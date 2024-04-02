Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Celebrating the everyday heroes: The Real Homemakers of Mzansi Campaign

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    In the heart of almost every home, there's an unsung hero who tirelessly ensures that everything runs smoothly - The Real Homemaker. Picture the early mornings, when one such hero rises before dawn to prepare breakfast, pack lunches, and send the kids off to school. Despite a hectic schedule, they manage to face the day with grace, juggling work, family and personal responsibilities, all the while creating a warm and nurturing environment. Their phone is always open for calls filled with encouragement, ready to offer support during tough times.
    Celebrating the everyday heroes: The Real Homemakers of Mzansi Campaign

    We all have The Real Homemaker in our lives. They are our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunties, or even people we are not related to, such as caregivers, mentors, etc., stepping up to ensure that meals are lovingly prepared, and that love fills the home, or are the voice of reason even amidst challenges.

    This is the spirit of the Real Homemakers of Mzansi campaign—an initiative designed to celebrate these everyday heroes who deserve our recognition and appreciation.

    Through powerful stories shared by content creators and radio personalities, this campaign will highlight the resilience and sacrifices of homemakers. By shining a light on the outstanding contributions of these individuals, we hope to inspire others to cherish and acknowledge the vital role that homemakers play in our communities.

    Whether they are nurturing children, supporting spouses, or lending a helping hand to neighbours, the dedication of these homemakers is truly deserving of celebration. Let’s honour their incredible spirit and the warmth they bring into our lives.

    Can you think of The Real Homemaker in your life, whose efforts deserve recognition, and their story told?

    The Real Homemakers campaign invites you to share your story! Nominate yourself or someone you know who embodies the essence of a Real Homemaker. By participating, you can shine a spotlight on their invaluable contributions to family and community life.

    Express your gratitude by sharing their story with the rest of Mzansi on the WhatsApp number 073 065 1066 and let us know the impact that your Real Homemaker has had on your life. Use the hashtag #RealHomemakerOfMzansi for a chance to win R10,000 towards your nominated Real Homemaker. (Terms and conditions apply.)

    Join us in this celebration! An online digital series will showcase these unsung heroes, bringing their stories to light. Watch the series on White Star’s Instagram pages from 12 August 2024.

    For more details on the campaign and how to participate, visit https://whitestar.africa. Follow the brand’s story on Facebook and Twitter and other social media handles.

    Let’s come together to honour the true essence of real homemaking in Mzansi!

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
