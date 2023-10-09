Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IncubetaLoeriesBusiness and Arts South AfricaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowDelta Victor BravoDentsueMediaAFDAWavemakerVERVETractor OutdoorKLATopco MediaAdclick AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Call for filmmakers to enter Encounters Documentary Festival

9 Oct 2023
Encounters South African International Documentary Festival has made a call for the filmmaking community, inviting submissions of feature-length, mid-length and short documentary films for consideration to participate at the 26th edition of the Festival, scheduled to take place from 20 - 30 June 2024.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Over the decades, the Festival has expanded its audience and influence, yet its commitment to showcasing exceptional documentaries from across the world remains steadfast. As we look ahead to 2024, the Festival hopes to go to greater heights.

Since its inception in 1999, Encounters has offered South African film lovers a well-curated line-up of the most important documentaries globally. Encounters aims to present films that entertain, engage and inspire and achieves this with the selection of documentaries spanning a wide array of themes for varied local audiences.

Source: © Saftas The winners of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas17) have been announced...
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards winners announced

2 Oct 2023

The programme features award-winning and award-nominated films, ‘best of the fests’ and the most-talked-about documentaries of the year. Encounters prides itself on discovering new works by documentary masters and emerging talent from South Africa and the broader African region.

Encounters has expanded its remit of jury awards, alongside offering filmmakers extensive media exposure and providing unique opportunities to connect with audiences, both within the main cinema venues and within local townships through the Festival’s Outreach programme.

Encounters extends a warm invitation to filmmakers to submit films completed after January 2022, to celebrate 26 years of creative documentary in Africa. The programmers are looking for films that resonate with diverse audiences, encompassing themes of social justice, politics, arts and culture, technology, current affairs, personal stories, education, history, the environment and many more.

NextOptions
Read more: Film, documentary

Related

Source: © Saftas The winners of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas17) have been announced...
The 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards winners announced2 Oct 2023
Image supplied. The Durban FilmMart has selected 35 participants from 22 countries across the continent for the third edition of its DFMI Business Lab
35 participants from 22 countries from Africa selected to DFMI Business Lab28 Sep 2023
4 African episodic screenwriters selected for second edition of AuthenticA Series Lab
4 African episodic screenwriters selected for second edition of AuthenticA Series Lab13 Sep 2023
Image supplied. The official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) has been released by the National Film Academy
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees4 Sep 2023
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration31 Aug 2023
Source: Reuters.
Algeria bans Barbie movie, media and official source say15 Aug 2023
Image supplied.The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced
All the 2023 Safta nominees8 Aug 2023
The winners were announced on Saturday. Source: Supplied.
All the Durban International Film Festival winners31 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz