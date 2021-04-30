The Nedbank IMC puts spotlight on scarce skills through bursary programme

The Village Market Africa is the winner of Food Lover's Market's Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership, an initiative launched in February to create an opportunity for social enterprises to join the fresh produce retailer's network as a supplier.
Themed 'Marketing. The Movie' and taking place on 29 July 2021, the Nedbank IMC is again offering bursaries to young South Africans and Africans. With marketing skills ranked 52 out of South Africa's top 100 scarce skills, training tomorrow's marketers deserves top billing as both a social and business imperative.
Key drivers of the Nedbank IMC are to advance the business case for marketing and to uplift the youth. Recent global research by the CMO Council has indicated that senior marketers believe a lack of experience and capability has resulted in many missed opportunities for customer acquisition and revenue growth. “As an industry we must seek out, nurture and retain talent,” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer.
Since its premiere in 2019, the Nedbank IMC has contributed significantly in ticket value available to marketing and business students. This year – in addition to over 100 complimentary tickets – the conference is offering a 50% discounted ticket price to students. But it doesn’t end there: the bursary scheme is a further layer in encouraging potential young talent into the world of marketing.
MSC Education Holdings has been involved with the Nedbank IMC since 2019, providing two bursaries per year to learners for enrolment in either the 12-month FET Educational Certificate in Marketing programme or the 24-month National Diploma in Marketing. Throughout their studies the selected candidates are personally guided and provided with opportunities for hands-on involvement in marketing activities via the school.
If you are a registered marketing or business student in South Africa or Africa please mail moc.ecnerefnoccmi@ofni to purchase your discounted ticket (R999 excluding VAT).
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
