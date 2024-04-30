Industries

Higher Education

    Eduvos offers students the chance to secure their future through pre-enrol 2025

    Issued by Eduvos
    30 Apr 2024
    Eduvos is excited to once again offer prospective students the chance to secure their seat at Eduvos with their pre-enrol option.
    As South Africa’s best voted private higher education institution, Eduvos understands the pressure associated with matric learners’ final year of school and wants to alleviate some of this stress. The pre-enrol option offers prospective students the option of enrolling for 2025 and have peace of mind that their seat at Eduvos is reserved.

    Eduvos has also eliminated other barriers that hinder people from investing in their future, like entrance tests and in-person application. The institution does not require the NBT test. Prospective students can simply enrol online and then complete their application once they receive their final matric marks in 2025.

    As Africa moves into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is important for the continent’s youth – who make up over 40% of the population – to be educated and equipped with the skills to help the continent prosper.

    Eduvos is a proudly African institution, committed to making quality, affordable education accessible to as many people as possible. The institution strives to unlocking each of its students’ potential with the goal of unlocking Africa’s potential.

    Over the last three years, Eduvos has surpassed many of it’s public university counterparts in first year enrolment numbers, allowing more students to access higher education and reach their career goals.

    Through funding partnerships with institutions like Capitec Education Finance and Manati, and external bursaries through Vela Trust, Eduvos offers comprehensive support for students to secure funding, ensuring that financial constraints don't stand between them and their future.

    Those who wish to pre-enrol with Eduvos for 2025 can choose from over 20 accredited qualifications, internationally recognised, across four faculties, Applied Science, Commerce & Law, Humanities, and Information Technology. Those who might not achieve the results they aimed for in matric can stay on their path to success, through Eduvos’s access and pre-degree foundation programmes to higher certificate qualifications.

    For media enquiries,

    Kara van der Berg
    PR Manager
    moc.sovude@grebdv.araK

    Find Eduvos online:

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Capitec, Vela Trust
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

