Newspapers ABC Q2 2020: Newspapers reflect the 'new normal'

The first quarter of 2020, the period April to June 2020, has mirrored the chaos caused by Covid-19 on the newspaper industry. As a result, only a third of publications submitted circulation data to the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC).

Daily newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 69,379 -31.4% -32.4% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 41,141 22.9% 15.2% Namibian, The MD, Mo-Fr 20,922 -22.6% -33.7% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 17,985 -9.5% -11.6% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 17,331 -26.4% -29.5% Taifa Leo MD, Mo-Sat 6,768 -39.3% -38.8% Zambia Daily Mail MD, Mo-Sat 5,215 -13.7% -16.3% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Business Day MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Daily Monitor MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Daily News MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Daily Sun Mo-Fr No Submission Diamond Fields Advertiser MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Sowetan Mo-Fr No Submission Star, The MD, Mo-Fr No Submission Volksblad - Daily Mo-Fr No Submission Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr No Submission

Weekly newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Voice, The Wkly, Fr 8,435 -35.3% -41.9% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,611 -18.9% -25.3% Mmegi Reporter, The 4xW, Tu-Fr 5,524 -51.6% The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor) Wkly, Mon 4,014 -53.1% Botswana Gazette , The Wkly, Wed No Submission Burger, Die Friday Wkly, Fr No Submission Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th No Submission Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr No Submission Post, The Wkly, Wed No Submission Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed No Submission

Weekend newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 87,459 -20.5% -20.3% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 11,281 -16.4% -23.9% Taifa Jumapili Wkly, Sun 6,651 -27.8% -26.8% Sunday Mail Wkly, Sun 3,458 -8.2% -26.1% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat No Submission Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat No Submission Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat No Submission City Press Wknd No Submission Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd No Submission Ilanga Langesonto Wknd No Submission Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat No Submission Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun No Submission Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat No Submission Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat No Submission Rapport Wknd No Submission Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat No Submission Sunday Monitor Wknd No Submission Sunday Sun Wknd No Submission Sunday Times Wknd No Submission Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun No Submission Sunday World Wknd No Submission The Southern Cross Wkly, Sun No Submission Volksblad - Saturday Wkly, Sat No Submission Weekend Argus Wknd No Submission Weekend Post Wknd No Submission Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat No Submission Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son) Wkly, Sun Discontinued

Local newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 8,341 -37.7% -37.2% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 5,017 9.9% -8.2% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 4,412 -29.4% -28.5% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 4,000 -38.5% -39.3% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 2,019 -34.5% -38.6% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 1,547 -27.9% -33.0% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,197 -5.5% -21.8% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 1,169 -15.5% -23.8% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,126 0.0% 16.6% African Reporter Wkly, Fr No Submission Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr No Submission Brits Pos Wkly, Th No Submission Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed No Submission Daller, Die Wkly, Fr No Submission Die Noordwester Wkly, Fr No Submission District Mail Wkly, Th No Submission Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr No Submission Gemsbok Wkly, Wed No Submission Hermanus Times Wkly, Th No Submission Klerksdorp Rekord Wkly, Fr No Submission Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr No Submission Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die ( Tuesday) Wkly, Tue No Submission Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die (Friday) Wkly, Fr No Submission Mid South Coast Mail Wkly, Fr No Submission Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr No Submission Mpumalanga News Wkly, Th No Submission Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr No Submission Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr No Submission Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr No Submission Paarl Post Wkly, Th No Submission Representative Wkly, Fr No Submission Rustenburg Herald Wkly, Th No Submission South Coast Herald Wkly, Fr No Submission Stellalander Wkly, Wed No Submission Streeknuus Wkly, Fr No Submission Streeknuus Delmas Wkly, Fr No Submission Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr No Submission Tembisan Wkly, Th No Submission The Mail Wkly, Th No Submission Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr No Submission Weslander, The Wkly, Th No Submission Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr No Submission Worcester Standard Wkly, Th No Submission Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon No Submission Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr No Submission Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr Changed Sector

Free newspapers

Publication name Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Taxi Times Apr -Jun F 149,975 92.3% 20.9% Sedibeng Ster Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 91,000 0.0% 0.0% Tame Times - Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 79,988 10.4% -6.7% Phoenix Tabloid Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 54,344 -2.9% -2.9% Kathorus Mail Apr -Jun F 52,939 -0.8% -2.8% Chatsworth Tabloid Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 50,231 -4.3% -4.3% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 48,480 -3.0% -3.0% Roodepoort Record Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 46,553 -7.7% -8.3% Kempton Express Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 45,714 -16.3% -16.8% Maritzburg Echo Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 41,666 -29.9% -29.9% Ster, South Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 41,500 8.0% 0.1% Randburg Sun Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 41,473 -30.3% -30.5% Ethekwini Times Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 38,845 -14.4% -15.0% Sandton Chronicle Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 35,423 -28.8% -28.8% Boksburg Advertiser Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 34,986 -19.5% -19.5% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Southern Courier Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 34,555 -12.2% -12.4% Alberton Record Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 34,051 -10.6% -11.0% Fourways Review Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 33,266 -9.4% -9.8% Ster, North Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 32,800 7.7% 0.0% Southern Star Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 31,980 0.0% 0.0% Benoni City Times Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 31,948 -17.5% -17.6% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 31,048 21.6% 18.3% Issue Mangaung Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 29,950 0.1% 0.2% Rising Sun Lenasia Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 27,941 -15.1% -15.1% Krugersdorp News Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 26,976 -10.7% -10.6% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 26,197 -9.5% -9.8% Germiston City News Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 24,292 -19.3% -19.5% Stanger Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 24,104 -19.4% -19.4% Coastal Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 24,037 -18.7% -18.7% South Coast Fever Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 23,461 -32.9% -32.6% Northcliff & Melville Times Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 21,929 -25.8% -28.2% Issue, Eastern Free State Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Midrand Reporter Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 21,820 -22.0% -22.9% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 18,349 -6.3% -6.5% Comaro Chronicle Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 18,312 -12.1% -11.8% Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express) Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 17,986 -9.1% -9.8% Potchefstroom Herald. Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 16,975 Brakpan Herald Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 16,432 -13.4% -13.3% Carletonville Herald. Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 11,975 Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The) Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 10,416 -70.2% -70.2% Eastern Cape Rising Sun Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 9,947 -76.8% -76.6% Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever) Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 9,943 -33.0% -33.1% Alex News Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 9,790 -50.4% -50.4% Greytown Gazette Apr -Jun Wkly, Mon 8,900 0.0% -2.7% Maseru Metro Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 8,046 -77.0% Parys Gazette Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 7,500 0.1% 0.1% Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette Apr -Jun F 5,000 -37.5% -37.5% The Weekly Free State Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 4,950 0.0% Inner City Gazette Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 4,936 -0.5% -0.8% Free State Sun Apr -Jun Wkly, Th 4,750 0.0% 0.0% CXpress Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 2,495 -74.8% -74.8%

Newspapers ABC Q4 2019: A lacklustre final quarter for newspapers The decline in newspaper circulation continued in the last quarter of the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa's results for 2019, with Q4 showing a decline of 4.7% on the previous quarter and 9.1% on the prior year...

For this quarter, publishers were given the option by the ABC Board not to submit circulation data if they felt that their circulation had been materially impacted. As a result, a decision regarding the 'normal' submission of data from the next period (July to September 2020) will be made by the ABC Board.Only seven out of 27 daily newspapers submitted circulation data. Of these, only one increased on the previous quarter and the prior year. Daily Ugandan newspaper,, increased its circulation on the previous quarter and prior year. Apart from, all the other dailies that submitted data decreased both on the previous quarter and prior year - like, these are all from outside of South Africa (and). However, the biggest loses in circulation were from two local dailies,andOf the 10 weekly newspapers in this category, only three submitted circulation data. Of these, all three -and- saw declining circulation on the prior year.also saw a decline on the previous quarter.The category saw one discontinuation,, with none of the local weekend newspapers submitting data. The four weekend newspapers that did submit circulation data were all from outside of South Africa.The category saw nine data submissions and one changed sector (out of 47).maintained its circulation on the previous quarter and increased slightly on the prior year, while theincreased on the previous quarter, but decreased on the prior year. All the other submissions showed decreases on the previous quarter and prior year.(Thursday) andshowed some of the biggest losses in the category.Fifty out of 202 free newspapers submitted circulation data for this period for this category. There were 18 discontinuations, two rebrands and two new members. Notables includeandwith an increase on the previous quarter and prior year, whileandshowed a decrease on the previous quarter and prior year.*Does not include newspapers with no submission or which has been discontinued