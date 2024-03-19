10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students

With recent announcements of an increase in the grant amount, now totalling R370, the SASSA SRD Grant continues to play a pivotal role in supporting students in need. To shed light on this crucial resource, the team at FundiConnect has compiled a comprehensive list of FAQs regarding the SASSA SRD Grant:

1. What are the requirements for the SASSA SRD Grant?

The SASSA SRD Grant is available to South African residents aged between 18 and 60 who are unemployed, not receiving other forms of financial support and who meet the means test criteria. Additionally, applicants must not be registered with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) or eligible for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) payments.

2. Do NSFAS students qualify for the SASSA SRD Grant?

No, students already benefiting from NSFAS funding do not qualify for the SASSA SRD Grant, as they are already receiving financial assistance for their education.

3. Can I apply for NSFAS if I receive the SASSA SRD Grant?

While current beneficiaries of other SASSA grants may automatically qualify for NSFAS funding based on financial grounds, meeting NSFAS criteria is still necessary to receive the bursary.

4. Can I get a bursary if I receive the SASSA SRD Grant?

Yes, students receiving the SASSA SRD Grant may still be eligible for bursaries, provided they meet the specific criteria of the bursary programme.

5. Will I be eligible for student loans if I receive the SASSA SRD Grant?

Eligibility for student loans may vary depending on the loan provider's policies. It's advisable to inquire directly with institutions or loan providers regarding how receiving the SRD Grant may affect loan applications.

6. Will receiving the SASSA SRD Grant affect my academic progress or enrollment status?

No, receiving the SASSA SRD Grant should not directly impact academic progress or enrollment status. However, responsible financial management is crucial to ensure all educational expenses are covered.

7. Do I need to declare the SASSA SRD Grant when applying for financial aid or bursaries?

Yes, it's imperative to declare any received financial assistance, including the SASSA SRD Grant, when applying for additional aid or bursaries to avoid penalties or disqualification.

8. What happens if my financial situation improves while receiving the SASSA SRD Grant?

If your financial situation improves significantly, you may no longer meet the eligibility criteria for the grant. It's essential to notify SASSA of any changes to avoid complications.

9. How long can I receive the SASSA SRD Grant as a university student?

The duration of receiving the SASSA SRD Grant depends on changes in financial circumstances or government policies. Staying informed about updates is crucial to ensure continued support.

10. How do I apply for the SASSA SRD Grant?

To apply for the SASSA SRD Grant, eligible students can choose between applying online through the SASSA website or via WhatsApp. To apply online, all students need to do is visit the SASSA website and follow the prompts. Students who would like to apply through WhatsApp can send a message to 082 046 8553.

