Afda graduation film Anguish shortlisted for Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024

Afda is delighted to announce that the third year AFDA Johannesburg 2023 graduation film, Anguish, has been shortlisted for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2024.

The shortlist of 30 filmmakers across six categories are awarded the unique experience of attending a week of special events at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Los Angeles, including a workshop program providing unparalleled access to behind-the-scenes of the industry and culminating in the Awards ceremony on 30 May 2024 where the six category winners, chosen by a selection of expert judges, are announced, that have resonated with global audiences over the past year. The winning, finalist and shortlisted images are on view at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House, London from 19 April.

As the producer of Anguish, I’m deeply grateful to our talented cast, dedicated crew, supportive sponsors, and the invaluable guidance from Afda. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and commitment to bringing our vision to life. Anguish not only represents our creative journey but also showcases the promising future of the South African film industry. It demonstrates the power of cinema in creating a narrative that is both conceptually and emotionally engaging, resonating with audiences on a profound level. Our film, a zombie movie, uniquely incorporates a South African approach and flavor, infusing the genre with our culture and perspective. As I prepare to travel to LA, I am honored to represent my incredible crew, Afda, and the vibrant spirit of South Africa in this global celebration of filmmaking excellence. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making Anguish a success! says producer of Anguish, Raheem Razak.

“Finding out that our film is now shortlisted for the Sony Future Filmmakers Awards in Los Angles shows me how our work can travel places we haven’t seen before. It’s a true representation of what amazing things collaboration can do. I am grateful for the amazing team I had, I mean, having to direct people who are really good at what they do has allowed me to learn so much as a director. I am so proud to be the director of this amazing film and I am excited that the world gets to see it too.” says director of Anguish, Mandisa Mary-Jane Mtembu

Established by Creo and sponsored by Sony, the sophomore edition of the major annual awards program for short films provides a gateway for the development of exceptional cinematic talent and sets out to elevate voices with an original perspective on storytelling. This year’s shortlist was chosen from over 8,400 films by more than 5,000 filmmakers across 148 countries and territories submitted across six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student, and Future Format.

Working from a longlist of commended submissions, the 30 shortlisted filmmakers were chosen by Emmy-award winning cinematographer Robert Primes ASC and celebrated Australian filmmaker Unjoo Moon. At the second stage of the judging process, judges Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Classics (Call Me By Your Name, The Father, Whiplash); Rob Hardy ASC, BSC, BAFTA award-winning cinematographer (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ex-Machina, Civil War) ; Kate Reid BSC, acclaimed British cinematographer (Game of Thrones, Great Expectations, Silo) will choose this year’s category winners, awarding creative excellence and original approaches to narrative. Both stages of the judging process are chaired by award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, Tulip Fever).

The producer of Anguish, Raheem Razak will be flown to Los Angeles to attend a comprehensive four-day workshop program at the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City from 28 – 31 May 2024, culminating in a black-tie Awards ceremony on 30 May 2024. Held at the Cary Grant Theatre and hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo, during the ceremony the six category winners will be announced, receiving a range of cash prizes and equipment. This immersive experience provides filmmakers with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with fellow filmmakers and leaders in the field of cinema, and to gain exclusive access behind-the-scenes of the industry, with workshops led by Justin Chadwick, award-winning theatre, television and film director and Chair of the Jury, says: “The level of submission and the international scope of new voices shortlisted for the Awards is thrilling. Across the 30 chosen filmmakers the perspectives told are manifold and captivating, charged with a passion and authenticity. I am delighted to once again lead this selection of filmmaking; a vision of storytelling and cinematic ingenuity and an aperture into the filmmakers who shall make up the future of our industry.”