Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    EDF is building 1.2GW of renewables across SA

    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    EDF Renewables is driving South Africa's renewable energy transition with an intensive construction programme. The company is building nearly 1.2GW of low-carbon power capacity, including wind, solar, and battery storage, across eight sites in the Northern and Eastern Cape.
    Main transmission station (MTS) for Koruson 1 and Koruson 2 under construction
    Main transmission station (MTS) for Koruson 1 and Koruson 2 under construction

    "Our projects will contribute towards meeting the energy needs of South Africans, both through government programmes and through private channels for Anglo American mines via our joint trader Envusa Energy," said Tristan de Drouas, CEO of EDF Renewables.

    "These constructions will have a visible impact on the current power shortage, which is very good news for the country, and a source of pride for the teams. They are a tangible illustration of the EDF Group's capabilities to deliver low-carbon energy solutions in South Africa."

    If the Anglo American buyout is completed, BHP Group will be a dominant player in critical minerals for the global energy transition.
    BHP eyes global copper dominance with Anglo American buyout

      18 hours

    This massive program, developed with key partners, reached financial agreements between November 2022 and February 2024. EDF Renewables' projects are rapidly moving forward to help ease South Africa's crippling energy deficit.

    The following projects are at the forefront:

    Koruson 1: A cluster of three wind farms (Phezukomoya, San Kraal, and Coleskop) with a total capacity of 420MW, developed in partnership with H1 Holdings, GIBB-Crede, and a local community trust.

    Koruson 2: A collaboration with Anglo American via their joint venture Envusa Energy.

    This project includes wind and solar farms with 520MW total generation capacity, with investments from Pele Green Energy and a local community trust.

    Umoyilanga Hybrid Power Plant: A partnership with Perpetua Holdings. This innovative "virtual power plant" will combine 115MW solar, 63MW wind, and 75MW battery storage over two geographically separate sites delivering 75MW of dispatchable power.

    Accelerating energy progress

    The combined investment across these projects totals R34bn. This influx of resources has quickly mobilised construction, targeting commercial operation between 2024 and 2026.

    Once complete, these power plants are expected to provide close to 4TWh of low-carbon power to the national grid annually.
    For context, Eskom, South Africa's power utility, reported a 14.4TWh energy shortage in 2023.

    This new renewable capacity demonstrates a significant acceleration of renewable energy deployment after less than 1GW of utility-scale projects were commissioned since 2020.

    These projects directly create jobs, stimulate small businesses, and utilise South African goods and services where possible.

    They also reserve a portion of revenue to fund socio-economic development in nearby communities.

    Read more: Anglo American, Eskom, transmission, Tristan De Drouas
    NextOptions

    Related

    If the Anglo American buyout is completed, BHP Group will be a dominant player in critical minerals for the global energy transition.
    BHP eyes global copper dominance with Anglo American buyout
     18 hours
    Lance Dickerson, cofounder and MD of Revov
    The fundamental flaw in SA’s renewable power investment
     1 day
    Claimants in the Kabwe lead poisoning case will be escalating the ongoing dispute with Anglo American to the SCA
    Claimant lawyers accuse Anglo of ‘shocking indifference’ to Kabwe case
     2 days
    Source: Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels
    Anglo maintains innocence as Kabwe claimants given leave to appeal
     3 days
    Source:
    Western Cape invests R116.6m in energy resilience, solar
    19 Apr 2024
    Minister Ramokgopa visiting Kendal Power Station in Mpumalanga as part of a programme to address challenges at six identified power stations which are facing challenges.
    18 months into EAP, strides made in curbing electricity crisis but challenges remain
     1 Apr 2024
    Source:
    EC health department to start new financial year with R4.8bn in unpaid bills
     28 Mar 2024
    Anglo American's Shishen facility
    Kumba Iron Ore is acknowledged for responsible mining
    27 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz