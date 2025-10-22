South Africa
Lifestyle Art
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

BataClockworkOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Art conversations with Aimee Kruger, artist, art curator and gallery owner

    When it comes to art, every brushstroke, smudge, and mark tells a story — but not always the one you expect.
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Aimee Kruger, artist, art curator and gallery owner. Image supplied
    Aimee Kruger, artist, art curator and gallery owner. Image supplied

    “Reading” a painting isn’t about spotting a technique; it’s about noticing the whispers: the mood, the rhythm, the artist’s quiet obsessions. The question isn’t what is this a painting of? but what is this painting making me feel?

    Too often I hear people in the gallery say, “I love that piece, but I don’t know why.” And often, it’s said with a hint of embarrassment.

    Firstly — never be embarrassed to like an artwork, a song, a movie, or a series. Never let anyone make you feel small for enjoying something that brings you joy. Art isn’t a test you have to pass; it’s an experience you get to feel.

    And secondly — it’s completely okay not to know why you love something. That mystery is part of the magic. Artists are, in many ways, alchemists. We take ordinary things — paint, charcoal, canvas — and somehow make them stir something in you that feels familiar but can’t quite be explained.

    Maybe it’s the way a single brushstroke moves across the canvas with confidence. Maybe it’s a colour that hums louder than the others, or a shape that feels like déjà vu.

    Sometimes, a painting reminds you of a memory or emotion you didn’t realise was still tucked away somewhere.

    Art doesn’t always want to be understood — it wants to be felt. And when a piece makes you stop and stare, even without knowing why, it’s already done its job beautifully.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz