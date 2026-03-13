South Africa
    DStv Schools Netball Challenge returns for 2026 season. Register now!

    The 2026 season of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC) is set to get underway, with schools across South Africa invited to register for one of the country’s fastest-growing school sports tournaments.
    Issued by MultiChoice
    13 Mar 2026
    Now in its sixth year, the competition has become an important platform for young netball players to compete at a national level while helping to broaden access to the sport, particularly for athletes from rural and under-resourced communities.

    Schools wishing to participate must register via the Google Form available on the SA Schools Netball website. The closing date for registrations is 31 March.

    Interest in the tournament continues to grow. In 2025, more than 3,700 schools took part in the competition, highlighting the strong appetite for structured school netball across the country.

    The DSNC provides players between the ages of 16 and 19 with the opportunity to compete at a high-performance level and has increasingly become a pathway to national selection. 12 out of the 15 players that represented South Africa at the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup are alumni of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge, showcasing the possible opportunities one can achieve post the tournament.

    “A key focus of the tournament is accessibility. Schools from all provinces, including remote rural areas, are able to participate, giving young netballers the opportunity to compete on an equal footing regardless of geography,” noted Litlhare Moteetee, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice, a Canal+ company.

    SuperSport and MultiChoice continue to support the growth of school netball through the tournament, which has become a key fixture on the school sports calendar.

    The 2026 DStv Schools Netball Challenge is expected to attract thousands of schools once again as teams compete for national honours and the opportunity to test themselves against the country’s best young talent.

    MultiChoice
    We entertain, inform and empower African communities that inspire and build us in return.
