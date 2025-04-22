Clarens singer crowned OFM Truck Talent winner!

The moment OFM listeners have been waiting for since March arrived this morning with the announcement of the winner of the OFM Truck Talent competition.

Rudo Schwim, OFM Truck Talent 2025 winner

The competition, presented in collaboration with Select Musiek (a division of Sony Music Entertainment Africa), came to a dramatic end when an unsuspecting Rudo Schwim from Clarens in the Eastern Free State, was told during a live performance, which he believed was the final part of the competition, that this was his first performance as winner of the singing competition.

“Thank you for everyone's thoughts, prayers and support. I never expected this. I worked hard for this. It's incredible. It's a dream come true. This is going to open doors,” said Schwim.

He was rewarded with an exclusive development agreement with Select Musiek for a single that includes professional songwriting and composition, recording and production, official release and distribution, marketing and public relations support as well as airtime on OFM.

The 38-year-old musician, who also runs a restaurant and tyre business, says he comes from a musical family and started strumming his tin guitar and performing at the age of seven. He writes his own songs and finds inspiration from his own life as well as the people in the audience he performs for.

"Our Select Musiek team is super excited to work with Rudo and to take his career as a musician to new heights. OFM has really gone the extra mile and managed to find true talent among their listeners," says Ernst Kleinhans, general manager of Select Musiek.

A team of eight covered a total of 2,901 km over four weeks, travelling through four provinces and eight towns, seven guesthouses, 56 beds and 168 meals later, 163 entries were judged to find central SA’s next singing sensation.

“More than just a competition, OFM's Truck Talent was a vibrant stage revealing hidden singing potential within central South Africa. This is the heart of OFM, a commitment to not just entertain, but to discover, nurture, and lift the voices that will shape a brighter future for many,” says Central Media Group CEO Nick Efstathiou.

The OFM Trok Talent competition not only provided the perfect platform to showcase OFM’s brand new outside broadcasting unit with its distinctive fold-down stage, but also unearthed great talent in the region. Schwim was part of a group of five finalists who achieved the highest scores during the judging. The other finalists were Michelle Marais from Welkom, PB Laas from Potchefstroom, J’sen Brown from Klerksdorp, and Jansjoe Theodora de Roubaix from Groblershoop.

“Seeing each participant pursue their dream on stage was incredibly inspiring. I am proud and grateful to have been part of this life-changing project,” says Pulane Nel-Sekepe, one of OFM’s presenters, who was also part of the judging panel. “OFM and Select Music gave the opportunity to change someone’s life with OFM Truck Talent, and I believe they achieved it in abundance. I am incredibly proud of each person who put their talent on the line to pursue their dreams. Well done to OFM, Select Music and each participant. My expectations were exceeded – central South Africa really has talent! It was a feast!”

