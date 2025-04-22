Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FusionDesignDunlop Tyres SARand ShowVicinity MediaBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lifestyle Music

    Cancelled: Keyshia Cole's South African tour no longer on the cards

    Keyshia Cole - Live in South Africa tour has officially been cancelled.
    22 Apr 2025
    22 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.instagram.com/keyshiacole

    This decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist’s team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within Keyshia Cole’s upcoming global tour happening later this year.

    Despite rescheduling last year, followed by the further postponement due to the LA fire tragedy early this year.

    Due to the latest request to push the date back once again, the promoter has declined to proceed with further changes and has no choice but to cancel the event altogether.

    "We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again," said the event organising team. "South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty, and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request with yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again."

    Ticket holders will be contacted directly with information regarding refunds and the official ticketing platform will provide further assistance in the coming days. Alternatively they can be contacted directly via info@ticketpro.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz