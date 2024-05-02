A bevy of South African artists will ascend on Clarens for the annual Clarens Arts Festival

What should we call a group of top visual artists? A "bevy", a block, a bond, or an ensemble? We believe the most fitting term is simply "the Clarens Arts Festival". Join us from 1 May to 5 May in Clarens, Free State, for this spectacular gathering.

Omolemo Rammile Sculpture by Emma Jane Holford

This year’s festival will feature over 30 visual artists, showcasing their collections under one roof and highlighting some of the best talent in South Africa. Notable artists such as Solomon Mugutso, Emma Jane Halford, Hillary Grant-Currie, Omolemo Rammile, Jody and Ryan Loubser, and Wisdom Chitembetembe will ensure that guests are spoiled for choice.

A unique aspect of the Clarens Arts Festival, besides its stunning location in the most picturesque mountain village in the Free State, is that all works on display will be for sale. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person and purchase pieces directly from them.

This year's exhibition of sculptures on the Clarens Village Square will include works by Natania Botha, who is dedicated to "crafting change" through her unique mosaic art. "Each piece I create is a mosaic of intention, representing not only the beauty of the natural world but also the urgency to protect it," says Botha. "As an artist, I believe in the power of art to amplify the message of sustainability."

Artist Natania Botha with one of her mosaic pieces, Ethereal Reverie - a mosaic tribute to Lady Lizell’s Grace Artwork by Solomon Mugutso

Festival director Lisa Woollacott comments, "We have curated a selection of the finest, well-known, and up-and-coming visual artists for this year's exhibition. Each brings a beautiful story and a passion that resonates with our own belief in the transformative role of art in enhancing the collective consciousness of our communities."

One such inspiring story is that of award-winning artist Sinalo Ntuli, who transformed a life-altering tragedy into a new beginning. Previously an A-student and accomplished tennis player, his plans to compete in Australia were derailed when he was struck by a car, leaving him in a coma with a permanent brain injury. This profound event redirected him towards his passion for art, which he had nurtured since childhood. His Yellow series represents his believe in hope and second chances and it will be on display at the festival.

In the true spirit of "it takes a village", local artists will also be showcasing their work. Established talents like Paul Murray, Tieho Motholo, Neil Moss, Debbie Marx, Rose-Marie Schütze, Veronica Stafford and Sam and Morgan will display their collections at the arts exhibition. Join these and many more talented artists daily from 1 May to 5 May, from 10am to 4pm at the Clarens Village Square. The festival promises to be a feast for your senses.

For more information on all the artists, please visit Clarens Arts Festival 2024.



