#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Magazines ABC Q2 2020: Magazines non-submission reflects Covid-19 impact

13 Aug 2020
By: Danette Breitenbach
This period (April to June 2020) of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for magazines is characterised by the negative effect of Covid-19 that has seen publishing houses closing and titles discontinued and terminated.

The ABC has also noted that about one-third of publications have not submitted circulation data for this period. This follows an ABC Board decision giving publishers the option to not submit circulation data if they felt that their circulation had been materially impacted.

A decision will be made by the Board regarding 'normal' or compulsory submission of data from the next period (July to September 2020).

Consumer magazines


Seventy-five titles submitted data, while 45 titles did not. The category was quite volatile showing a number of resignations, discontinuations, and terminations. The motoring category and home category were particularly affected by the movements in the consumer magazine landscape. The motoring category had five titles that did not submit any data, one discontinuation, one termination and one resignation. Similarly, the home category had eight no submissions and five discontinuations, but six titles did submit data for this quarter.

Increasing on the previous quarter and prior year were The Crest, The Ridge, Game&Hunt/Wild&Jag. Sarie, True Love, Business Brief, Huisgenoot and You all decreased on the previous quarter and prior year.

Arts, Culture and Heritage       
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Jewish LifeApr -JunMtly05,7385,738-52.5%-52.2%
Val de Vie MagazineJan -Dec2xA1,1339,43010,5630.0%
Business and News       
Business Brief.Jan -JunAltM52,9375952,996-28.8%40.1%
Financial MailApr -JunWkly, Fr00No Submission
FinweekApr -JunF10,3781,91712,295-13.0%-17.0%
Forbes AfricaApr -JunMtly7,6884608,148-36.8%-56.0%
Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
NoseweekApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Personal FinanceJan -DecQ5,2286155,8430.0%-14.8%
SA Real Estate Investor MagazineApr -JunMtly015,53115,531-5.9%-1.2%
Celebrity       
PeopleApr -JunF00No Submission
Conservation and Wildlife       
African BirdlifeJan -JunAltM8,9662959,261-1.0%0.7%
KRUGER MAGAZINEJan -Dec4xA7,939708,0090.0%6.6%
Entertainment       
Eat OutJan -DecAnn13,6096,18519,7940.0%-3.5%
Hello JohannesburgApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Hello PretoriaApr -JunMtly00No Submission
TV Plus (Afrikaans)Apr -JunF15,614015,614-7.8%-20.0%
TV Plus (English)Apr -JunF5,40005,400-24.7%-34.2%
Family Interest       
BonaApr -JunMtly00No Submission
DrumApr -JunWkly, Fr17,1382417,162-9.7%-25.5%
HuisgenootApr -JunWkly, Tue141,9915,926147,917-6.5%-10.9%
LIGApr -Jun11xA16,520016,520-4.0%-4.8%
Plus 50Jan -Jun6xA5,9203086,2283.8%-19.5%
The CrestJan -Jun7xA012,22512,2256.0%4.3%
The RidgeJan -Jun8xA015,42915,4296.3%14.3%
Things to do with kids MagazineJan -DecQ024,23324,2330.0%121.0%
YouApr -JunWkly, Wed70,78482371,607-12.9%-14.7%
Farming       
FarmbizApr -JunMtly6452,0902,735-36.6%
Farmer's WeeklyApr -JunWkly, Fr00No Submission
Grond tot MondJan -DecQ2,2655,0977,3620.0%
LandbouweekbladApr -JunWkly, Wed19,15015119,301-5.5%-8.4%
Landbouweekblad BoereplanneJul -JunAnn00Discontinued
Landbouweekblad VeeJan -DecAnn7,80107,8010.0%-20.8%
Marktoe!Apr -JunMtly07,9007,900-26.5%-20.4%
Veeplaas.Apr -Jun11xA4,8212,2137,034-8.2%-22.0%
Health & Wellbeing       
Odyssey Magazine.Jul -Jun4xA3,6013353,936
Home       
REAL|life MagazineJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Conde Nast House & GardenApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Easy DIYJul -JunQ00Changed Publisher
Food and Home EntertainingApr -JunMtly00No Submission
HabitatJan -JunAltM00Discontinued
House & LeisureApr -Jun11xA00Changed Frequency
House & Leisure.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Idees/IdeasJan -JunAltM15,214015,2141.6%-9.9%
Kuier ComboJul -Jun2xA00Discontinued
Landbouweekblad BoerekosJul -Jun2xA00Discontinued
Lose It,Jan -DecQ17,715017,7150.0%
SA Garden and HomeApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SA Home OwnerApr -Jun11xA00No Submission
Sarie Kos,Jul -JunQ22,11275022,862-6.1%-6.1%
Sarie WoonJul -JunAnn00Discontinued
The Gardener / Die TuinierApr -JunMtly19,2114,20923,420-28.1%
Tuis HomeApr -JunMtly71,77226472,036-2.3%-7.8%
Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
Tuis Verf / Home PaintJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Tuis Werf / Home YardJul -JunAnn00No Submission
VisiJan -Jun6xA14,54826814,8160.9%-9.1%
Leisure       
Joburg StyleJan -DecQ00No Submission
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Jul -JunAnn10,9873,01414,001-22.3%-22.3%
Silver DigestJan -Dec4xA010,31210,3120.0%
Southern VinesJan -DecQ1,50011,92913,4290.0%-0.3%
The Coffee MagJul -JunQ00No Submission
Male       
Destiny Man MagazineJan -JunAltM5,4121455,557
GQ..Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
Men's HealthApr -JunMtly15,032015,032-0.3%-20.5%
Popular MechanicsApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Stuff.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Very Interesting (former Braintainment)Jan -JunAltM10,1042,50312,607-27.9%-29.2%
Motoring       
Bike SAApr -JunMtly00No Submission
CarApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & KaravaanApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Driven MagazineApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Leisure WheelsApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
SA Hotrods MagazineApr -JunMtly00Terminated
SA4x4Apr -JunMtly00No Submission
Super BikeApr -JunMtly00Resigned
Parenting       
Baba & Kleuter.Jan -JunAltM8,6581458,803-21.6%-28.8%
Baby's and BeyondJan -DecQ44413,55714,0010.0%-5.8%
Child Magazine - Cape Town,Jan -DecQ047,76547,7650.0%
Child Magazine - Durban,Jan -DecQ040,01540,0150.0%
Child Magazine - Johannesburg,Jan -DecQ055,21255,2120.0%
Child Magazine Pretoria,Jan -DecQ040,07840,0780.0%
Living and LovingApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
MamaMagic MilestonesJan -DecQ010,16910,1690.0%-32.0%
Mamas & Papas.Apr -JunMtly00Discontinued
Mother & ChildJan -JunAltM00No Submission
Your Baby.Jan -JunAltM00Discontinued
Your Pregnancy.Jan -JunAltM8,484908,574-14.8%-36.3%
Pets       
AnimaltalkApr -JunMtly3,88153,44357,324503.0%471.1%
Dog DirectoryJan -DecAnn6,5701,4688,0380.0%-5.6%
Sport and Hobby       
Africa's Sportsman MagazineJan -Dec4xA4975019980.0%-30.3%
BicyclingJan -JunAltM8,436508,4868.7%-5.8%
Compleat GolferApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Equestrian LifeJul -JunQ00No Submission
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagApr -JunMtly17,38136,90854,28970.2%120.8%
HQ,Jan -Jun6Wk3,4592003,659-30.6%
HQ.Apr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Kick OffApr -JunMtly19,8111,19621,007-11.7%-5.6%
MagnumApr -JunMtly10,580010,5801.0%-3.3%
Runners World.Jan -JunAltM8,755868,841-5.6%-16.5%
SA Cricket.Jan -DecQ8,6781,94010,6180.0%-12.5%
SA FlyerApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SA RugbyApr -JunMtly00No Submission
The Bank Angler / Die OewerhengelaarApr -JunMtly00Resigned
Wildland MagazineApr -JunMtly56,363056,363-14.1%83.1%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality       
Cape Etc.Jan -Dec3xA1,5668,62810,1940.0%10.3%
GetawayApr -JunMtly00No Submission
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepApr -JunMtly21,483021,483-21.1%-31.3%
SA Country LifeApr -JunMtly00No Submission
The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot BuitelewegidsJan -DecAnn39,8492539,8740.0%8.8%
TravelIdeas.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Weg / Go PlattelandJul -JunQ22,2131,15323,366-13.1%-13.1%
Weg Namibië / Go NamibiaJan -DecAnn00No Submission
Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids.Jan -DecAnn00No Submission
Weg/GoApr -JunMtly45,75329746,050-7.9%-17.0%
Woman's General       
CosmopolitanApr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Cosmopolitan.Jan -Jun10xA00No Submission
Destiny Magazine.Jan -JunAltM10,78244611,228
EssentialsApr -JunMtly00No Submission
FairladyApr -JunMtly27,31378928,102-4.8%-13.2%
Glamour,Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
Good HousekeepingApr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Good Housekeeping.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
KuierApr -JunF70,258070,258-9.0%-18.3%
Move!Apr -JunF33,466033,4667.8%-19.3%
Rooi RoseApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SarieApr -JunMtly49,3133,86153,174-15.1%-8.5%
True LoveApr -JunMtly16,7642,44619,210-28.5%-38.3%
Vroue KeurApr -JunWkly, Fr00No Submission
Woman and HomeApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Women's Health.Apr -Jun11xA15,72225015,972-35.1%-21.1%
Your FamilyApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Woman's Special       
BruidsgidsJan -DecAnn11,1442,68313,8270.0%-16.4%
Nubian Bride.Jul -Jun2xA00No Submission
SA Wedding AlbumJan -Dec2xA11,50593512,4400.0%-24.2%
Sarie BruidJul -JunAnn00Discontinued
TroukoorsJan -DecAnn4,1322,5006,6320.0%-30.5%
Wedding GuideJul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Youth       
Barbie MagazineApr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Barbie Magazine.Jan -Jun6Wk6,4957257,220-36.5%
Post MatricJan -DecAnn0133,742133,7420.0%-3.0%
The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.Jan -DecAnn132,1140132,1140.0%-34.5%
Very Interesting JuniorApr -JunMtly21,34916321,512

B2B magazines


Only 32 titles did not submit data for the quarter, with 82 titles submitting data for this period. There were also several rebrands, changed cycles, resignations and discontinuations in the category. There was one no audit. Several titles showed increases over the previous quarter and prior year including Nex Media, The Gapp and Capital Equip News. The Civil Construction category had good figures with Civil Engineering, Construction World and IMIESA all up on the previous quarter and prior year. Money Marketing, Industrial Buyer and SA Treads all trended down on the previous quarter and prior year.

Agricultural       
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.Jan -JunAltM021,65921,65917.1%-9.0%
Harvest SAJan -JunAltM00No Submission
OVK Nuus/NewsJan -Dec4xA04,8544,8540.0%-4.0%
Pro AgriApr -JunMtly039,37939,3790.0%0.3%
SA Graan / GrainApr -JunMtly015,89115,891-1.5%-0.2%
SABI MagazineJan -JunAltM00No Submission
StockfarmApr -JunMtly4,5301,2295,759-21.7%-20.0%
Wildlife Ranching..Jan -JunAltM00Discontinued
WinelandApr -JunMtly1083,1363,2440.2%-11.6%
Architecture       
earthworks.Jan -DecQ7,8347008,5340.0%-2.5%
Floors in AfricaJan -Jun6xA017,63917,639-7.7%-0.2%
Leading Architect & DesignJan -JunAltM697,2597,328-15.7%-19.9%
SA Building ReviewJan -DecAnn30111,19211,4930.0%-4.2%
Timber IQJan -JunAltM154,3694,3843.1%5.5%
To BuildJan -Dec3xA09,7999,7990.0%-3.7%
Walls & Roofs in AfricaJan -Jun6xA017,38217,382-8.1%-0.3%
Automotive       
Automotive Business Review,Jan -Jun10xA00No Submission
Road Ahead, TheJan -DecQ09,7709,7700.0%4.2%
SA TREADSJul -JunQ04,9294,929-29.6%-29.6%
Civil Construction       
Civil EngineeringApr -Jun11xA1814,12014,1387.4%13.4%
Civil Engineering Contractor, TheApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
Concrete TrendsJan -DecQ00No Submission
Construction Review.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Construction WorldApr -JunMtly08,8998,89917.0%43.1%
IMIESAApr -Jun11xA86,0296,03724.8%29.6%
Plant Equipment & HireApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
PrecastJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Communications       
Media, The.Jan -Jun8xA00Resigned
Nex MediaJul -Jun4xA061,75061,7501444.1%1444.1%
SA ProfileJan -DecAnn029,87829,8780.0%
The Gapp MagazineJan -JunAltM08,5878,587122.8%118.3%
Electrical Engineering       
Electricity & ControlApr -JunMtly06,5276,52757.7%34.5%
EnergizeApr -Jun11xA00Discontinued
ESI AfricaJul -JunQ00No Submission
Sparks Electrical NewsApr -JunMtly06,2426,2421.7%-5.1%
Vector JournalApr -Jun11xA00Discontinued
Engineering - Other       
Capital Equipment NewsApr -JunMtly06,5456,54541.0%35.6%
DataweekApr -JunF00No Submission
Energy DecisionsJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Engineer ITApr -Jun11xA00Discontinued
Engineering NewsApr -JunWkly, Fr00Rebranded
MechChem AfricaApr -JunMtly06,2946,29457.2%24.5%
Motion ControlJul -JunQ00No Submission
Plumbing AfricaApr -JunMtly595,6475,706-18.8%-14.5%
Position IT,Jan -JunAltM00Discontinued
Refrigeration and AirconditioningApr -JunMtly125,1885,200-24.1%-24.4%
SA Instrumentation & ControlApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Water & Sanitation AfricaJan -JunAltM125,5615,57312.0%33.7%
Water Sewage & EffluentJan -JunAltM00Discontinued
Health and Wellbeing       
Fire ProtectionJan -DecQ7007901,4900.0%2.5%
Hi-Tech Security SolutionsApr -Jun11xA00No Submission
International Dentistry Africa EditionJan -JunAltM04,0564,0560.6%-2.3%
MDR Medical Desk ReferenceJan -DecAnn9581781,1360.0%-55.5%
Medical ChronicleApr -Jun11xA010,67410,674-6.7%-28.9%
MIMSApr -JunMtly2,95402,954-18.5%
MIMS Guide to OTC ProductsJan -DecAnn1222,9793,1010.0%-3.0%
Modern Medicine Magazine.Jan -JunAltM6923,9614,6537.0%8.0%
Occupational Health Southern AfricaJan -JunAltM00No Submission
SHEQ ManagementJan -JunAltM744,5804,654-23.0%-22.2%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic ReviewApr -Jun11xA422,8312,8730.9%-3.1%
The Specialist Forum JournalApr -Jun11xA07,7367,736-6.8%-1.5%
Hospitality, Catering and Tourism       
Explore South Africa.Jan -DecQ1,8667,7199,5850.0%5.7%
Leading VenuesJan -DecAnn2,2974,0506,3470.0%-7.9%
MeetingsJan -JunAltM124,0284,040-2.2%12.1%
The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Jan -DecAnn08,5938,5930.0%-41.4%
Travel News FeaturesApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Industry       
Analytical ReporterJan -JunAltM15,5155,5164.7%48.1%
Cold Link AfricaJan -JunAltM124,6164,62865.3%46.5%
Eastern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,6029,602-1.9%-1.9%
Eastern Cape Industrial & Business NewsJan -JunAltM03,9433,9430.5%-1.8%
Free State Business,Jan -DecAnn09,9439,9430.0%1.7%
Gauteng Companies..Jul -JunAnn09,8399,839-1.0%-1.0%
Industrial BuyerJan -JunAltM197,0067,025-47.9%-76.2%
Jewellers' Network DirectoryJul -JunAnn00No Submission
KwaZulu Natal Business..Jul -JunAnn09,7619,761-0.5%-0.5%
KZN Industrial & Business NewsJan -JunAltM06,0826,0820.2%-2.7%
Lighting in Design.Jan -DecQ03,0493,0490.0%-12.3%
Limpopo Business..Jul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
LINKED by Jewellers NetworkJul -JunQ00No Submission
Mpumalanga Business..Jul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Nepad AnnualJul -JunAnn00No Submission
North West Business..Jan -DecAnn09,9439,9430.0%1.6%
Northern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,6159,615-1.8%-1.8%
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Jan -JunAltM00Changed Frequency
Resource.Jan -DecQ9592,4033,36239.6%-1.6%
SA Affordable HousingJan -JunAltM192,8642,883-15.0%-25.7%
SA Jewellery NewsApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Smart Energy InternationalJan -JunAltM00No Submission
South African Business.Jan -Dec2xA019,90819,9080.0%0.7%
South African Food ReviewApr -Jun11xA914,1384,229-12.5%-14.6%
The Green Building HandbookJan -DecAnn04,9184,9180.0%-50.3%
The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
Western Cape Business,Jan -DecAnn09,9189,9180.0%-0.4%
Information and Computer Technology       
BrainstormApr -Jun11xA5,1163,5708,686-22.6%-3.3%
The MarginJan -DecQ03,6923,6920.0%4.7%
Management       
African DecisionsJan -DecQ21914,29314,5120.0%-3.3%
Afropolitan.Jul -JunQ00No Submission
Black Business QuarterlyJan -DecQ1,7107,9709,6800.0%7.3%
Blue Chip,Jan -DecQ19,6319,6320.0%7.5%
Business GuideJan -DecAnn07847840.0%-30.9%
Cape Business NewsApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Careers SAJul -JunAnn00Terminated
FA News.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.Jan -DecAnn589,4569,5140.0%
Infocom.Jan -DecQ01,4471,4470.0%4.7%
KZN InvestJul -JunQ00Rebranded
LeadershipApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Money MarketingApr -JunMtly53,6693,674-42.8%-45.1%
Profiles Stock Exchange HandbookJan -DecQ2,0382,3474,3850.0%-37.4%
Public Sector ManagerApr -JunMtly00No Audit
Salga Voice of Local GovernmentJan -DecQ00Discontinued
South African Business IntergratorJan -Dec2xA019,87719,8770.0%0.8%
South Africa's Top Performing Companies,Jan -DecAnn3865,8116,1970.0%
The South African School CollectionJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
Top 500 SA's Best Companies,Jan -DecAnn5759,0249,5990.0%
Top Women in Business & GovernmentJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Vision 2030Jan -DecAnn378,1898,2260.0%
Mining & Quarrying       
African Mines HandbookJan -DecAnn8031,0821,8850.0%0.4%
African MiningJan -JunAltM00Rebranded
African Mining BriefJan -JunAltM00No Submission
African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorApr -Jun11xA02,5132,513-54.9%
EarthbrokerApr -JunMtly05,4005,4000.3%0.3%
Engineering News & Mining WeeklyApr -JunWkly, Fr00No Submission
Mining DecisionsJan -Dec4xA08,7008,7000.0%10.2%
Mining MirrorApr -JunMtly00Rebranded
Mining Review Africa.Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
Mining WeeklyApr -JunWkly, Fr00Rebranded
Modern MiningApr -JunMtly06,3776,37717.3%18.5%
Modern QuarryingJan -DecQ02,7032,7030.0%9.6%
Quarry Southern AfricaJan -JunAltM00Discontinued
SA Mining.Jan -JunAltM00Resigned
Property       
Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City BowlJan -DecQ00Discontinued
The Greeff MagazineJan -Dec3xA014,50014,5000.0%0.0%
Retail       
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsApr -JunMtly05,0725,072-40.1%14.5%
International Independent TraderApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Pet Shop Pit StopJul -JunQ00No Submission
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Apr -JunMtly04,6864,686-14.6%74.3%
Pharmacy RetailerApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SpotongJan -DecQ011,15011,1500.0%0.4%
Supermarket and RetailerApr -JunMtly00No Submission
The International Convenience Store Retailer.Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
The International FMCG Retailer.Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
The International Hardware Retailer.Apr -Jun11xA00No Submission
Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain StoresApr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.Jan -Jun9xA021,36721,3679.4%
Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and WholesalersApr -JunMtly00Changed Frequency
Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.Jan -Jun9xA021,15721,15721.1%
Transport and Logistics       
Focus on Transport & LogisticsApr -JunMtly65,0525,058-25.3%-25.4%
Freight & Trading FeaturesApr -JunMtly3783,5223,900-12.8%
Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..Jan -Dec5xA06,8306,8300.0%0.0%

Custom magazines


In total 39 titles submitted data for this quarter, while 21 did not submit any data and five titles were discontinued. A number of titles increased on the previous quarter and prior year, including FitLife, SA Pharmaceutical Journal, Man, De Rebus and Balanced Life. Taste and Club Magazine decreased on the previous quarter and prior year.

Electrical Engineering       
Publication namePeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
WattNow..Apr -JunMtly00No Submission
Family Interest       
Crawford TimesJan -DecQ010,70510,7050.0%2.2%
Taalgenoot..Jan -DecQ63,5701,53065,1000.0%-4.7%
TrinitonianJan -DecQ05,7495,7490.0%-0.9%
Farming       
Dairy Mail, The.Apr -JunMtly243,5543,578-4.4%-10.2%
Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,Jan -JunAltM211,45711,459-9.4%-6.6%
Wolboer / Wool Farmer.Jan -JunAltM04,9274,927-0.5%-0.4%
Health & Wellbeing       
Fitlife.Apr -JunMtly33,0191,00334,02216.9%17.1%
Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SAJul -Jun3xA01,4801,480-13.1%-13.1%
JumpJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Life HealthcareJul -Jun4xA00No Submission
SA Pharmaceutical Journal.Jan -Jun10xA27,1947,1963.7%4.1%
SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Jul -JunQ04,9594,9591.7%1.7%
South African Medical JournalApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaJan -JunAltM02,1932,1931.9%0.4%
Home       
Fresh Living / Kook en KuierApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Living Space..Apr -JunMtly49,3751,81151,186-0.6%-11.8%
My Kitchen..Apr -JunMtly90,6512,08792,738-0.8%-12.9%
Industry Specific       
Estate Living,Apr -JunMtly00No Submission
Forum TydskrifJan -DecQ0147,019147,0190.0%-0.7%
J S EJan -DecQ1,19416,75317,9470.0%1.7%
Sea RescueJul -Jun2xA00No Submission
ServamusApr -JunMtly10,3317810,409-3.0%-7.8%
Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit TydskrifJan -Jun6xA00Changed Frequency
In-flight       
High Life SAApr -JunMtly00No Submission
In Flight MagazineApr -JunMtly00No Submission
IndweApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
Kulula KhulumaApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Mango JuiceApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SawubonaApr -JunMtly00No Submission
SkywaysApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Leisure       
CheersJan -Jun6xA00No Submission
Equinox.Jan -DecQ030,11830,1180.0%
Legacy InspiresJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Nedbank Golf ChallengeJul -JunAnn00Discontinued
Private EditionJul -JunQ00No Submission
Slow MagazineApr -JunMtly00Discontinued
Taste.Apr -Jun11xA22,9182,30325,221-24.9%-6.7%
Team SA former (Road To Tokyo)Jan -DecQ00Discontinued
WildJul -JunQ00No Submission
Male       
ManApr -JunMtly55,1963,30258,4981.7%2.3%
Tech..Apr -JunMtly51,3732,69154,0645.3%-3.2%
Medical and Allied Health       
Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)Jul -Jun3xA05,1325,132-92.0%-92.0%
Medi - Clinic FamilyJul -JunQ064,89564,8950.0%0.0%
Motoring       
Motor..Apr -JunMtly30,5502,94933,4991.0%-5.3%
Professional       
Accountancy SAApr -Jun11xA053,66653,666-0.6%5.3%
Acumen,Jul -JunQ00No Submission
De RebusApr -Jun11xA2018,49218,51266.0%127.4%
Digest of South African ArchitectureJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
TAXtalkJan -JunAltM00No Submission
The Journal Of The SAIMMApr -JunMtly344,5504,58412.0%-13.0%
Retail       
Clicks Club Card.Jan -JunAltM00No Submission
Club MagazineApr -JunMtly307,89432,812340,706-2.4%-16.4%
Jet ClubJan -Jun7xA00No Submission
Sport and Hobby       
SA Hunter/Jagter.Apr -JunMtly38,289038,2892.4%-17.3%
Soccer ClubApr -JunMtly68,6924,14172,8333.8%1.6%
Sports Club.Apr -JunMtly119,9152,751122,6664.7%-3.6%
Travel, Tourism & Hospitality       
AA TravellerJan -DecQ51,34058151,9210.0%-9.6%
Best of Cape Town Central City.Jan -DecAnn059,80059,8000.0%8.6%
EscapesApr -JunMtly31,9171,27633,193-2.7%-17.4%
Moments magazineJan -Dec6xA05,2005,2000.0%57.3%
PremierApr -JunMtly00No Submission
Woman's General       
Balanced LifeApr -JunMtly63,69719,95183,64835.6%8.6%
Youth       
ClubXApr -JunMtly77,87512,60790,4823.6%-6.4%
Kids Super Club.Apr -JunMtly94,50817,108111,6162.7%-9.9%
Total1,262,386566,8241,829,210-48.5%-54.1%
This report is the copyright property of the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa       
Report Date :Revision :
Youth       
ClubXJan -MarMtly83,2694,04787,3161.7%-15.0%
Kids Super Club.Jan -MarMtly101,5657,118108,683-4.2%-19.2%

Free magazines


Only four publication in this category submitted data for this period of which two showed a decrease on the previous quarter and prior year and one is a new member. Get It Northern Suburbs Joburg showed an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. Six titles did not submit any data, while three were discontinued in this category.

Publication namePeriodFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Apr -JunMtly24,9501.2%0.6%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Apr -JunMtly14,395-14.1%-26.1%
STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINEJan -DecAnn13,3710.0%
Get It (Jo'burg South)Apr -JunMtly12,480-36.7%-36.5%
Botswana Advertiser.Apr -JunWkly, FrNo Submission
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Apr -JunMtlyNo Submission
Get It (Bloemfontein)Apr -JunMtlyNo Submission
Get It (Highway)Apr -JunMtlyNo Submission
Get It (Lowveld)Apr -JunMtlyNo Submission
Get It (Pretoria)Apr -JunMtlyNo Submission
Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)Apr -JunMtlyDiscontinued
Get It (Joburg East)Apr -JunMtlyDiscontinued
Get It (Northern KZN)Apr -JunMtlyDiscontinued

Web traffic


Six titles were discontinued and 96 titles submitted web traffic data.

Email newsletter


Just short of 50%, 21 of 44 email newsletters did not submit circulation data for this period. The category saw 14 publications submit data, with four publications being discontinued and three changing frequency. Only You and Sarie saw an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. While many publications saw a decrease in this quarter, these tended to be slight with only Men’s Health recording a lager decrease.

Magazines ABC Q4 2019: A subdued quarter for magazines

The final quarter of the 2019 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC)'s magazine circulation results was a subdued affair, characterised by further decreases, with only a few publications able to boast good to excellent increases on the quarter and the prior year...

By Danette Breitenbach 13 Feb 2020

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.
Comment

Read more: ABC figures, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa, Danette Breitenbach

