    Bosun modernises its manufacturing with strategic equipment upgrade

    Bosun, a leading South African manufacturer of precast concrete products and paving solutions, has announced a major investment to upgrade its German-engineered manufacturing equipment. This strategic initiative reinforces Bosun’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability in the construction materials industry.
    Issued by Bosun
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025
    Over the next 24 months, the upgraded components will be rolled out across all Bosun facilities nationwide. This large-scale deployment ensures that Bosun remains at the forefront of technological advancement in concrete manufacturing, while significantly improving production capacity, operational reliability, and long-term resilience.

    “This investment represents more than just new equipment - it’s an investment in our people, our customers, and the future of Bosun,” said David Wertheim Aymes, CEO of Bosun. “By modernising our manufacturing infrastructure and embracing innovative plant design, we ensure that Bosun remains a trusted leader in delivering world-class products to a changing market.”

    The equipment upgrade is also a catalyst for workforce development. Bosun will roll out advanced training programmes for its block makers, equipping them with the skills and technical knowledge needed to operate, troubleshoot, and maintain the new systems. This ensures that employees grow alongside the company’s technological advancements.

    This forward-thinking investment reaffirms Bosun’s commitment to continuous improvement and its responsiveness to the evolving needs of the construction and infrastructure sectors across Gauteng, North West, and the Eastern Cape. Customers can expect enhanced product quality, greater consistency, and improved service delivery across all operations.

    About Bosun

    Founded in 1995, Bosun is a proudly South African manufacturer of precast concrete products, including paving, kerbs, retaining wall blocks, and other infrastructure solutions. With multiple factories and a strong track record of innovation, Bosun is committed to quality, sustainability, and supporting local economic development.

    Media contact:

    Gert van Wyk
    Head of Marketing
    011 310 1176
    az.oc.puorgnusob@wvtreg
    www.bosun.co.za

    Bosun
    Established in 1993, Bosun is a privately owned manufacturer of pavers, kerbs, and retaining wall blocks, operating from branches in Gauteng, North West, and the Eastern Cape.
