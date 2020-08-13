Magazines ABC Q2 2020: Magazines non-submission reflects Covid-19 impact

This period (April to June 2020) of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for magazines is characterised by the negative effect of Covid-19 that has seen publishing houses closing and titles discontinued and terminated.

Consumer magazines

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Apr -Jun Mtly 0 5,738 5,738 -52.5% -52.2% Val de Vie Magazine Jan -Dec 2xA 1,133 9,430 10,563 0.0% Business and News Business Brief. Jan -Jun AltM 52,937 59 52,996 -28.8% 40.1% Financial Mail Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 No Submission Finweek Apr -Jun F 10,378 1,917 12,295 -13.0% -17.0% Forbes Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 7,688 460 8,148 -36.8% -56.0% Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal) Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Noseweek Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Personal Finance Jan -Dec Q 5,228 615 5,843 0.0% -14.8% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 15,531 15,531 -5.9% -1.2% Celebrity People Apr -Jun F 0 0 No Submission Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Jan -Jun AltM 8,966 295 9,261 -1.0% 0.7% KRUGER MAGAZINE Jan -Dec 4xA 7,939 70 8,009 0.0% 6.6% Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 13,609 6,185 19,794 0.0% -3.5% Hello Johannesburg Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Hello Pretoria Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission TV Plus (Afrikaans) Apr -Jun F 15,614 0 15,614 -7.8% -20.0% TV Plus (English) Apr -Jun F 5,400 0 5,400 -24.7% -34.2% Family Interest Bona Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Drum Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 17,138 24 17,162 -9.7% -25.5% Huisgenoot Apr -Jun Wkly, Tue 141,991 5,926 147,917 -6.5% -10.9% LIG Apr -Jun 11xA 16,520 0 16,520 -4.0% -4.8% Plus 50 Jan -Jun 6xA 5,920 308 6,228 3.8% -19.5% The Crest Jan -Jun 7xA 0 12,225 12,225 6.0% 4.3% The Ridge Jan -Jun 8xA 0 15,429 15,429 6.3% 14.3% Things to do with kids Magazine Jan -Dec Q 0 24,233 24,233 0.0% 121.0% You Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 70,784 823 71,607 -12.9% -14.7% Farming Farmbiz Apr -Jun Mtly 645 2,090 2,735 -36.6% Farmer's Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 No Submission Grond tot Mond Jan -Dec Q 2,265 5,097 7,362 0.0% Landbouweekblad Apr -Jun Wkly, Wed 19,150 151 19,301 -5.5% -8.4% Landbouweekblad Boereplanne Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Discontinued Landbouweekblad Vee Jan -Dec Ann 7,801 0 7,801 0.0% -20.8% Marktoe! Apr -Jun Mtly 0 7,900 7,900 -26.5% -20.4% Veeplaas. Apr -Jun 11xA 4,821 2,213 7,034 -8.2% -22.0% Health & Wellbeing Odyssey Magazine. Jul -Jun 4xA 3,601 335 3,936 Home REAL|life Magazine Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Conde Nast House & Garden Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Easy DIY Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Changed Publisher Food and Home Entertaining Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Habitat Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued House & Leisure Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Changed Frequency House & Leisure. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Idees/Ideas Jan -Jun AltM 15,214 0 15,214 1.6% -9.9% Kuier Combo Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Discontinued Landbouweekblad Boerekos Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Discontinued Lose It, Jan -Dec Q 17,715 0 17,715 0.0% SA Garden and Home Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission SA Home Owner Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission Sarie Kos, Jul -Jun Q 22,112 750 22,862 -6.1% -6.1% Sarie Woon Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Discontinued The Gardener / Die Tuinier Apr -Jun Mtly 19,211 4,209 23,420 -28.1% Tuis Home Apr -Jun Mtly 71,772 264 72,036 -2.3% -7.8% Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Tuis Verf / Home Paint Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Tuis Werf / Home Yard Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Visi Jan -Jun 6xA 14,548 268 14,816 0.9% -9.1% Leisure Joburg Style Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 10,987 3,014 14,001 -22.3% -22.3% Silver Digest Jan -Dec 4xA 0 10,312 10,312 0.0% Southern Vines Jan -Dec Q 1,500 11,929 13,429 0.0% -0.3% The Coffee Mag Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Male Destiny Man Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 5,412 145 5,557 GQ.. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission Men's Health Apr -Jun Mtly 15,032 0 15,032 -0.3% -20.5% Popular Mechanics Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Stuff. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jan -Jun AltM 10,104 2,503 12,607 -27.9% -29.2% Motoring Bike SA Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Car Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Driven Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Leisure Wheels Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued SA Hotrods Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Terminated SA4x4 Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Super Bike Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Resigned Parenting Baba & Kleuter. Jan -Jun AltM 8,658 145 8,803 -21.6% -28.8% Baby's and Beyond Jan -Dec Q 444 13,557 14,001 0.0% -5.8% Child Magazine - Cape Town, Jan -Dec Q 0 47,765 47,765 0.0% Child Magazine - Durban, Jan -Dec Q 0 40,015 40,015 0.0% Child Magazine - Johannesburg, Jan -Dec Q 0 55,212 55,212 0.0% Child Magazine Pretoria, Jan -Dec Q 0 40,078 40,078 0.0% Living and Loving Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued MamaMagic Milestones Jan -Dec Q 0 10,169 10,169 0.0% -32.0% Mamas & Papas. Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Mother & Child Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Your Baby. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued Your Pregnancy. Jan -Jun AltM 8,484 90 8,574 -14.8% -36.3% Pets Animaltalk Apr -Jun Mtly 3,881 53,443 57,324 503.0% 471.1% Dog Directory Jan -Dec Ann 6,570 1,468 8,038 0.0% -5.6% Sport and Hobby Africa's Sportsman Magazine Jan -Dec 4xA 497 501 998 0.0% -30.3% Bicycling Jan -Jun AltM 8,436 50 8,486 8.7% -5.8% Compleat Golfer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Equestrian Life Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Apr -Jun Mtly 17,381 36,908 54,289 70.2% 120.8% HQ, Jan -Jun 6Wk 3,459 200 3,659 -30.6% HQ. Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Kick Off Apr -Jun Mtly 19,811 1,196 21,007 -11.7% -5.6% Magnum Apr -Jun Mtly 10,580 0 10,580 1.0% -3.3% Runners World. Jan -Jun AltM 8,755 86 8,841 -5.6% -16.5% SA Cricket. Jan -Dec Q 8,678 1,940 10,618 0.0% -12.5% SA Flyer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission SA Rugby Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission The Bank Angler / Die Oewerhengelaar Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Resigned Wildland Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 56,363 0 56,363 -14.1% 83.1% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc. Jan -Dec 3xA 1,566 8,628 10,194 0.0% 10.3% Getaway Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Apr -Jun Mtly 21,483 0 21,483 -21.1% -31.3% SA Country Life Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids Jan -Dec Ann 39,849 25 39,874 0.0% 8.8% TravelIdeas. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Weg / Go Platteland Jul -Jun Q 22,213 1,153 23,366 -13.1% -13.1% Weg Namibië / Go Namibia Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Weg/Go Apr -Jun Mtly 45,753 297 46,050 -7.9% -17.0% Woman's General Cosmopolitan Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Cosmopolitan. Jan -Jun 10xA 0 0 No Submission Destiny Magazine. Jan -Jun AltM 10,782 446 11,228 Essentials Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Fairlady Apr -Jun Mtly 27,313 789 28,102 -4.8% -13.2% Glamour, Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission Good Housekeeping Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Good Housekeeping. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Kuier Apr -Jun F 70,258 0 70,258 -9.0% -18.3% Move! Apr -Jun F 33,466 0 33,466 7.8% -19.3% Rooi Rose Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Sarie Apr -Jun Mtly 49,313 3,861 53,174 -15.1% -8.5% True Love Apr -Jun Mtly 16,764 2,446 19,210 -28.5% -38.3% Vroue Keur Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 No Submission Woman and Home Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Women's Health. Apr -Jun 11xA 15,722 250 15,972 -35.1% -21.1% Your Family Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Woman's Special Bruidsgids Jan -Dec Ann 11,144 2,683 13,827 0.0% -16.4% Nubian Bride. Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 No Submission SA Wedding Album Jan -Dec 2xA 11,505 935 12,440 0.0% -24.2% Sarie Bruid Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Discontinued Troukoors Jan -Dec Ann 4,132 2,500 6,632 0.0% -30.5% Wedding Guide Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Youth Barbie Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Barbie Magazine. Jan -Jun 6Wk 6,495 725 7,220 -36.5% Post Matric Jan -Dec Ann 0 133,742 133,742 0.0% -3.0% The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual. Jan -Dec Ann 132,114 0 132,114 0.0% -34.5% Very Interesting Junior Apr -Jun Mtly 21,349 163 21,512

B2B magazines

Agricultural Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer. Jan -Jun AltM 0 21,659 21,659 17.1% -9.0% Harvest SA Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission OVK Nuus/News Jan -Dec 4xA 0 4,854 4,854 0.0% -4.0% Pro Agri Apr -Jun Mtly 0 39,379 39,379 0.0% 0.3% SA Graan / Grain Apr -Jun Mtly 0 15,891 15,891 -1.5% -0.2% SABI Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Stockfarm Apr -Jun Mtly 4,530 1,229 5,759 -21.7% -20.0% Wildlife Ranching.. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued Wineland Apr -Jun Mtly 108 3,136 3,244 0.2% -11.6% Architecture earthworks. Jan -Dec Q 7,834 700 8,534 0.0% -2.5% Floors in Africa Jan -Jun 6xA 0 17,639 17,639 -7.7% -0.2% Leading Architect & Design Jan -Jun AltM 69 7,259 7,328 -15.7% -19.9% SA Building Review Jan -Dec Ann 301 11,192 11,493 0.0% -4.2% Timber IQ Jan -Jun AltM 15 4,369 4,384 3.1% 5.5% To Build Jan -Dec 3xA 0 9,799 9,799 0.0% -3.7% Walls & Roofs in Africa Jan -Jun 6xA 0 17,382 17,382 -8.1% -0.3% Automotive Automotive Business Review, Jan -Jun 10xA 0 0 No Submission Road Ahead, The Jan -Dec Q 0 9,770 9,770 0.0% 4.2% SA TREADS Jul -Jun Q 0 4,929 4,929 -29.6% -29.6% Civil Construction Civil Engineering Apr -Jun 11xA 18 14,120 14,138 7.4% 13.4% Civil Engineering Contractor, The Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Construction Review. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Construction World Apr -Jun Mtly 0 8,899 8,899 17.0% 43.1% IMIESA Apr -Jun 11xA 8 6,029 6,037 24.8% 29.6% Plant Equipment & Hire Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Precast Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Communications Media, The. Jan -Jun 8xA 0 0 Resigned Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 61,750 61,750 1444.1% 1444.1% SA Profile Jan -Dec Ann 0 29,878 29,878 0.0% The Gapp Magazine Jan -Jun AltM 0 8,587 8,587 122.8% 118.3% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 0 6,527 6,527 57.7% 34.5% Energize Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Discontinued ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Sparks Electrical News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 6,242 6,242 1.7% -5.1% Vector Journal Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 6,545 6,545 41.0% 35.6% Dataweek Apr -Jun F 0 0 No Submission Energy Decisions Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Engineer IT Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Engineering News Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 Rebranded MechChem Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 0 6,294 6,294 57.2% 24.5% Motion Control Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Plumbing Africa Apr -Jun Mtly 59 5,647 5,706 -18.8% -14.5% Position IT, Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued Refrigeration and Airconditioning Apr -Jun Mtly 12 5,188 5,200 -24.1% -24.4% SA Instrumentation & Control Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Water & Sanitation Africa Jan -Jun AltM 12 5,561 5,573 12.0% 33.7% Water Sewage & Effluent Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Dec Q 700 790 1,490 0.0% 2.5% Hi-Tech Security Solutions Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission International Dentistry Africa Edition Jan -Jun AltM 0 4,056 4,056 0.6% -2.3% MDR Medical Desk Reference Jan -Dec Ann 958 178 1,136 0.0% -55.5% Medical Chronicle Apr -Jun 11xA 0 10,674 10,674 -6.7% -28.9% MIMS Apr -Jun Mtly 2,954 0 2,954 -18.5% MIMS Guide to OTC Products Jan -Dec Ann 122 2,979 3,101 0.0% -3.0% Modern Medicine Magazine. Jan -Jun AltM 692 3,961 4,653 7.0% 8.0% Occupational Health Southern Africa Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission SHEQ Management Jan -Jun AltM 74 4,580 4,654 -23.0% -22.2% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Apr -Jun 11xA 42 2,831 2,873 0.9% -3.1% The Specialist Forum Journal Apr -Jun 11xA 0 7,736 7,736 -6.8% -1.5% Hospitality, Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa. Jan -Dec Q 1,866 7,719 9,585 0.0% 5.7% Leading Venues Jan -Dec Ann 2,297 4,050 6,347 0.0% -7.9% Meetings Jan -Jun AltM 12 4,028 4,040 -2.2% 12.1% The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Jan -Dec Ann 0 8,593 8,593 0.0% -41.4% Travel News Features Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Industry Analytical Reporter Jan -Jun AltM 1 5,515 5,516 4.7% 48.1% Cold Link Africa Jan -Jun AltM 12 4,616 4,628 65.3% 46.5% Eastern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,602 9,602 -1.9% -1.9% Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News Jan -Jun AltM 0 3,943 3,943 0.5% -1.8% Free State Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,943 9,943 0.0% 1.7% Gauteng Companies.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,839 9,839 -1.0% -1.0% Industrial Buyer Jan -Jun AltM 19 7,006 7,025 -47.9% -76.2% Jewellers' Network Directory Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission KwaZulu Natal Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,761 9,761 -0.5% -0.5% KZN Industrial & Business News Jan -Jun AltM 0 6,082 6,082 0.2% -2.7% Lighting in Design. Jan -Dec Q 0 3,049 3,049 0.0% -12.3% Limpopo Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle LINKED by Jewellers Network Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Mpumalanga Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Nepad Annual Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission North West Business.. Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,943 9,943 0.0% 1.6% Northern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,615 9,615 -1.8% -1.8% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Resource. Jan -Dec Q 959 2,403 3,362 39.6% -1.6% SA Affordable Housing Jan -Jun AltM 19 2,864 2,883 -15.0% -25.7% SA Jewellery News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Smart Energy International Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission South African Business. Jan -Dec 2xA 0 19,908 19,908 0.0% 0.7% South African Food Review Apr -Jun 11xA 91 4,138 4,229 -12.5% -14.6% The Green Building Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 0 4,918 4,918 0.0% -50.3% The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Western Cape Business, Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,918 9,918 0.0% -0.4% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Apr -Jun 11xA 5,116 3,570 8,686 -22.6% -3.3% The Margin Jan -Dec Q 0 3,692 3,692 0.0% 4.7% Management African Decisions Jan -Dec Q 219 14,293 14,512 0.0% -3.3% Afropolitan. Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Black Business Quarterly Jan -Dec Q 1,710 7,970 9,680 0.0% 7.3% Blue Chip, Jan -Dec Q 1 9,631 9,632 0.0% 7.5% Business Guide Jan -Dec Ann 0 784 784 0.0% -30.9% Cape Business News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Careers SA Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Terminated FA News. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co. Jan -Dec Ann 58 9,456 9,514 0.0% Infocom. Jan -Dec Q 0 1,447 1,447 0.0% 4.7% KZN Invest Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Rebranded Leadership Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Money Marketing Apr -Jun Mtly 5 3,669 3,674 -42.8% -45.1% Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook Jan -Dec Q 2,038 2,347 4,385 0.0% -37.4% Public Sector Manager Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Audit Salga Voice of Local Government Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Discontinued South African Business Intergrator Jan -Dec 2xA 0 19,877 19,877 0.0% 0.8% South Africa's Top Performing Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 386 5,811 6,197 0.0% The South African School Collection Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Top 500 SA's Best Companies, Jan -Dec Ann 575 9,024 9,599 0.0% Top Women in Business & Government Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Vision 2030 Jan -Dec Ann 37 8,189 8,226 0.0% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 803 1,082 1,885 0.0% 0.4% African Mining Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Rebranded African Mining Brief Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Apr -Jun 11xA 0 2,513 2,513 -54.9% Earthbroker Apr -Jun Mtly 0 5,400 5,400 0.3% 0.3% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 No Submission Mining Decisions Jan -Dec 4xA 0 8,700 8,700 0.0% 10.2% Mining Mirror Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Rebranded Mining Review Africa. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission Mining Weekly Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr 0 0 Rebranded Modern Mining Apr -Jun Mtly 0 6,377 6,377 17.3% 18.5% Modern Quarrying Jan -Dec Q 0 2,703 2,703 0.0% 9.6% Quarry Southern Africa Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Discontinued SA Mining. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 Resigned Property Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City Bowl Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Discontinued The Greeff Magazine Jan -Dec 3xA 0 14,500 14,500 0.0% 0.0% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Apr -Jun Mtly 0 5,072 5,072 -40.1% 14.5% International Independent Trader Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Pet Shop Pit Stop Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Apr -Jun Mtly 0 4,686 4,686 -14.6% 74.3% Pharmacy Retailer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Spotong Jan -Dec Q 0 11,150 11,150 0.0% 0.4% Supermarket and Retailer Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission The International Convenience Store Retailer. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission The International FMCG Retailer. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission The International Hardware Retailer. Apr -Jun 11xA 0 0 No Submission Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores. Jan -Jun 9xA 0 21,367 21,367 9.4% Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers. Jan -Jun 9xA 0 21,157 21,157 21.1% Transport and Logistics Focus on Transport & Logistics Apr -Jun Mtly 6 5,052 5,058 -25.3% -25.4% Freight & Trading Features Apr -Jun Mtly 378 3,522 3,900 -12.8% Trucks and Heavy Equipment News.. Jan -Dec 5xA 0 6,830 6,830 0.0% 0.0%

Custom magazines

Electrical Engineering Publication name Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year WattNow.. Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Family Interest Crawford Times Jan -Dec Q 0 10,705 10,705 0.0% 2.2% Taalgenoot.. Jan -Dec Q 63,570 1,530 65,100 0.0% -4.7% Trinitonian Jan -Dec Q 0 5,749 5,749 0.0% -0.9% Farming Dairy Mail, The. Apr -Jun Mtly 24 3,554 3,578 -4.4% -10.2% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat, Jan -Jun AltM 2 11,457 11,459 -9.4% -6.6% Wolboer / Wool Farmer. Jan -Jun AltM 0 4,927 4,927 -0.5% -0.4% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Apr -Jun Mtly 33,019 1,003 34,022 16.9% 17.1% Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA Jul -Jun 3xA 0 1,480 1,480 -13.1% -13.1% Jump Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Life Healthcare Jul -Jun 4xA 0 0 No Submission SA Pharmaceutical Journal. Jan -Jun 10xA 2 7,194 7,196 3.7% 4.1% SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jul -Jun Q 0 4,959 4,959 1.7% 1.7% South African Medical Journal Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Jan -Jun AltM 0 2,193 2,193 1.9% 0.4% Home Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Living Space.. Apr -Jun Mtly 49,375 1,811 51,186 -0.6% -11.8% My Kitchen.. Apr -Jun Mtly 90,651 2,087 92,738 -0.8% -12.9% Industry Specific Estate Living, Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Forum Tydskrif Jan -Dec Q 0 147,019 147,019 0.0% -0.7% J S E Jan -Dec Q 1,194 16,753 17,947 0.0% 1.7% Sea Rescue Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 No Submission Servamus Apr -Jun Mtly 10,331 78 10,409 -3.0% -7.8% Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif Jan -Jun 6xA 0 0 Changed Frequency In-flight High Life SA Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission In Flight Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Indwe Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Kulula Khuluma Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Mango Juice Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Sawubona Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Skyways Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Leisure Cheers Jan -Jun 6xA 0 0 No Submission Equinox. Jan -Dec Q 0 30,118 30,118 0.0% Legacy Inspires Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Nedbank Golf Challenge Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Discontinued Private Edition Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Slow Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Taste. Apr -Jun 11xA 22,918 2,303 25,221 -24.9% -6.7% Team SA former (Road To Tokyo) Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Discontinued Wild Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Male Man Apr -Jun Mtly 55,196 3,302 58,498 1.7% 2.3% Tech.. Apr -Jun Mtly 51,373 2,691 54,064 5.3% -3.2% Medical and Allied Health Bounce (Formerly Bankmed) Jul -Jun 3xA 0 5,132 5,132 -92.0% -92.0% Medi - Clinic Family Jul -Jun Q 0 64,895 64,895 0.0% 0.0% Motoring Motor.. Apr -Jun Mtly 30,550 2,949 33,499 1.0% -5.3% Professional Accountancy SA Apr -Jun 11xA 0 53,666 53,666 -0.6% 5.3% Acumen, Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission De Rebus Apr -Jun 11xA 20 18,492 18,512 66.0% 127.4% Digest of South African Architecture Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued TAXtalk Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission The Journal Of The SAIMM Apr -Jun Mtly 34 4,550 4,584 12.0% -13.0% Retail Clicks Club Card. Jan -Jun AltM 0 0 No Submission Club Magazine Apr -Jun Mtly 307,894 32,812 340,706 -2.4% -16.4% Jet Club Jan -Jun 7xA 0 0 No Submission Sport and Hobby SA Hunter/Jagter. Apr -Jun Mtly 38,289 0 38,289 2.4% -17.3% Soccer Club Apr -Jun Mtly 68,692 4,141 72,833 3.8% 1.6% Sports Club. Apr -Jun Mtly 119,915 2,751 122,666 4.7% -3.6% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality AA Traveller Jan -Dec Q 51,340 581 51,921 0.0% -9.6% Best of Cape Town Central City. Jan -Dec Ann 0 59,800 59,800 0.0% 8.6% Escapes Apr -Jun Mtly 31,917 1,276 33,193 -2.7% -17.4% Moments magazine Jan -Dec 6xA 0 5,200 5,200 0.0% 57.3% Premier Apr -Jun Mtly 0 0 No Submission Woman's General Balanced Life Apr -Jun Mtly 63,697 19,951 83,648 35.6% 8.6% Youth ClubX Apr -Jun Mtly 77,875 12,607 90,482 3.6% -6.4% Kids Super Club. Apr -Jun Mtly 94,508 17,108 111,616 2.7% -9.9% Total 1,262,386 566,824 1,829,210 -48.5% -54.1% Youth ClubX Jan -Mar Mtly 83,269 4,047 87,316 1.7% -15.0% Kids Super Club. Jan -Mar Mtly 101,565 7,118 108,683 -4.2% -19.2%

Free magazines

Publication name Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Apr -Jun Mtly 24,950 1.2% 0.6% Get It (Jo'burg West) Apr -Jun Mtly 14,395 -14.1% -26.1% STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE Jan -Dec Ann 13,371 0.0% Get It (Jo'burg South) Apr -Jun Mtly 12,480 -36.7% -36.5% Botswana Advertiser. Apr -Jun Wkly, Fr No Submission Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Apr -Jun Mtly No Submission Get It (Bloemfontein) Apr -Jun Mtly No Submission Get It (Highway) Apr -Jun Mtly No Submission Get It (Lowveld) Apr -Jun Mtly No Submission Get It (Pretoria) Apr -Jun Mtly No Submission Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg) Apr -Jun Mtly Discontinued Get It (Joburg East) Apr -Jun Mtly Discontinued Get It (Northern KZN) Apr -Jun Mtly Discontinued

The ABC has also noted that about one-third of publications have not submitted circulation data for this period. This follows an ABC Board decision giving publishers the option to not submit circulation data if they felt that their circulation had been materially impacted.A decision will be made by the Board regarding 'normal' or compulsory submission of data from the next period (July to September 2020).Seventy-five titles submitted data, while 45 titles did not. The category was quite volatile showing a number of resignations, discontinuations, and terminations. The motoring category and home category were particularly affected by the movements in the consumer magazine landscape. The motoring category had five titles that did not submit any data, one discontinuation, one termination and one resignation. Similarly, the home category had eight no submissions and five discontinuations, but six titles did submit data for this quarter.Increasing on the previous quarter and prior year wereandall decreased on the previous quarter and prior year.Only 32 titles did not submit data for the quarter, with 82 titles submitting data for this period. There were also several rebrands, changed cycles, resignations and discontinuations in the category. There was one no audit. Several titles showed increases over the previous quarter and prior year includingand. The Civil Construction category had good figures withandall up on the previous quarter and prior year.andall trended down on the previous quarter and prior year.In total 39 titles submitted data for this quarter, while 21 did not submit any data and five titles were discontinued. A number of titles increased on the previous quarter and prior year, includingandanddecreased on the previous quarter and prior year.Only four publication in this category submitted data for this period of which two showed a decrease on the previous quarter and prior year and one is a new member.showed an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. Six titles did not submit any data, while three were discontinued in this category.Six titles were discontinued and 96 titles submitted web traffic data.Just short of 50%, 21 of 44 email newsletters did not submit circulation data for this period. The category saw 14 publications submit data, with four publications being discontinued and three changing frequency. Onlyandsaw an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. While many publications saw a decrease in this quarter, these tended to be slight with onlyrecording a lager decrease.