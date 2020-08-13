Magazines ABC Q2 2020: Magazines non-submission reflects Covid-19 impact

This period (April to June 2020) of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for magazines is characterised by the negative effect of Covid-19 that has seen publishing houses closing and titles discontinued and terminated.
The ABC has also noted that about one-third of publications have not submitted circulation data for this period. This follows an ABC Board decision giving publishers the option to not submit circulation data if they felt that their circulation had been materially impacted.
A decision will be made by the Board regarding 'normal' or compulsory submission of data from the next period (July to September 2020).
Consumer magazines
Seventy-five titles submitted data, while 45 titles did not. The category was quite volatile showing a number of resignations, discontinuations, and terminations. The motoring category and home category were particularly affected by the movements in the consumer magazine landscape. The motoring category had five titles that did not submit any data, one discontinuation, one termination and one resignation. Similarly, the home category had eight no submissions and five discontinuations, but six titles did submit data for this quarter.
Increasing on the previous quarter and prior year were The Crest
, The Ridge
, Game&Hunt/Wild&Jag
. Sarie
, True Love
, Business Brief
, Huisgenoot
and You
all decreased on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Arts, Culture and Heritage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|5,738
|5,738
|-52.5%
|-52.2%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|1,133
|9,430
|10,563
|0.0%
|Business and News
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Business Brief.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|52,937
|59
|52,996
|-28.8%
|40.1%
|Financial Mail
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Finweek
|Apr -Jun
|F
|10,378
|1,917
|12,295
|-13.0%
|-17.0%
|Forbes Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|7,688
|460
|8,148
|-36.8%
|-56.0%
|Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Noseweek
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Personal Finance
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|5,228
|615
|5,843
|0.0%
|-14.8%
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|15,531
|15,531
|-5.9%
|-1.2%
|Celebrity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|People
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Conservation and Wildlife
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|African Birdlife
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,966
|295
|9,261
|-1.0%
|0.7%
|KRUGER MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|7,939
|70
|8,009
|0.0%
|6.6%
|Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eat Out
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|13,609
|6,185
|19,794
|0.0%
|-3.5%
|Hello Johannesburg
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Hello Pretoria
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|15,614
|0
|15,614
|-7.8%
|-20.0%
|TV Plus (English)
|Apr -Jun
|F
|5,400
|0
|5,400
|-24.7%
|-34.2%
|Family Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bona
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Drum
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,138
|24
|17,162
|-9.7%
|-25.5%
|Huisgenoot
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Tue
|141,991
|5,926
|147,917
|-6.5%
|-10.9%
|LIG
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|16,520
|0
|16,520
|-4.0%
|-4.8%
|Plus 50
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|5,920
|308
|6,228
|3.8%
|-19.5%
|The Crest
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|12,225
|12,225
|6.0%
|4.3%
|The Ridge
|Jan -Jun
|8xA
|0
|15,429
|15,429
|6.3%
|14.3%
|Things to do with kids Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|24,233
|24,233
|0.0%
|121.0%
|You
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|70,784
|823
|71,607
|-12.9%
|-14.7%
|Farming
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmbiz
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|645
|2,090
|2,735
|-36.6%
|Farmer's Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Grond tot Mond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,265
|5,097
|7,362
|0.0%
|Landbouweekblad
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Wed
|19,150
|151
|19,301
|-5.5%
|-8.4%
|Landbouweekblad Boereplanne
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Landbouweekblad Vee
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|7,801
|0
|7,801
|0.0%
|-20.8%
|Marktoe!
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|7,900
|7,900
|-26.5%
|-20.4%
|Veeplaas.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|4,821
|2,213
|7,034
|-8.2%
|-22.0%
|Health & Wellbeing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odyssey Magazine.
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|3,601
|335
|3,936
|Home
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|REAL|life Magazine
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Easy DIY
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Food and Home Entertaining
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Habitat
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|House & Leisure
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|House & Leisure.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Idees/Ideas
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|15,214
|0
|15,214
|1.6%
|-9.9%
|Kuier Combo
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Landbouweekblad Boerekos
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Lose It,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|17,715
|0
|17,715
|0.0%
|SA Garden and Home
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Home Owner
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sarie Kos,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|22,112
|750
|22,862
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|Sarie Woon
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|19,211
|4,209
|23,420
|-28.1%
|Tuis Home
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|71,772
|264
|72,036
|-2.3%
|-7.8%
|Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Tuis Verf / Home Paint
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Tuis Werf / Home Yard
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Visi
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|14,548
|268
|14,816
|0.9%
|-9.1%
|Leisure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Joburg Style
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|10,987
|3,014
|14,001
|-22.3%
|-22.3%
|Silver Digest
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|10,312
|10,312
|0.0%
|Southern Vines
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,500
|11,929
|13,429
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|The Coffee Mag
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Male
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Destiny Man Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|5,412
|145
|5,557
|GQ..
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Men's Health
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|15,032
|0
|15,032
|-0.3%
|-20.5%
|Popular Mechanics
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Stuff.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|10,104
|2,503
|12,607
|-27.9%
|-29.2%
|Motoring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bike SA
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Car
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Driven Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Leisure Wheels
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA Hotrods Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|SA4x4
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Super Bike
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Parenting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baba & Kleuter.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,658
|145
|8,803
|-21.6%
|-28.8%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|444
|13,557
|14,001
|0.0%
|-5.8%
|Child Magazine - Cape Town,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|47,765
|47,765
|0.0%
|Child Magazine - Durban,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|40,015
|40,015
|0.0%
|Child Magazine - Johannesburg,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|55,212
|55,212
|0.0%
|Child Magazine Pretoria,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|40,078
|40,078
|0.0%
|Living and Loving
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|MamaMagic Milestones
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|10,169
|10,169
|0.0%
|-32.0%
|Mamas & Papas.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Mother & Child
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Your Baby.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Your Pregnancy.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,484
|90
|8,574
|-14.8%
|-36.3%
|Pets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Animaltalk
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|3,881
|53,443
|57,324
|503.0%
|471.1%
|Dog Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|6,570
|1,468
|8,038
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Sport and Hobby
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Africa's Sportsman Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|497
|501
|998
|0.0%
|-30.3%
|Bicycling
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,436
|50
|8,486
|8.7%
|-5.8%
|Compleat Golfer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Equestrian Life
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|17,381
|36,908
|54,289
|70.2%
|120.8%
|HQ,
|Jan -Jun
|6Wk
|3,459
|200
|3,659
|-30.6%
|HQ.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Kick Off
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|19,811
|1,196
|21,007
|-11.7%
|-5.6%
|Magnum
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|10,580
|0
|10,580
|1.0%
|-3.3%
|Runners World.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|8,755
|86
|8,841
|-5.6%
|-16.5%
|SA Cricket.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|8,678
|1,940
|10,618
|0.0%
|-12.5%
|SA Flyer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Rugby
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Bank Angler / Die Oewerhengelaar
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Wildland Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|56,363
|0
|56,363
|-14.1%
|83.1%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cape Etc.
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|1,566
|8,628
|10,194
|0.0%
|10.3%
|Getaway
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|21,483
|0
|21,483
|-21.1%
|-31.3%
|SA Country Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|39,849
|25
|39,874
|0.0%
|8.8%
|TravelIdeas.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|22,213
|1,153
|23,366
|-13.1%
|-13.1%
|Weg Namibië / Go Namibia
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Weg! Ry & Sleep Oordgids.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Weg/Go
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|45,753
|297
|46,050
|-7.9%
|-17.0%
|Woman's General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cosmopolitan
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Cosmopolitan.
|Jan -Jun
|10xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Destiny Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|10,782
|446
|11,228
|Essentials
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Fairlady
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|27,313
|789
|28,102
|-4.8%
|-13.2%
|Glamour,
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Good Housekeeping
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Good Housekeeping.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Kuier
|Apr -Jun
|F
|70,258
|0
|70,258
|-9.0%
|-18.3%
|Move!
|Apr -Jun
|F
|33,466
|0
|33,466
|7.8%
|-19.3%
|Rooi Rose
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sarie
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|49,313
|3,861
|53,174
|-15.1%
|-8.5%
|True Love
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|16,764
|2,446
|19,210
|-28.5%
|-38.3%
|Vroue Keur
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Woman and Home
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Women's Health.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|15,722
|250
|15,972
|-35.1%
|-21.1%
|Your Family
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Woman's Special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bruidsgids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|11,144
|2,683
|13,827
|0.0%
|-16.4%
|Nubian Bride.
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Wedding Album
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|11,505
|935
|12,440
|0.0%
|-24.2%
|Sarie Bruid
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Troukoors
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|4,132
|2,500
|6,632
|0.0%
|-30.5%
|Wedding Guide
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Youth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barbie Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Barbie Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|6Wk
|6,495
|725
|7,220
|-36.5%
|Post Matric
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|133,742
|133,742
|0.0%
|-3.0%
|The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|132,114
|0
|132,114
|0.0%
|-34.5%
|Very Interesting Junior
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|21,349
|163
|21,512
B2B magazines
Only 32 titles did not submit data for the quarter, with 82 titles submitting data for this period. There were also several rebrands, changed cycles, resignations and discontinuations in the category. There was one no audit. Several titles showed increases over the previous quarter and prior year including Nex Media
, The Gapp
and Capital Equip News
. The Civil Construction category had good figures with Civil Engineering
, Construction World
and IMIESA
all up on the previous quarter and prior year. Money Marketing
, Industrial Buyer
and SA Treads
all trended down on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Agricultural
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|21,659
|21,659
|17.1%
|-9.0%
|Harvest SA
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|OVK Nuus/News
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|4,854
|4,854
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|Pro Agri
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|39,379
|39,379
|0.0%
|0.3%
|SA Graan / Grain
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|15,891
|15,891
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|SABI Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Stockfarm
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|4,530
|1,229
|5,759
|-21.7%
|-20.0%
|Wildlife Ranching..
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wineland
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|108
|3,136
|3,244
|0.2%
|-11.6%
|Architecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|earthworks.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|7,834
|700
|8,534
|0.0%
|-2.5%
|Floors in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|0
|17,639
|17,639
|-7.7%
|-0.2%
|Leading Architect & Design
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|69
|7,259
|7,328
|-15.7%
|-19.9%
|SA Building Review
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|301
|11,192
|11,493
|0.0%
|-4.2%
|Timber IQ
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|15
|4,369
|4,384
|3.1%
|5.5%
|To Build
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|9,799
|9,799
|0.0%
|-3.7%
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|0
|17,382
|17,382
|-8.1%
|-0.3%
|Automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Automotive Business Review,
|Jan -Jun
|10xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Road Ahead, The
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|9,770
|9,770
|0.0%
|4.2%
|SA TREADS
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|4,929
|4,929
|-29.6%
|-29.6%
|Civil Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civil Engineering
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|18
|14,120
|14,138
|7.4%
|13.4%
|Civil Engineering Contractor, The
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Concrete Trends
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Construction Review.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Construction World
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|8,899
|8,899
|17.0%
|43.1%
|IMIESA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|8
|6,029
|6,037
|24.8%
|29.6%
|Plant Equipment & Hire
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Precast
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Communications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Media, The.
|Jan -Jun
|8xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|61,750
|61,750
|1444.1%
|1444.1%
|SA Profile
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|29,878
|29,878
|0.0%
|The Gapp Magazine
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|8,587
|8,587
|122.8%
|118.3%
|Electrical Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Electricity & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|6,527
|6,527
|57.7%
|34.5%
|Energize
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|ESI Africa
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sparks Electrical News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|6,242
|6,242
|1.7%
|-5.1%
|Vector Journal
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Engineering - Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Equipment News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|6,545
|6,545
|41.0%
|35.6%
|Dataweek
|Apr -Jun
|F
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Energy Decisions
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Engineer IT
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Engineering News
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|MechChem Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|6,294
|6,294
|57.2%
|24.5%
|Motion Control
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Plumbing Africa
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|59
|5,647
|5,706
|-18.8%
|-14.5%
|Position IT,
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12
|5,188
|5,200
|-24.1%
|-24.4%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|12
|5,561
|5,573
|12.0%
|33.7%
|Water Sewage & Effluent
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Health and Wellbeing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fire Protection
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|700
|790
|1,490
|0.0%
|2.5%
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|International Dentistry Africa Edition
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|4,056
|4,056
|0.6%
|-2.3%
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|958
|178
|1,136
|0.0%
|-55.5%
|Medical Chronicle
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|10,674
|10,674
|-6.7%
|-28.9%
|MIMS
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|2,954
|0
|2,954
|-18.5%
|MIMS Guide to OTC Products
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|122
|2,979
|3,101
|0.0%
|-3.0%
|Modern Medicine Magazine.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|692
|3,961
|4,653
|7.0%
|8.0%
|Occupational Health Southern Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SHEQ Management
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|74
|4,580
|4,654
|-23.0%
|-22.2%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|42
|2,831
|2,873
|0.9%
|-3.1%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|7,736
|7,736
|-6.8%
|-1.5%
|Hospitality, Catering and Tourism
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Explore South Africa.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,866
|7,719
|9,585
|0.0%
|5.7%
|Leading Venues
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|2,297
|4,050
|6,347
|0.0%
|-7.9%
|Meetings
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|12
|4,028
|4,040
|-2.2%
|12.1%
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|8,593
|8,593
|0.0%
|-41.4%
|Travel News Features
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analytical Reporter
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|1
|5,515
|5,516
|4.7%
|48.1%
|Cold Link Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|12
|4,616
|4,628
|65.3%
|46.5%
|Eastern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,602
|9,602
|-1.9%
|-1.9%
|Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|3,943
|3,943
|0.5%
|-1.8%
|Free State Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,943
|9,943
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Gauteng Companies..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,839
|9,839
|-1.0%
|-1.0%
|Industrial Buyer
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|19
|7,006
|7,025
|-47.9%
|-76.2%
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|KwaZulu Natal Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,761
|9,761
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|KZN Industrial & Business News
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|6,082
|6,082
|0.2%
|-2.7%
|Lighting in Design.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,049
|3,049
|0.0%
|-12.3%
|Limpopo Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|LINKED by Jewellers Network
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mpumalanga Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Nepad Annual
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|North West Business..
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,943
|9,943
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Northern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,615
|9,615
|-1.8%
|-1.8%
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Resource.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|959
|2,403
|3,362
|39.6%
|-1.6%
|SA Affordable Housing
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|19
|2,864
|2,883
|-15.0%
|-25.7%
|SA Jewellery News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Smart Energy International
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|South African Business.
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|19,908
|19,908
|0.0%
|0.7%
|South African Food Review
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|91
|4,138
|4,229
|-12.5%
|-14.6%
|The Green Building Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|4,918
|4,918
|0.0%
|-50.3%
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Western Cape Business,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,918
|9,918
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Information and Computer Technology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brainstorm
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|5,116
|3,570
|8,686
|-22.6%
|-3.3%
|The Margin
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,692
|3,692
|0.0%
|4.7%
|Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|African Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|219
|14,293
|14,512
|0.0%
|-3.3%
|Afropolitan.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Black Business Quarterly
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,710
|7,970
|9,680
|0.0%
|7.3%
|Blue Chip,
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1
|9,631
|9,632
|0.0%
|7.5%
|Business Guide
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|784
|784
|0.0%
|-30.9%
|Cape Business News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Careers SA
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Terminated
|FA News.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|58
|9,456
|9,514
|0.0%
|Infocom.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|1,447
|1,447
|0.0%
|4.7%
|KZN Invest
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Leadership
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Money Marketing
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|5
|3,669
|3,674
|-42.8%
|-45.1%
|Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,038
|2,347
|4,385
|0.0%
|-37.4%
|Public Sector Manager
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Audit
|Salga Voice of Local Government
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|South African Business Intergrator
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|19,877
|19,877
|0.0%
|0.8%
|South Africa's Top Performing Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|386
|5,811
|6,197
|0.0%
|The South African School Collection
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Top 500 SA's Best Companies,
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|575
|9,024
|9,599
|0.0%
|Top Women in Business & Government
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Vision 2030
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|37
|8,189
|8,226
|0.0%
|Mining & Quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|African Mines Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|803
|1,082
|1,885
|0.0%
|0.4%
|African Mining
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|African Mining Brief
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|2,513
|2,513
|-54.9%
|Earthbroker
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|5,400
|5,400
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|8,700
|8,700
|0.0%
|10.2%
|Mining Mirror
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Mining Review Africa.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining Weekly
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Modern Mining
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|6,377
|6,377
|17.3%
|18.5%
|Modern Quarrying
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|2,703
|2,703
|0.0%
|9.6%
|Quarry Southern Africa
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA Mining.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blue - Atlantic Seaboard & City Bowl
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|The Greeff Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|14,500
|14,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|5,072
|5,072
|-40.1%
|14.5%
|International Independent Trader
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Pet Shop Pit Stop
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|4,686
|4,686
|-14.6%
|74.3%
|Pharmacy Retailer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Spotong
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|11,150
|11,150
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The International Convenience Store Retailer.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The International FMCG Retailer.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The International Hardware Retailer.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores, FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.
|Jan -Jun
|9xA
|0
|21,367
|21,367
|9.4%
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.
|Jan -Jun
|9xA
|0
|21,157
|21,157
|21.1%
|Transport and Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Focus on Transport & Logistics
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|6
|5,052
|5,058
|-25.3%
|-25.4%
|Freight & Trading Features
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|378
|3,522
|3,900
|-12.8%
|Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..
|Jan -Dec
|5xA
|0
|6,830
|6,830
|0.0%
|0.0%
Custom magazines
In total 39 titles submitted data for this quarter, while 21 did not submit any data and five titles were discontinued. A number of titles increased on the previous quarter and prior year, including FitLife
, SA Pharmaceutical Journal
, Man
, De Rebus
and Balanced Life
. Taste
and Club Magazine
decreased on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Electrical Engineering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|WattNow..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Family Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford Times
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|10,705
|10,705
|0.0%
|2.2%
|Taalgenoot..
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|63,570
|1,530
|65,100
|0.0%
|-4.7%
|Trinitonian
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|5,749
|5,749
|0.0%
|-0.9%
|Farming
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dairy Mail, The.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|24
|3,554
|3,578
|-4.4%
|-10.2%
|Rooi Vleis / Red Meat,
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|2
|11,457
|11,459
|-9.4%
|-6.6%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|4,927
|4,927
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|Health & Wellbeing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fitlife.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|33,019
|1,003
|34,022
|16.9%
|17.1%
|Journal of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|1,480
|1,480
|-13.1%
|-13.1%
|Jump
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Life Healthcare
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal.
|Jan -Jun
|10xA
|2
|7,194
|7,196
|3.7%
|4.1%
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|4,959
|4,959
|1.7%
|1.7%
|South African Medical Journal
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|2,193
|2,193
|1.9%
|0.4%
|Home
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Living Space..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|49,375
|1,811
|51,186
|-0.6%
|-11.8%
|My Kitchen..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|90,651
|2,087
|92,738
|-0.8%
|-12.9%
|Industry Specific
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estate Living,
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Forum Tydskrif
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|147,019
|147,019
|0.0%
|-0.7%
|J S E
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|1,194
|16,753
|17,947
|0.0%
|1.7%
|Sea Rescue
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Servamus
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|10,331
|78
|10,409
|-3.0%
|-7.8%
|Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|In-flight
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High Life SA
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|In Flight Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Indwe
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Kulula Khuluma
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mango Juice
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sawubona
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Skyways
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Leisure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cheers
|Jan -Jun
|6xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Equinox.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|30,118
|30,118
|0.0%
|Legacy Inspires
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Private Edition
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Slow Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Taste.
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|22,918
|2,303
|25,221
|-24.9%
|-6.7%
|Team SA former (Road To Tokyo)
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Wild
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Male
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Man
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|55,196
|3,302
|58,498
|1.7%
|2.3%
|Tech..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|51,373
|2,691
|54,064
|5.3%
|-3.2%
|Medical and Allied Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|5,132
|5,132
|-92.0%
|-92.0%
|Medi - Clinic Family
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|64,895
|64,895
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Motoring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Motor..
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|30,550
|2,949
|33,499
|1.0%
|-5.3%
|Professional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accountancy SA
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|0
|53,666
|53,666
|-0.6%
|5.3%
|Acumen,
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|De Rebus
|Apr -Jun
|11xA
|20
|18,492
|18,512
|66.0%
|127.4%
|Digest of South African Architecture
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|TAXtalk
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Journal Of The SAIMM
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|34
|4,550
|4,584
|12.0%
|-13.0%
|Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clicks Club Card.
|Jan -Jun
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Club Magazine
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|307,894
|32,812
|340,706
|-2.4%
|-16.4%
|Jet Club
|Jan -Jun
|7xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sport and Hobby
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SA Hunter/Jagter.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|38,289
|0
|38,289
|2.4%
|-17.3%
|Soccer Club
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|68,692
|4,141
|72,833
|3.8%
|1.6%
|Sports Club.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|119,915
|2,751
|122,666
|4.7%
|-3.6%
|Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AA Traveller
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|51,340
|581
|51,921
|0.0%
|-9.6%
|Best of Cape Town Central City.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|59,800
|59,800
|0.0%
|8.6%
|Escapes
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|31,917
|1,276
|33,193
|-2.7%
|-17.4%
|Moments magazine
|Jan -Dec
|6xA
|0
|5,200
|5,200
|0.0%
|57.3%
|Premier
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Woman's General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balanced Life
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|63,697
|19,951
|83,648
|35.6%
|8.6%
|Youth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ClubX
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|77,875
|12,607
|90,482
|3.6%
|-6.4%
|Kids Super Club.
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|94,508
|17,108
|111,616
|2.7%
|-9.9%
|Total
|1,262,386
|566,824
|1,829,210
|-48.5%
|-54.1%
|This report is the copyright property of the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Report Date :
|Revision :
|Youth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ClubX
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|83,269
|4,047
|87,316
|1.7%
|-15.0%
|Kids Super Club.
|Jan -Mar
|Mtly
|101,565
|7,118
|108,683
|-4.2%
|-19.2%
Free magazines
Only four publication in this category submitted data for this period of which two showed a decrease on the previous quarter and prior year and one is a new member. Get It Northern Suburbs Joburg
showed an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. Six titles did not submit any data, while three were discontinued in this category.
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|24,950
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|14,395
|-14.1%
|-26.1%
|STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|13,371
|0.0%
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|12,480
|-36.7%
|-36.5%
|Botswana Advertiser.
|Apr -Jun
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Get It (Highway)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Get It (Joburg East)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Get It (Northern KZN)
|Apr -Jun
|Mtly
|Discontinued
Web traffic
Six titles were discontinued and 96 titles submitted web traffic data.
Email newsletter
Just short of 50%, 21 of 44 email newsletters did not submit circulation data for this period. The category saw 14 publications submit data, with four publications being discontinued and three changing frequency. Only You
and Sarie
saw an increase over the previous quarter and prior year. While many publications saw a decrease in this quarter, these tended to be slight with only Men’s Health
recording a lager decrease.
The final quarter of the 2019 Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa (ABC)'s magazine circulation results was a subdued affair, characterised by further decreases, with only a few publications able to boast good to excellent increases on the quarter and the prior year...
Danette Breitenbach 13 Feb 2020