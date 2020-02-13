Newspapers ABC Q4 2019: A lacklustre final quarter for newspapers

The decline in newspaper circulation continued in the last quarter of the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa's results for 2019, with Q4 showing a decline of 4.7% on the previous quarter and 9.1% on the prior year.
The Local and Free newspaper categories were the best performing categories in the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa’s (ABC) Q4 results, with Dailies, Weeklies and Weekend newspapers experiencing no increases on the prior year and only a sprinkling of increases on the prior quarter.
Daily newspapers
Daily Newspapers declined by 5.7% on the previous quarter, slightly less than Q3 (6.0%) and 14% on the prior year, an increase over the 11.7% of Q3. The decline in the prior year in 2019 has increased each quarter.
Only three Dailies saw an increase on Q3 - The Namibian
(2.8%), The Herald
(3.2%) and Business Day
(0.8%) with no Dailies increasing on the prior year*.
|Publication name
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|101,154
|-0.3%
|-3.7%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|99,485
|-6.8%
|-16.9%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|60,651
|-7.7%
|-17.1%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|55,889
|-15.7%
|-26.2%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|55,248
|-8.2%
|-21.5%
|Son (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|43,206
|-4.7%
|-21.6%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|36,966
|-3.4%
|-12.1%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|35,415
|-0.8%
|-14.7%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|33,289
|-11.1%
|-7.3%
|Namibian, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|29,760
|2.8%
|-10.5%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|29,021
|-4.5%
|-10.7%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|25,376
|-6.3%
|-13.5%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|23,814
|-7.8%
|-11.8%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|23,636
|-5.1%
|-6.4%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|21,202
|-5.2%
|-15.8%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|20,053
|-1.2%
|-9.8%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|19,606
|-5.1%
|-15.6%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|18,201
|0.8%
|-9.1%
|Daily Monitor
|MD, Mo-Fr
|16,169
|-0.8%
|-4.6%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,342
|3.2%
|-12.1%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,624
|-7.7%
|-11.9%
|Volksblad - Daily
|Mo-Fr
|11,931
|-3.9%
|-13.4%
|Pretoria News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,942
|-15.8%
|-20.1%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,935
|-2.4%
|-9.1%
|Taifa Leo
|MD, Mo-Sat
|9,671
|-14.8%
|-6.2%
|Zambia Daily Mail
|MD, Mo-Sat
|6,458
|-5.1%
|7.4%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|MD, Mo-Fr
|6,336
|-8.0%
|-9.0%
Weekly newspapers
The category decreased on the previous quarter and prior year, by 8.7% and 10.6% respectively.
As in Q3, Burger
, Die Friday
was the only publication in the category with an increase over the prior quarter with a 10.6% increase. Not one Weekly Newspaper increased on the prior year.
|Publication name
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Wed
|191,897
|-12.3%
|-14.1%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|50,966
|-4.9%
|-9.7%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|36,699
|-0.1%
|-3.6%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|20,739
|-6.2%
|-19.7%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|13,012
|-6.6%
|-17.4%
|Mmegi Reporter, The
|4xW, Tu-Fr
|9,509
|-8.6%
|-18.9%
|Burger, Die Friday
|Wkly, Fr
|9,502
|10.6%
|Botswana Gazette , The
|Wkly, Wed
|9,172
|-6.6%
|-9.3%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|7,275
|-2.4%
|-0.1%
|The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)
|Wkly, Mon
|6,964
|-14.9%
|-13.9%
|African Times Newspaper
|Wkly, Wed
|No Issue
Weekend newspapers
The category’s increasing decline continued this quarter with a decline of 7.4% (Q3:6.6%) on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year continued, rising to 17.8% (Q3: 14%).
Only four newspapers increase on Q3, and as in the Daily and Weekly categories not one Weekend newspaper increased on the prior year. Sunday World
was the best performing in the category with a 10.6% on the prior quarter, followed by Weekend Post
(3.9%), Southern Cross
(0.8%) and Sunday Nation
(0.2%).
|Publication name
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|200,734
|-9.1%
|-19.8%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|108,183
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|95,556
|-3.1%
|-9.8%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|48,888
|-0.7%
|-1.7%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly, Sat
|46,231
|-8.5%
|-18.9%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly, Sun
|44,091
|-8.0%
|-20.1%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|38,120
|10.6%
|-2.0%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|37,491
|-18.4%
|-25.9%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|37,305
|-16.7%
|-24.8%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|35,649
|-3.8%
|-6.4%
|City Press
|Wknd
|34,694
|-11.4%
|-25.4%
|Sunday Sun
|Wknd
|33,356
|-14.1%
|-28.0%
|Saturday Star, The
|Wkly, Sat
|30,238
|-13.1%
|-31.6%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|29,573
|-5.5%
|-10.6%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|24,927
|-23.5%
|-30.0%
|Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son)
|Wkly, Sun
|18,011
|-9.9%
|-43.4%
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|14,895
|-9.1%
|-49.7%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|14,096
|-3.4%
|-11.2%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|13,493
|3.9%
|-11.4%
|Volksblad - Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|12,499
|-3.8%
|-4.2%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|12,048
|-9.3%
|-18.1%
|Sunday Monitor
|Wknd
|9,480
|-2.9%
|-11.3%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|9,351
|-2.5%
|-10.1%
|Taifa Jumapili
|Wkly, Sun
|8,354
|-9.1%
|-4.9%
|The Southern Cross
|Wkly, Sun
|6,418
|0.8%
|-9.4%
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|5,139
|-22.0%
|-22.7%
|Sunday Mail
|Wkly, Sun
|3,710
|-11.7%
|-23.5%
Local newspapers
The increase in circulation in Q3 was replaced in Q4 with a decline of 4.9% on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year also increase to 9.2% (4.6% in Q3).
Local newspapers that increased on both the quarter and the prior year were marginal with only the Courier
and Die Noordwester
increasing on both the quarter and the prior year, with the Courier’s
increase on the prior year of 19.3% the only double figure out of the two.
Only Talk of the Town
saw double figures (16.5%), with Gemsbok
and Representative
the only two over five percent (6.4% and 6.2% respectively) over the prior quarter.
They were followed by a sprinkling of newspapers that increased by three to 0.1% - Potchefstroom Herald
(3%), Mosselbay Advertiser
(2.8%), South Cape Forum
and Suid Cape Forum
(both on two percent), Stellander
(1.8%), Klerksdorp Rekord
(1.7%) and District Mail
(1%).
Increases of under one percent came from Knysna Plett Herald
, Hermanus Times
, Oudtshoorn Courant
and Paarl Post
.
The increases on the prior year fared only slightly better, with Mpumalanga News
(29.1%) and Lowvelder
, The/Die Friday
(17%) on double figures, with Lowvelder
, The/die Tuesday
just missing out on double figures with a 9.5% increase. Zululand Observer Weekend (formerly Friday)
, Zululand Observer
(Monday) and Bosveld Review
increased by under five percent.
|Publication name
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|20,696
|-3.7%
|-5.9%
|Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die (Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|14,224
|-8.7%
|17.0%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|13,238
|-0.3%
|-8.5%
|Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die ( Tuesday)
|Wkly, Tue
|12,795
|-8.9%
|9.5%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|12,751
|-9.6%
|-18.6%
|Rustenburg Herald
|Wkly, Th
|12,723
|-10.9%
|-13.3%
|Middelburg Observer, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|11,744
|-3.6%
|-11.7%
|Klerksdorp Rekord
|Wkly, Fr
|11,585
|1.7%
|-8.2%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|11,068
|0.1%
|-3.4%
|South Coast Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|10,396
|-5.1%
|-6.8%
|The Mail
|Wkly, Th
|9,703
|-1.5%
|-2.9%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Fr
|9,329
|-5.4%
|4.6%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|8,850
|-0.3%
|-8.1%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Th
|8,477
|-9.0%
|29.1%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly, Th
|7,873
|-3.3%
|-8.8%
|Gemsbok
|Wkly, Wed
|6,403
|5.4%
|-6.5%
|District Mail
|Wkly, Th
|6,200
|1.0%
|-5.0%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|6,144
|2.8%
|-5.2%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|6,070
|-5.4%
|-14.7%
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,177
|0.5%
|-9.4%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|5,001
|-11.5%
|2.7%
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|4,895
|3.0%
|-2.8%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|4,526
|-19.3%
|-17.8%
|Representative
|Wkly, Fr
|4,308
|6.2%
|-6.3%
|Stellalander
|Wkly, Wed
|4,071
|1.8%
|-6.7%
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,866
|-3.6%
|-14.5%
|Die Noordwester
|Wkly, Fr
|3,780
|5.3%
|4.4%
|Brits Pos
|Wkly, Th
|3,779
|-7.1%
|-1.8%
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|3,390
|-1.4%
|-18.6%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|3,211
|2.0%
|-8.1%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly, Fr
|2,660
|-1.8%
|-24.4%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|2,250
|0.0%
|-6.2%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Fr
|2,205
|-1.7%
|1.9%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|2,142
|0.7%
|-15.3%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Fr
|2,108
|16.5%
|-1.5%
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,951
|-2.6%
|-15.3%
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|1,947
|-2.0%
|-2.7%
|Tembisan
|Wkly, Th
|1,742
|-5.0%
|-17.5%
|Daller, Die
|Wkly, Fr
|1,593
|-2.3%
|-8.8%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|1,533
|-6.3%
|-20.6%
|Mid South Coast Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|1,517
|-2.7%
|-17.8%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Fr
|1,443
|0.6%
|-6.0%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,324
|-11.2%
|-16.2%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|1,172
|-10.9%
|-22.0%
|The Courier
|Wkly, Fr
|1,126
|1.0%
|19.3%
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly, Fr
|1,102
|-8.5%
|-15.9%
|Streeknuus Delmas
|Wkly, Fr
|810
|-2.9%
|-3.0%
|Amajuba Eyethu.
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Middelburg Observer, Tues
|Wkly, Tue
|Discontinued
|Eikestadnuus
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Polokwane Observer
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
Free newspapers
Declines on both the previous quarter and prior year characterised Q4 for this sector with a decline of 3.8% on the previous quarter and 6.5% on the prior year.
Following the trend set by Local Newspapers, while Free Newspapers saw more newspapers increase on the quarter and prior year, the percentages were marginal, some by only 0.1%.
Increasing both on the quarter and prior year, only Kroonnuus
had double figures, increasing by 11.2% on the prior year. Together with Free State Sun
, it was also one of a handful of newspapers to increase on the quarter by more than at least one percent. It was the best in the category with an increase of 8.4%. Free State Sun
increased both on the quarter and prior year by 2.1%.
Despite showing increases on both the prior quarter and year, Sandton Chronicle
, Bonus Review
, North Coast Courier
, Fourways Review
, Roodepoort Northsider
(formerly Northside Chronicle
), Swartland Gazette
(formerly Swartland Monitor
), Full Sus
, and Village Talk
, had very low increases, ranging from 0.1% to 1.5%Maritzburg Sun
(8.2%) and Eikestadnuus
(4.5%) had good increases on the prior quarter. Rosebank Killarney Gazette
increased by 1.7% with Brakpan Herald
, SA Jewish Report
, Kempton Express
, Randfontein/Westonaria Herald
and Springs Advertiser
managing between 0.2 % to 0.1% increases on the prior quarter. Hazyview Herald
increased by 194.6% on the prior year with Phoenix Sun
- including Cornubia
, Tongaat
and Verulam
by 37%, Maseru Metro
by 18.8%, Chiawelo Urban News
by 10% and Tongaat
and Verulam
(formerly Star
) by 9.4%.
The Village News
increased by 2.4% and Steelburger
by 2.3%. After that the increases were marginal, ranging from 0.8 to 0.2 for Maluti News
, Noordkaap
, News Horn Mpumalanga
and Go & Express
.Southern Courier
, Benoni City Times Express
, Northcliff and Melville Times
, Krugersdorp News
, and Alex News
increased by 0.1% on the prior year.
*Does not include newspapers outside of the RSA.
|Publication name
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|PE Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|119,962
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|-9.9%
|Plainsman
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|89,718
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|83,340
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|81,100
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|78,594
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Tabletalk
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|70,323
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Taxi Times
|Oct -Dec
|F
|68,940
|-34.8%
|-39.0%
|Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia, Tongaat & Verulam
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|64,860
|0.0%
|37.0%
|Mthatha Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|59,985
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|59,983
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|The Rising Sun.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|59,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|59,622
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|59,444
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|55,937
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tame Times - Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|54,470
|-29.2%
|-31.1%
|Kempton Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|54,423
|0.1%
|-1.1%
|Kathorus Mail
|Oct -Dec
|F
|54,184
|-0.3%
|-0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|54,123
|-0.3%
|-0.8%
|Chatsworth Tabloid
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|50,758
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Roodepoort Record
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|50,632
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|50,453
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|50,360
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|49,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|49,889
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|49,688
|0.1%
|0.3%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|49,634
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|48,660
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|45,292
|-0.1%
|-0.7%
|Bloemnuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|44,869
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|44,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|43,438
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northern News - Kraaifontein, Brackenfel, Kuils River
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|43,350
|0.0%
|-18.7%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|42,448
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|42,264
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Ster, South
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|41,464
|0.0%
|Ethekwini Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|39,883
|0.1%
|0.2%
|North Coast Courier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|39,781
|0.1%
|1.5%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|39,774
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Southern Courier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|39,258
|-0.4%
|0.1%
|Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/Durbanville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|38,840
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Benoni City Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|38,792
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|38,749
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Alberton Record
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|37,831
|-0.5%
|-1.2%
|Fourways Review
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|36,877
|0.1%
|0.4%
|UGU Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|36,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|9.4%
|Maseru Metro
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|34,968
|-0.1%
|18.8%
|Ridge Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|34,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|34,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|34,938
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Vista
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|34,934
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|33,613
|-3.6%
|-3.6%
|Rekord Moot
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|33,473
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|33,085
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|32,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|32,780
|0.0%
|Dobsonville Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|32,666
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southern Star
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|31,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|31,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|31,834
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Helderberg Gazette.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|31,450
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|31,445
|0.0%
|0.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|31,440
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|31,350
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bolander
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|31,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|30,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|30,429
|0.0%
|0.1%
|People s Post Athlone
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|30,252
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Diepkloof Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|30,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eldorado Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|30,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Orlando Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|30,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zola Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|30,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Krugersdorp News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|30,165
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Germiston City News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|30,085
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|30,069
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|30,067
|0.0%
|0.0%
|UD Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|29,932
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Komani Karoo Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|29,905
|Issue Mangaung
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|29,866
|8.2%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|29,842
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|29,784
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk Goodwood
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|29,730
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Coastal Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|29,580
|-1.2%
|-1.2%
|People s Post City Edition
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|29,246
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|29,217
|-2.0%
|-2.4%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|28,999
|0.2%
|0.8%
|Rekord Noweto
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|28,820
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|28,698
|-4.2%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|28,696
|0.0%
|0.0%
|East Coast Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|28,693
|-4.2%
|0.0%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|28,631
|-4.3%
|-4.4%
|Midrand Reporter
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|28,122
|-0.5%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|27,968
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Jabavu Urban News.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|27,666
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Meadowlands Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|27,666
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|27,511
|-0.2%
|-0.3%
|Berea Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|27,061
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|Stanger Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|26,728
|-10.6%
|-10.6%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|26,362
|1.7%
|-0.7%
|Springs Advertiser
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|26,055
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Chiawelo Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|25,166
|0.0%
|10.0%
|Pimville Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|25,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Protea Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|25,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|24,887
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Xpress Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|24,525
|-1.7%
|0.0%
|North Eastern Tribune
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|24,205
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|23,977
|4.5%
|People s Post Retreat
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|23,423
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|22,350
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Noordkaap
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|21,878
|0.0%
|0.7%
|NewsHorn Mpumalanga
|Oct -Dec
|F
|21,850
|0.0%
|0.5%
|People s Post Grassy Park
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|21,838
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Landsdowne
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|21,130
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|20,720
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|20,676
|-0.3%
|-0.9%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|20,025
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isolomzi Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|19,985
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kouga Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|19,981
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|19,947
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|19,933
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|South Coast Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|19,893
|-0.2%
|-1.3%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|19,859
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Herald Bonus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Alex News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|19,651
|-0.4%
|0.1%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|19,608
|0.1%
|-1.7%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|19,288
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|19,253
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|19,042
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Brakpan Herald
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|18,991
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|18,991
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|18,688
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|18,637
|0.0%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|18,522
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|18,475
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|17,844
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Southlands Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|17,788
|-0.2%
|-0.8%
|Steelburger
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|17,700
|0.0%
|2.3%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|17,399
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Johannesburg Eastern Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|17,278
|-0.2%
|-1.3%
|Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|16,993
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Woodstock
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|16,391
|0.0%
|0.0%
|West Side Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|16,166
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northern Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,860
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Full Sus
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|15,783
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Capetowner
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|15,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|14,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|14,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|Oct -Dec
|F
|14,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|14,866
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie, Die
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|14,773
|-12.9%
|-12.9%
|East Griqualand Fever
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|14,690
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|14,322
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|14,054
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Queensburgh News
|Oct -Dec
|F
|13,010
|-0.5%
|-0.7%
|Northern Business Review
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|12,166
|0.0%
|-17.8%
|Vrystaat Nuus/News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|11,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.6%
|0.6%
|Tribune
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|11,943
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|11,852
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|11,550
|0.0%
|0.0%
|SA Jewish Report
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|11,476
|0.1%
|0.0%
|The Village NEWS
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|10,527
|-0.1%
|2.4%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|10,000
|0.0%
|-14.0%
|Mpuma Koloni Lathitha Ilanga
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|9,968
|0.0%
|Kroonnuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|9,943
|8.4%
|11.2%
|CXpress
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|9,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|White River Post
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,825
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Nelspruit Post
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|9,815
|0.0%
|-37.9%
|Hazyview Herald
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|194.6%
|Greytown Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Mon
|8,900
|-2.7%
|-9.9%
|Corridor Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|8,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|City Buzz
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|8,350
|-9.3%
|-8.1%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|8,133
|-2.2%
|Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|F
|7,998
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|7,490
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Sentinel News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|7,145
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Weekly Free State
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|4,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|4,850
|2.1%
|2.1%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|4,850
|0.0%
|-50.0%
|Maluti News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|0.8%
|AWSUM Newspaper
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Makhulu News.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|Terminated
|The Insight
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Terminated
|Midkaroo Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Midvaal Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Queenstown Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Sasolburg Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Tongaat & Verulam Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|Rebranded
|Vanderbijlpark Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Vereeniging Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Rebranded
|Cosmo City Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|F
|No Submission
|Inner City Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|Laudium Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|No Submission
|Lentswe
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|Midweek Rekord
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|North Western Bonus
|Oct -Dec
|F
|No Submission
|Soweto Express
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|No Submission
|Boland Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Discontinued
|Echo, The
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|Discontinued
|Express Northern Cape
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Wed
|Discontinued
|Highlands Panorama News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Idinga
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Fr
|Discontinued
|Mossel Bay Home Ads News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly, Tue
|Discontinued
|Upper Highway Mail (Incorporating The Hilltop)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Discontinued