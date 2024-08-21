Commvibe multiplies footprint with exclusivity deals

Commvibe, powered by Mediamark, has signed exclusive partnerships with three of South Africa’s top community radio stations: Zibonele FM and Bok Radio in the Western Cape, and Thetha FM in Gauteng.

With 73%* of the population tuning in to radio weekly from all socio-economic backgrounds, community radio stations play a significant citizenry role in the media landscape. Commvibe is rapidly expanding its representation and empowerment among these sought-after audiences.

“Community radio stations are critical in providing vital information, education and entertainment to their local communities,” says head of business development Mervyn Naidu. “As many broadcast in the language of its community, they also foster a strong sense of trust and real-ness with their audiences, which is what radio is all about.” continues Naidu.

Zibonele FM, broadcasting in the Khayelitsha area, was SA’s first official community radio station when it received its license in 1995. Content focuses on health, news, technology, entertainment, youth and local community initiatives. Zibonele FM has won multiple awards, making it one of the most recognised media brands in the community radio landscape today. Zibonele is ranked #1 as the most listened-to community station in the Western Cape*.

Bok Radio began its broadcast in 2019 to the northern suburbs and surrounds of the Western Cape. It resonates with the culture and rich heritage of its listeners, hosting events and shows to capacity audiences. Regarded as a station “punching above its weight” with a vibrant terrestrial and online footprint. Bok Radio is in the top five most listened-to community stations in the Western Cape*.

Thetha FM, started broadcasting from a secondary school in Orange Farm, Gauteng in 2003. The station's mission is to provide informative and empowering content and programming that promotes, among other things, primary healthcare and community upliftment and celebrates diversity that crosses cultural lines. Today, Thetha FM is hailed as one of Gauteng’s most successful community platforms, and the second most popular Community station in Gauteng*.

Mediamark and Commvibe’s exclusive agreements demonstrate their commitment to delivering high-quality media partnerships and solutions. Furthermore, the partnerships will uplift social pride and investment in these communities.

“Mediating the intersection between advertisers and community radio has been a rewarding journey so far. Our exclusive agreements, led by a common purpose, mark a milestone of generosity and inclusiveness, and we are committed to fostering a vibrant community radio landscape for the good of our industry,” added Wayne Bischoff, CEO.

