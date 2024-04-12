AlexForbes joins sustainability consulting with Alternative Prosperity Group

For 89 years, Alexforbes has pioneered insight to deliver advice and solutions that make a difference in people’s lives. In keeping with this purpose, Alexforbes has introduced an impact advisory offering.

This extends its expertise to deliver environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability-focused advice to retirement funds and corporates in South Africa.

This service is facilitated through the Alexforbes Impact Centre of Excellence. It comprises sustainability specialists supported by strategic partners to provide clients with insights, practical advice and solutions.

Carina Wessels, Executive: Governance, Legal, Compliance and Sustainability at Alexforbes, explains, "The landscape of sustainability practices has become complex, which can hinder the effective adoption of sustainability frameworks.

"Our approach is to conduct research, simplify complex topics into useable insights, and provide advice and solutions which enable sustainable outcomes for our clients. Retirement funds and corporates have the potential to have a substantial positive impact.

"We assist clients in securing their relevance, resilience and long-term success. We achieve this by providing bespoke advice and solutions, including sustainability strategy development, impact measurement and monitoring, and affordable access to high-quality sustainability-focused education for both retirement funds and corporate clients, through the Alexforbes Impact Academy."

Empowering sustainable futures

Alternative Prosperity’s vision is to see societies and the environment prosper, aligning with Alexforbes' commitment to making a positive impact on people’s lives.

Through Alternative Prosperity’s ESG arm (which includes Six Capitals and Diversifi), its expertise spans ESG advisory, research and education, responsible investment strategies, climate-change initiatives, financial education tailored to the retirement-fund industry, development finance, B-BBEE and transformation. Additionally, Alternative Prosperity focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion, and social-impact measurement and solutions.

There is a widely recognised correlation between robust ESG strategies and long-term financial performance. Leveraging the combined expertise of Alexforbes and Alternative Prosperity, the collaboration aims to address the growing demand for sustainability-focused advice and solutions. It will provide clients with insights and guidance that not only drive financial returns but also contribute to sustainable social and environmental outcomes.

Wessels emphasises the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Alexforbes is committed to making a meaningful positive contribution to various stakeholders by connecting with purpose. This collaboration with Alternative Prosperity aligns with our strategic goal of providing leading sustainability advice and comprehensive solutions tailored to our clients’ needs."

Charting new paths

Christiaan van der Merwe, chief executive officer at Alternative Prosperity, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Alexforbes. This partnership will expand our existing ESG assistance to the retirement-fund industry. The aim is to help retirement funds navigate their rapidly changing environment for the ultimate benefit of their members."

Trevor Chandler, chairperson of Alternative Prosperity, adds, "There is little doubt that the R4tn-plus in assets under management by the retirement-fund sector are fundamental to the trajectory and transformation of the South African economy, as well as our stewardship of the environment. We are thus excited to collaborate with a leading brand like Alexforbes to address the ever-evolving needs of this vital sector."

Wessels concludes, "Making an impact requires working with experts. Combined with our internal team of specialists, this collaboration with Alternative Prosperity demonstrates our commitment to partnering with leading experts to assist our clients both now and into the future. Our clients have already seen the value of this approach and we look forward to further engaging the market with our distinct capabilities."