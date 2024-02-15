Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMAMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    SA's budget to consolidate more slowly, rate cuts delayed: Reuters poll

    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    South Africa's budget deficit will narrow at a slower pace in coming years than October estimates predicted, put off course by poor mining tax receipts, according to a Reuters poll which also showed the central bank would delay interest rate cuts.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The consolidated budget deficit will narrow to 5.0% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that begins in March, a poll of economists taken in the past week showed. That is 0.4 percentage point less than previously thought in National Treasury estimates.

    Further delays are expected in following fiscal years, with deficits narrowing to 4.6% and 4.2% of GDP for the subsequent two years from government estimates of 4.2% and 3.6% in October.

    "We are coming off a high base in terms of mining receipts, you will recall 2022 was a very good year with a windfall in mining taxes and very favourable commodity prices, unfortunately last year we had a slump in coal prices and also export volumes," said Isaac Matshego, a senior economist at Nedbank.

    This year's deficit is now expected to have widened to 5.3% of GDP compared with Treasury estimates of 4.9%.

    The survey further suggested the actual gross debt-to-GDP ratio accumulated by South Africa will be 76.6% of GDP in the new fiscal year before averaging around 78% in the next three fiscal years.

    Expectations for SA's monetary policy

    South Africa's economy is expected to grow 1.1% this year, 0.1 percentage point slower than predicted last month, a recurring theme of increasingly disappointing growth figures and hampering the country's ability to raise taxes.

    The South African Reserve Bank is now expected to wait until the third quarter of this year before it cuts 50 basis points to 7.75% between July and/or September. In a January poll it was expected to cut by 25 basis points in May.

    David Omojomolo, Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote he still expects South Africa's economy to start performing a little better over the course of 2024.

    "The issues at ports have eased and load shedding (power shortages) at the start of this year, has overall been less intense compared to last. At the same time, fiscal policy will become more supportive as the election closes in and we also expect the Sarb to eventually start lowering interest rates," added Omojomolo.

    Read more: interest rates, Nedbank, SARB, Lesetja Kganyago, The South African Reserve Bank
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Pierre Romagny, partner, Financial Services at Oliver Wyman in South Africa.
    South African banks must be lauded for their globally recognised digital innovation
     3 days
    AWIEF Growth Accelerator for South Africa in partnership with Nedbank - Call for applications
    AWIEFAWIEF Growth Accelerator for South Africa in partnership with Nedbank - Call for applications
    Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    Topco MediaImpumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer &#x2013; The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
    #BizTrends2024: Dale Hefer – The year marketers become user-wranglers to get more from less
     30 Jan 2024
    Source: Chipo Mushwana, executive of emerging innovation at Nedbank Retail.
    The importance of taking a uniquely African approach to digital banking and payments
    29 Jan 2024
    Image supplied.
    IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards 2024: Call for jury nominations now open
    26 Jan 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Reserve Bank's deputy governor departure sparks questions
     25 Jan 2024
    Source:
    African Bank declares R100m second annual dividend
    22 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz