All the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards winners

The winners of the 17th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas17) ceremony were announced at a two-night awards ceremony this weekend Gallagher Convention Centre, in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The awards, under the theme “Our stories flow together”, honour and celebrate the best of the South African film and television industry, from films, soapies, telenovelas, presenters, actors and actresses.

This follows three years of virtual events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa and many from the South African entertainment industry.

The hosts for the main awards show were Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe turned host, Zozibini Tunzi.

The awards were live on S3 (channel 193) and Mzansi Magic (channel 161) with the red carpet hosted by award-winning multimedia entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga and award-winning Afternoon Express host Thabiso Makhubela.

The craft awards ceremony, held on Friday 29 September 2023, was hosted by Expresso hosts Kuhle Adams and Carl Wastie.

“The NFVF congratulates all the winners for this year. You represent the best of the South African film and television industry,” says NFVF Acting CEO, Thobela Mayinje.

“We are excited by all the films now showcasing in international festivals and markets. Feature films like Sihle Hlophe’s Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?, an NFVF-funded film which also won an award today, showcases the depth of the South African film and television discourse and has been a conversation starter across the continent and the world since its release,” adds Mayinje.

The Multichoice Group scooped 45 awards, with its telenovela, Legacy, taking the award for Best Telenovela. Hela Media took home two Golen Horns, Best TV Drama and Best Achievement in Wardrobe for Lavish, while the critically acclaimed feature film Gaia worked away with multiple awards for Best Feature Film, Best Achievement in Original Music/Score (Feature Film) and Best Achievement in Cinematography (Feature Film) and Best Achievement in Directing (Feature Film).

