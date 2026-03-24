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    Chicken Licken’s 'Soulman Load Up' kicks off with General Raj

    South Africa’s favourite purveyor of Soul Food®, Chicken Licken, has launched its newest campaign, General Raj, bringing a fresh, high energy Bollywood twist to its SoulMan Load Up meal. Created by Joe Public in collaboration with Romance Films and directed by Greg Gray, the campaign continues the brand’s tradition of telling proudly South African stories in bold, cinematic ways.
    Issued by Joe Public
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    Chicken Licken&#x2019;s 'Soulman Load Up' kicks off with General Raj

    The film playfully reframes Mzansi’s relationship with excess, reminding viewers that perfection often lies in balance. The “Just Enough Extra” message taps into a national truth - in a world that often does too much, Chicken Licken celebrates the sweet spot where flavour, fun, and soul meet.

    “For us, it always starts with a real human truth - something that feels uniquely familiar to Mzansi,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. “Bollywood gave us the perfect language to bring that truth to life. It’s colourful, emotional and, most importantly, full of heart.”

    Adam Weber, executive creative director, adds:
    “Our insight began with the meal itself - a generous combo that’s just enough extra. The creative magic came in finding the right world for it. Bollywood, with all its energy, was the perfect fit.”

    The film bursts with intensity and attention to detail. From its vibrant choreography and striking art direction to the rich colour palette and authentic Bollywood inspired styling. With costume design by Bridget Baker, cinematography by Adam Bentel, and direction by Greg Gray of Romance Films, every frame was crafted to capture the joyful spirit of “Just Enough Extra” while staying true to Chicken Licken’s proudly South African soul.

    Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder, CEO and head of marketing at Chicken Licken, notes:
    “We’ve always believed in creative bravery. Our partnership with Joe Public allows us to stay true to the brand’s soul while always pushing for something unexpected. The result is work that’s proudly South African, and impossible to ignore.”

    General Raj continues Chicken Licken’s evolution of storytelling from Soul Food for a Soul Nation to Feel the Fire, proving once again that when it comes to creativity, the brand’s flame never dies down, it just gets a little more extra.

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