Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SAICATax Debt ComplianceThe Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PRBullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Finance Banking

    Absa's annual profit jumps on lower credit impairments

    By Nqobile Dludla
    11 Mar 2025
    11 Mar 2025
    South African lender Absa Group reported a 10% jump in its annual profit on Tuesday, 11 March 2025 with a significant improvement in performance during the second half, driven by a reduction in retail credit impairments in its home market.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The lender, with a presence across 16 countries including Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, the UK and the United States, posted headline earnings per share of R26.62 for the year ended on 31 December.

    Revenue climbed 5% to R109.9bn ($6bn), as net interest income - the difference between the amount banks earn from loans and pay on deposits - rose 4% to R71bn, supported by loan growth of 7% and deposit growth of 12%.

    Non-interest income increased by 6%.

    Credit impairment charges fell 8% to R14.3bn, as customers in its retail business in South Africa benefited from rate cuts and collection initiatives.

    Absa also declared a final dividend of 775 cents per share.

    Read more: Absa, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz