxwood Property Fund

    Boxwood Property Fund is proud to announce the appointment of Sarah Divaris as its new chief operating officer (COO). At the age of 29, Divaris stands as one of the youngest COOs in the sector, however she brings an extraordinary depth of experience, expertise and an innovative approach.

    Holding a Business Science degree in Finance and Economics along with a prestigious CFA Charterholder designation, Divaris’s combination of financial acumen, strategic mindset and creative flair have been instrumental in shaping Boxwood's trajectory.

    Divaris's journey with Boxwood began eight years ago. At the time, Boxwood was in its early stages, lacking assets or formal structure. Despite uncertainties, Divaris was drawn to the vision of building one of the largest private property portfolios in the country under the mentorship of CEO Rob Kane and chairman John Oliphant, and committed herself to the journey.

    Her early days involved planning, capital raising, and pursuing the company's first major acquisition. As the company evolved, so did her responsibilities, now spanning a spectrum of strategic and operational initiatives to manage and grow Boxwood’s R3bn property portfolio across sectors and geographies.

    Divaris's multifaceted approach is evident in her ability to handle tenant liaison, lease negotiation, development work, acquisition selection, feasibilities and due diligence. Notably, her commitment to driving value was showcased in her first landmark project, the revitalisation of a mixed-use asset in the centre of Cape Town, where she achieved a 31% increase in the asset's value within the first 12 months.

    Divaris's ability to blend financial expertise with the creative demands of the property business is truly impressive. According to her, creativity is essential in every aspect of asset management, from devising innovative solutions to attract tenants to redevelopment plans for previously unloved buildings! Divaris particularly enjoys the design side of Boxwood’s redevelopment work and has been instrumental in delivering busy food markets and quirky, sophisticated common areas. She collaborates with architects, interior designers, design students and local artists to incorporate public art installations and integrates quirky architectural elements to create visually distinctive properties.

    Beyond her professional accomplishments, Divaris has a passion for fostering entrepreneurship in South Africa. This is evident through her partnership with the UCT organisation Phaphama, which she initiated to provide support and funding to entrepreneurs in Khayelitsha. Additionally, she is dedicated to developing young property professionals, contributing to Boxwood’s talent development and diversity.

    As the new COO, Divaris's leadership philosophy centres on collaboration, empowerment, and alignment with Boxwood's strategic goals. She is committed to driving innovation, fostering talent and shaping the future of women in property.

    CEO Rob Kane adds that the promotion is thoroughly deserved and Boxwood looks forward to a dynamic and successful future under Divaris's capable leadership.

    Read more: John Oliphant, Rob Kane, Boxwood Property Fund, Catchwords
    NextOptions
    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Sarah Divaris, Boxwood Property Fund's new chief operating officer (COO).
    Sarah Divaris, Boxwood Property Fund's new COO
    1 day
    The first units are snapped up at Growthpoint&#x2019;s Arterial Industrial Estate development
    CatchwordsThe first units are snapped up at Growthpoint’s Arterial Industrial Estate development
    Proparco and 27four support Divercity to expand access to affordable housing in South Africa
    CatchwordsProparco and 27four support Divercity to expand access to affordable housing in South Africa
    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    Atterbury proudly unveils Village Walk in Pretoria East
    CatchwordsAtterbury proudly unveils Village Walk in Pretoria East
    Game-changing proptech: Lisa smart leasing platform launches in South Africa
    CatchwordsGame-changing proptech: Lisa smart leasing platform launches in South Africa
    80% sold out: The Rubik Cape Town CBD luxury apartments
    Catchwords80% sold out: The Rubik Cape Town CBD luxury apartments
    Strategic upgrades enhance Dipula's retail assets
    CatchwordsStrategic upgrades enhance Dipula's retail assets
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz