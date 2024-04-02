Industries

    CIMA and ICAN Membership Pathway Agreement sees first-ever accountant acquire dual designations

    Issued by AICPA & CIMA
    2 Apr 2024
    A member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the world’s leading professional body and one of the founding members of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, Florian Hartzenberg, ACMA, CGMA, has become the first professional accountant in Namibia to acquire both the Chartered Accountant, Namibia (CA(NAM)) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations, following the accounting body’s Membership Pathway Agreement with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN).
    From left to right, Florian Hartzenberg, ACMA, CGMA, CA(NAM), welcomed to the ICAN family with a certificate presented by the ICAN CEO, Fenni Nghikevali, CA(NAM).

    Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president Africa, at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “CIMA is proud to see its agreement with ICAN come to fruition, Hartzenberg is the first CIMA member to complete ICAN’s Tax Course and the Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination and successfully gain the CA(NAM) designation. I am certain that his achievement will inspire members from ICAN and CIMA who do not hold the dual designations to register for examinations and ultimately qualify for either the CGMA or CA(NAM) designations.”

    Fenni Nghikevali, CA(NAM), chief executive officer, at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia, added: “This is a milestone for the ICAN and CIMA Membership Pathway Agreement, we are happy to see this collaboration yielding results. Congratulations to Mr Hartzenberg for his outstanding achievement, holding the two designations will distinguish him from his peers and he will enjoy the respect and benefits that come with holding both the CA(NAM) and CGMA designations.”

    Florian Hartzenberg, ACMA, CGMA, CA(NAM), commented: "As the first CIMA member in Namibia to navigate the membership pathway agreement with ICAN, I'm deeply honoured by this historic achievement. It has always been my ambition to become a chartered accountant in Namibia, and I'm thrilled to realise this dream. Completing CIMA's CGMA Professional Qualification and earning the CGMA designation was pivotal in reaching this milestone.

    “I'm grateful to CIMA and ICAN for their collaboration in empowering finance professionals in Africa. I hope my journey inspires fellow accountants and aspiring professionals, highlighting the power of dedication, perseverance, and partnerships. Excited to continue advancing the accounting profession in Namibia and beyond."

    The five-year dual designation agreement, which CIMA and ICAN signed in February 2023, allows ICAN members to enjoy the benefits of the CGMA designation which sets them apart as having advanced proficiency in finance, operations, strategy, and management. While CIMA members who hold the CA(NAM) designation get to appreciate the premier benefits that come with being part of the leading and reputable accounting professional body in Namibia.

    Eligible ICAN members looking to acquire the CGMA designation will be exempted from 15 of CIMA’s 16 CGMA examinations and will only need to complete the Strategic Case Study Preparation Course with a registered training provider and the Strategic Case Study Examination, the final milestone of CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification.

    While CIMA members looking to gain the CA(NAM) designation will need to be active holders of the ACMA, FCMA, or CGMA designations and will need to complete an accredited ICAN Professional Programme preparatory course, the ICAN Tax Course and the ICAN APC, the final qualifying examination for Chartered Accountants in Namibia.

    AICPA & CIMA
    The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants® (the Association), representing AICPA® & CIMA®, advances the global accounting and finance profession through its work on behalf of 689,000 AICPA and CIMA members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries and territories.

