    10 new speakers announced for Singularity South Africa Summit 2024

    Issued by Mann Made
    2 Aug 2024
    In the lead up to the much-anticipated Singularity South Africa summit that will take place on Monday, 21, and Tuesday, 22 October 2024, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, in collaboration with Old Mutual, 10 new speakers have been announced, covering various topics from decentralised identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling AI in the workplace, AI in the classroom, web3, metaverse, crypto tech and the future of ESG and sustainability.
    10 new speakers announced for Singularity South Africa Summit 2024
    Additionally, the initial schedule for the summit has been revealed, packed with engaging sessions, interactive panels, and unique networking opportunities. Over 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the summit that aims to equip business leaders with the knowledge and insights needed to future-proof Africa and empower the continent to achieve an abundant future.

    View the initial schedule here: https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/schedule/

    The new speakers include COO Unstoppable Domains: Sandy Carter; Forbes 30 Under 30, visionary entrepreneur and NFT enthusiast: Evan Luthra; professor in the chair of digital business at Wits Business School, interim executive director of the Centre for Technological Transformation in Africa: Brian Armstrong; co-CEO of Singularity South Africa: Mic Mann; partner for data analytics and AI leader, Deloitte West Africa: Jania Okwechime; chief technology and data officer at Old Mutual: Dhesen Ramasamy; director: group strategy, sustainability, people and public affairs at Old Mutual: Celiwe Ross and executive coach 360 and founder of Your Best Coaching: Angela Shurina; founder of ReKindle Learning and co-CEO Imagine Worldwide: Rapelang Rabana.

    The world-renowned expert in exponential leadership, business disruption, and exponential technology, David Roberts, will deliver the closing keynote. Roberts holds a Harvard MBA and an MIT degree in computer science and engineering, where he was the first to major in artificial intelligence (and bio-computer engineering), guided by Prof. Joseph Weizenbaum, a pioneer of AI and creator of Eliza, the first program that enabled a plausible conversation between humans and machines.

    These insightful speakers add to already announced heavyweights including, founder of Stability.ai and Stable Diffusion Emad Mostaque, protein specialist Arturo Elizondo, data wizard Dr Mark Nasila, Taddy Blecher, founder and CEO of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, CEO of Resolute Education Rajesh Pasungili, Professor of Machine Learning and Robotics Benjamin Rosman and mobility expert General Manager of the Eindhoven AI Systems Institute at Eindhoven University of Technology, Carlo van de Weijer.

    10 new speakers announced for Singularity South Africa Summit 2024
    Dhesen Ramsamy, chief technology and data officer at Old Mutual commented, “With the increasing integration of AI and technology across our business, I’m thrilled to be included in the upcoming SingularityU South Africa Summit as a speaker. We are gearing up to showcase Old Mutual’s commitment to innovation and emerging technologies through partnerships and collaboration at the Summit and beyond. After all, it is only as a collective that we can fully harness the opportunities that innovation and technology enable.”

    “As we face this pivotal moment for business and the increasingly global future, we look forward to showcasing the world’s leading experts on exponential technologies at the upcoming Singularity Summit. Their invaluable insights will equip our delegates with the knowledge to shape a dynamic and prosperous future, by leveraging the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, robotics, education, biotechnology, web3, NFT’s and more” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

    “We are thrilled to have secured such a prestigious line up of local and international speakers for this year’s summit. The remarkable thought leaders that will be on stage reflect our commitment and Singularity’s vision to help future-proof Africa by empowering delegates with the knowledge needed to positively impact the future trajectory of the continent,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa.

    Now approaching its sixth year, and known for delivering an unrivalled corporate education experience, the 2024 Singularity Summit, will be the first on the continent to host a dedicated metaverse track enabling participants who would like to join remotely to enjoy a completely immersive experience, via the Africarare metaverse.

    The plans regarding ancillary events, networking opportunities, and the final programme for the SingularityU South Africa Summit will be announced in the coming months. To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to learn more, visit https://singularityusouthafricasummit.org/.

    Ticket prices:

    R 16,500 in-person, R4,000 metaverse per person book before midnight on 15 August and save 22%. (Next tier applies thereafter, Standard Tickets R18 500 per person)

    All prices include VAT.

    For more information, or to request interviews, kindly contact:
    Jenny Griesel
    Jenny Griesel Communications
    Tel 083 406 3444 | az.oc.leseirgynnej@ynnej

    Mann Made
    We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
