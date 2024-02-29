Big Concerts, powered by Savanna, is thrilled to announce the uproarious return of one of the world's most renowned comedians, Jimmy Carr. Bringing his razor-sharp wit and irreverent humour, Carr is set to leave audiences in stitches on 2 March at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, and again on 3 March at the GrandWest, Cape Town.

Big Concerts, the leading entertainment promoter, is proud to partner with Savanna, the iconic premium cider brand that keeps South Ahh lagging.

"Savanna has always celebrated the crisp and dry side of life, and what better way to do that with an absolute master of comedy. We are very proud to host Jimmy Carr with Big Concerts – yet another international headliner in Savanna’s marathon year of bridging the gap between local and international Comedy," commented Kayla Hendricks, senior brand manager at Savanna.

Jimmy Carr Live in SA is brought to you by Big Concerts and Live Nation in association with Chambers Touring. Big Concerts Comedy is powered by Savanna and promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the best in international comedy right here in South Africa.

Tickets for Jimmy Carr's shows are available for purchase through:

https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/artist/jimmy-carr-tickets/27239

#SiyavannaSA #JimmyCarrSA24 #TerriblyFunnyTour #AnotherBigConcertsExperience

Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna promotes responsible drinking, not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or visit www.savanna.co.za.

Instagram: @savannacider

Facebook: @SavannaCider

Twitter: @SavannaCider

YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.