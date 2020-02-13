Newspapers ABC Q4 2019: A lacklustre final quarter for newspapers

Newspapers News South Africa

By: Danette Breitenbach
The decline in newspaper circulation continued in the last quarter of the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa's results for 2019, with Q4 showing a decline of 4.7% on the previous quarter and 9.1% on the prior year.

The Local and Free newspaper categories were the best performing categories in the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa’s (ABC) Q4 results, with Dailies, Weeklies and Weekend newspapers experiencing no increases on the prior year and only a sprinkling of increases on the prior quarter.

Daily newspapers


Daily Newspapers declined by 5.7% on the previous quarter, slightly less than Q3 (6.0%) and 14% on the prior year, an increase over the 11.7% of Q3. The decline in the prior year in 2019 has increased each quarter.

Only three Dailies saw an increase on Q3 - The Namibian (2.8%), The Herald (3.2%) and Business Day (0.8%) with no Dailies increasing on the prior year*.

Publication nameFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat101,154-0.3%-3.7%
Daily SunMo-Fr99,485-6.8%-16.9%
IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr60,651-7.7%-17.1%
Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr55,889-15.7%-26.2%
SowetanMo-Fr55,248-8.2%-21.5%
Son (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr43,206-4.7%-21.6%
Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr36,966-3.4%-12.1%
Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr35,415-0.8%-14.7%
BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat33,289-11.1%-7.3%
Namibian, TheMD, Mo-Fr29,7602.8%-10.5%
Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-Fr29,021-4.5%-10.7%
Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr25,376-6.3%-13.5%
Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr23,814-7.8%-11.8%
New VisionMD, Mo-Fr23,636-5.1%-6.4%
Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr21,202-5.2%-15.8%
Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr20,053-1.2%-9.8%
Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr19,606-5.1%-15.6%
Business DayMD, Mo-Fr18,2010.8%-9.1%
Daily MonitorMD, Mo-Fr16,169-0.8%-4.6%
Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr14,3423.2%-12.1%
Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr13,624-7.7%-11.9%
Volksblad - DailyMo-Fr11,931-3.9%-13.4%
Pretoria NewsMD, Mo-Fr9,942-15.8%-20.1%
Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,935-2.4%-9.1%
Taifa LeoMD, Mo-Sat9,671-14.8%-6.2%
Zambia Daily MailMD, Mo-Sat6,458-5.1%7.4%
Diamond Fields AdvertiserMD, Mo-Fr6,336-8.0%-9.0%

Weekly newspapers


The category decreased on the previous quarter and prior year, by 8.7% and 10.6% respectively.

As in Q3, Burger, Die Friday was the only publication in the category with an increase over the prior quarter with a 10.6% increase. Not one Weekly Newspaper increased on the prior year.

Publication nameFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Soccer LadumaWkly, Wed191,897-12.3%-14.1%
Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th50,966-4.9%-9.7%
Post, TheWkly, Wed36,699-0.1%-3.6%
Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr20,739-6.2%-19.7%
Voice, TheWkly, Fr13,012-6.6%-17.4%
Mmegi Reporter, The4xW, Tu-Fr9,509-8.6%-18.9%
Burger, Die FridayWkly, Fr9,50210.6%
Botswana Gazette , TheWkly, Wed9,172-6.6%-9.3%
Lesotho TimesWkly, Th7,275-2.4%-0.1%
The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)Wkly, Mon6,964-14.9%-13.9%
African Times NewspaperWkly, WedNo Issue

Weekend newspapers


The category’s increasing decline continued this quarter with a decline of 7.4% (Q3:6.6%) on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year continued, rising to 17.8% (Q3: 14%).

Only four newspapers increase on Q3, and as in the Daily and Weekly categories not one Weekend newspaper increased on the prior year. Sunday World was the best performing in the category with a 10.6% on the prior quarter, followed by Weekend Post (3.9%), Southern Cross (0.8%) and Sunday Nation (0.2%).

Publication nameFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Sunday TimesWknd200,734-9.1%-19.8%
Sunday NationWkly, Sun108,1830.2%-4.3%
RapportWknd95,556-3.1%-9.8%
Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat48,888-0.7%-1.7%
Isolezwe ngoMgqibeloWkly, Sat46,231-8.5%-18.9%
Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly, Sun44,091-8.0%-20.1%
Sunday WorldWknd38,12010.6%-2.0%
Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun37,491-18.4%-25.9%
Weekend ArgusWknd37,305-16.7%-24.8%
Beeld, SaturdayWkly, Sat35,649-3.8%-6.4%
City PressWknd34,694-11.4%-25.4%
Sunday SunWknd33,356-14.1%-28.0%
Saturday Star, TheWkly, Sat30,238-13.1%-31.6%
Ilanga LangesontoWknd29,573-5.5%-10.6%
Independent on SaturdayWkly, Sat24,927-23.5%-30.0%
Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son)Wkly, Sun18,011-9.9%-43.4%
Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, Sat14,895-9.1%-49.7%
Sunday VisionWkly, Sun14,096-3.4%-11.2%
Weekend PostWknd13,4933.9%-11.4%
Volksblad - SaturdayWkly, Sat12,499-3.8%-4.2%
Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd12,048-9.3%-18.1%
Sunday MonitorWknd9,480-2.9%-11.3%
Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat9,351-2.5%-10.1%
Taifa JumapiliWkly, Sun8,354-9.1%-4.9%
The Southern CrossWkly, Sun6,4180.8%-9.4%
Pretoria News SaturdayWkly, Sat5,139-22.0%-22.7%
Sunday MailWkly, Sun3,710-11.7%-23.5%

Local newspapers


The increase in circulation in Q3 was replaced in Q4 with a decline of 4.9% on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year also increase to 9.2% (4.6% in Q3).

Local newspapers that increased on both the quarter and the prior year were marginal with only the Courier and Die Noordwester increasing on both the quarter and the prior year, with the Courier’s increase on the prior year of 19.3% the only double figure out of the two.

Only Talk of the Town saw double figures (16.5%), with Gemsbok and Representative the only two over five percent (6.4% and 6.2% respectively) over the prior quarter.

They were followed by a sprinkling of newspapers that increased by three to 0.1% - Potchefstroom Herald (3%), Mosselbay Advertiser (2.8%), South Cape Forum and Suid Cape Forum (both on two percent), Stellander (1.8%), Klerksdorp Rekord (1.7%) and District Mail (1%).

Increases of under one percent came from Knysna Plett Herald, Hermanus Times, Oudtshoorn Courant and Paarl Post.

The increases on the prior year fared only slightly better, with Mpumalanga News (29.1%) and Lowvelder, The/Die Friday (17%) on double figures, with Lowvelder, The/die Tuesday just missing out on double figures with a 9.5% increase.

Zululand Observer Weekend (formerly Friday), Zululand Observer (Monday) and Bosveld Review increased by under five percent.

Publication nameFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
African ReporterWkly, Fr20,696-3.7%-5.9%
Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die (Friday)Wkly, Fr14,224-8.7%17.0%
George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th13,238-0.3%-8.5%
Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die ( Tuesday)Wkly, Tue12,795-8.9%9.5%
Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr12,751-9.6%-18.6%
Rustenburg HeraldWkly, Th12,723-10.9%-13.3%
Middelburg Observer, FriWkly, Fr11,744-3.6%-11.7%
Klerksdorp RekordWkly, Fr11,5851.7%-8.2%
Paarl PostWkly, Th11,0680.1%-3.4%
South Coast HeraldWkly, Fr10,396-5.1%-6.8%
The MailWkly, Th9,703-1.5%-2.9%
Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Fr9,329-5.4%4.6%
Weslander, TheWkly, Th8,850-0.3%-8.1%
Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Th8,477-9.0%29.1%
Worcester StandardWkly, Th7,873-3.3%-8.8%
GemsbokWkly, Wed6,4035.4%-6.5%
District MailWkly, Th6,2001.0%-5.0%
Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr6,1442.8%-5.2%
Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr6,070-5.4%-14.7%
Hermanus TimesWkly, Th5,1770.5%-9.4%
Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon5,001-11.5%2.7%
Potchefstroom HeraldWkly, Fr4,8953.0%-2.8%
VaalweekbladWkly, Th4,526-19.3%-17.8%
RepresentativeWkly, Fr4,3086.2%-6.3%
StellalanderWkly, Wed4,0711.8%-6.7%
Newcastle and District AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,866-3.6%-14.5%
Die NoordwesterWkly, Fr3,7805.3%4.4%
Brits PosWkly, Th3,779-7.1%-1.8%
Capricorn VoiceWkly, Wed3,390-1.4%-18.6%
South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th3,2112.0%-8.1%
Northern Review WeekendWkly, Fr2,660-1.8%-24.4%
Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Fr2,2500.0%-6.2%
Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Fr2,205-1.7%1.9%
Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th2,1420.7%-15.3%
Talk of the TownWkly, Fr2,10816.5%-1.5%
Northern Natal CourierWkly, Fr1,951-2.6%-15.3%
Carletonville HeraldWkly, Fr1,947-2.0%-2.7%
TembisanWkly, Th1,742-5.0%-17.5%
Daller, DieWkly, Fr1,593-2.3%-8.8%
Vryheid HeraldWkly, Fr1,533-6.3%-20.6%
Mid South Coast MailWkly, Fr1,517-2.7%-17.8%
Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Fr1,4430.6%-6.0%
Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, Th1,324-11.2%-16.2%
StreeknuusWkly, Fr1,172-10.9%-22.0%
The CourierWkly, Fr1,1261.0%19.3%
Estcourt and Midlands NewsWkly, Fr1,102-8.5%-15.9%
Streeknuus DelmasWkly, Fr810-2.9%-3.0%
Amajuba Eyethu.Wkly, FrNo Submission
Middelburg Observer, TuesWkly, TueDiscontinued
EikestadnuusWkly, ThChanged Sector
Polokwane ObserverWkly, ThChanged Sector

Free newspapers


Declines on both the previous quarter and prior year characterised Q4 for this sector with a decline of 3.8% on the previous quarter and 6.5% on the prior year.

Following the trend set by Local Newspapers, while Free Newspapers saw more newspapers increase on the quarter and prior year, the percentages were marginal, some by only 0.1%.

Increasing both on the quarter and prior year, only Kroonnuus had double figures, increasing by 11.2% on the prior year. Together with Free State Sun, it was also one of a handful of newspapers to increase on the quarter by more than at least one percent. It was the best in the category with an increase of 8.4%. Free State Sun increased both on the quarter and prior year by 2.1%.

Despite showing increases on both the prior quarter and year, Sandton Chronicle, Bonus Review, North Coast Courier, Fourways Review, Roodepoort Northsider (formerly Northside Chronicle), Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor), Full Sus, and Village Talk, had very low increases, ranging from 0.1% to 1.5%

Maritzburg Sun (8.2%) and Eikestadnuus (4.5%) had good increases on the prior quarter.

Rosebank Killarney Gazette increased by 1.7% with Brakpan Herald, SA Jewish Report, Kempton Express, Randfontein/Westonaria Herald and Springs Advertiser managing between 0.2 % to 0.1% increases on the prior quarter.

Hazyview Herald increased by 194.6% on the prior year with Phoenix Sun - including Cornubia, Tongaat and Verulam by 37%, Maseru Metro by 18.8%, Chiawelo Urban News by 10% and Tongaat and Verulam (formerly Star) by 9.4%.

The Village News increased by 2.4% and Steelburger by 2.3%. After that the increases were marginal, ranging from 0.8 to 0.2 for Maluti News, Noordkaap, News Horn Mpumalanga and Go & Express.

Southern Courier, Benoni City Times Express, Northcliff and Melville Times, Krugersdorp News, and Alex News increased by 0.1% on the prior year.

Publication namePeriodFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
PE ExpressOct -DecWkly, Wed119,9620.0%0.0%
Sedibeng SterOct -DecWkly, Th90,9800.0%-9.9%
PlainsmanOct -DecWkly, Wed89,7180.0%0.0%
People s Post Mitchells PlainOct -DecWkly, Tue83,3400.0%0.0%
VukaniOct -DecWkly, Wed81,1000.0%0.0%
Rekord East/OosOct -DecWkly, Tue78,594-0.2%-0.2%
TabletalkOct -DecWkly, Wed70,3230.0%0.0%
Taxi TimesOct -DecF68,940-34.8%-39.0%
Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia, Tongaat & VerulamOct -DecWkly, Wed64,8600.0%37.0%
Mthatha ExpressOct -DecWkly, Wed59,9850.0%0.0%
Rekord CenturionOct -DecWkly, Wed59,983-0.2%-0.2%
The Rising Sun.Oct -DecWkly, Wed59,9600.0%0.0%
Randburg SunOct -DecWkly, Th59,6220.0%0.0%
Maritzburg EchoOct -DecWkly, Th59,4440.0%0.0%
Phoenix TabloidOct -DecWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
Athlone NewsOct -DecWkly, Wed55,9370.0%0.0%
Tame Times - WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Tue54,470-29.2%-31.1%
Kempton ExpressOct -DecWkly, Th54,4230.1%-1.1%
Kathorus MailOct -DecF54,184-0.3%-0.2%
Highway MailOct -DecWkly, Fr54,123-0.3%-0.8%
Chatsworth TabloidOct -DecWkly, Wed52,4800.0%0.0%
Chatsworth Rising SunOct -DecWkly, Tue50,7580.0%0.0%
Roodepoort RecordOct -DecWkly, Th50,632-0.2%-0.7%
City Vision (Khayalitsha)Oct -DecWkly, Th50,4530.0%0.0%
Southern MailOct -DecWkly, Wed50,3600.0%0.0%
The Springfield Weekly GazetteOct -DecWkly, Th49,9800.0%0.0%
Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Oct -DecWkly, Wed49,8890.0%0.0%
Sandton ChronicleOct -DecWkly, Wed49,6880.1%0.3%
City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Oct -DecWkly, Th49,6340.0%0.0%
Southern Suburbs TatlerOct -DecWkly, Wed48,6600.0%0.0%
Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsOct -DecWkly, Wed45,292-0.1%-0.7%
BloemnuusOct -DecWkly, Th44,8690.0%0.0%
Overport Rising SunOct -DecWkly, Th44,8500.0%0.0%
Boksburg AdvertiserOct -DecWkly, Tue43,4380.0%0.0%
Northern News - Kraaifontein, Brackenfel, Kuils RiverOct -DecWkly, Wed43,3500.0%-18.7%
Eastern Cape Rising SunOct -DecWkly, Tue42,4480.0%0.0%
Go & ExpressOct -DecWkly, Th42,2640.0%0.2%
Ster, SouthOct -DecWkly, Tue41,4640.0%
Ethekwini TimesOct -DecWkly, Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
Umlazi TimesOct -DecWkly, Th40,9800.0%0.0%
Bonus ReviewOct -DecWkly, Wed39,8830.1%0.2%
North Coast CourierOct -DecWkly, Wed39,7810.1%1.5%
Rekord North/NoordOct -DecWkly, Th39,774-0.2%-0.2%
Southern CourierOct -DecWkly, Tue39,258-0.4%0.1%
Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/DurbanvilleOct -DecWkly, Wed38,8400.0%0.0%
Benoni City TimesOct -DecWkly, Tue38,7920.0%0.1%
ExpressOct -DecWkly, Wed38,7490.0%0.1%
Alberton RecordOct -DecWkly, Wed37,831-0.5%-1.2%
Fourways ReviewOct -DecWkly, Wed36,8770.1%0.4%
UGU EyethuOct -DecWkly, Wed36,8500.0%0.0%
Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Oct -DecWkly, Tue34,9800.0%9.4%
Maseru MetroOct -DecWkly, Th34,968-0.1%18.8%
Ridge TimesOct -DecWkly, Fr34,9500.0%0.0%
South Coast FeverOct -DecWkly, Th34,9500.0%0.0%
Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The)Oct -DecWkly, Wed34,9380.0%-0.1%
VistaOct -DecWkly, Th34,934-0.1%-0.1%
Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Oct -DecWkly, Th33,613-3.6%-3.6%
Rekord MootOct -DecWkly, Th33,473-0.2%-0.2%
Tygerburger ElsiesrivierOct -DecWkly, Wed33,0850.0%0.0%
Rising Sun LenasiaOct -DecWkly, Wed32,9250.0%0.0%
Ster, NorthOct -DecWkly, Tue32,7800.0%
Dobsonville Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr32,6660.0%0.0%
Southern StarOct -DecWkly, Fr31,9800.0%0.0%
Constantiaberg BulletinOct -DecWkly, Wed31,9000.0%0.0%
People s Post Claremont/RondeboschOct -DecWkly, Tue31,8340.0%0.0%
Helderberg Gazette.Oct -DecWkly, Tue31,4500.0%0.0%
Tygerburger Table ViewOct -DecWkly, Wed31,4450.0%0.0%
False Bay EchoOct -DecWkly, Wed31,4400.0%0.0%
Atlantic SunOct -DecWkly, Wed31,3500.0%0.0%
BolanderOct -DecWkly, Wed31,0000.0%0.0%
People s Post False BayOct -DecWkly, Tue30,9720.0%0.0%
Northcliff & Melville TimesOct -DecWkly, Tue30,4290.0%0.1%
People s Post AthloneOct -DecWkly, Tue30,2520.0%0.0%
Diepkloof Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr30,1660.0%0.0%
Eldorado Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr30,1660.0%0.0%
Orlando Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr30,1660.0%0.0%
Zola Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr30,1660.0%0.0%
Krugersdorp NewsOct -DecWkly, Wed30,165-0.1%0.1%
Germiston City NewsOct -DecWkly, Tue30,085-0.4%-0.4%
People s Post Constantia/WynbergOct -DecWkly, Tue30,0690.0%0.0%
Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Oct -DecWkly, Wed30,0670.0%0.0%
UD ExpressOct -DecWkly, Wed29,9320.0%0.0%
Komani Karoo ExpressOct -DecWkly, Th29,905
Issue MangaungOct -DecWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
Maritzburg SunOct -DecWkly, Wed29,8668.2%0.0%
Public EyeOct -DecWkly, Th29,842-0.1%-0.1%
Rekord MamelodiOct -DecWkly, Fr29,784-0.1%-0.1%
Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk GoodwoodOct -DecWkly, Wed29,7300.0%0.0%
Coastal WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Th29,580-1.2%-1.2%
People s Post City EditionOct -DecWkly, Tue29,2460.0%0.0%
Umlazi EyethuOct -DecWkly, Fr29,217-2.0%-2.4%
Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleOct -DecWkly, Th28,9990.2%0.8%
Rekord NowetoOct -DecWkly, Fr28,8200.0%0.0%
Dolphin Coast MailOct -DecWkly, Wed28,698-4.2%0.0%
Tygerburger Ravensmead/BelharOct -DecWkly, Wed28,6960.0%0.0%
East Coast MailOct -DecWkly, Wed28,693-4.2%0.0%
Intshonalanga EyethuOct -DecWkly, Fr28,631-4.3%-4.4%
Midrand ReporterOct -DecWkly, Th28,122-0.5%0.0%
Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsOct -DecWkly, Wed27,9680.0%0.0%
Jabavu Urban News.Oct -DecWkly, Fr27,6660.0%0.0%
Meadowlands Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr27,6660.0%0.0%
Northglen NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr27,511-0.2%-0.3%
Berea MailOct -DecWkly, Fr27,061-0.2%-0.5%
Stanger WeeklyOct -DecWkly, Wed26,728-10.6%-10.6%
Rosebank Killarney GazetteOct -DecWkly, Tue26,3621.7%-0.7%
Springs AdvertiserOct -DecWkly, Wed26,0550.1%0.0%
Chiawelo Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr25,1660.0%10.0%
Pimville Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr25,1660.0%0.0%
Protea Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr25,1660.0%0.0%
Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin)Oct -DecWkly, Th24,8870.0%-0.2%
Xpress TimesOct -DecWkly, Wed24,525-1.7%0.0%
North Eastern TribuneOct -DecWkly, Tue24,205-0.2%-0.2%
Eikestadnuus.Oct -DecWkly, Th23,9774.5%
People s Post RetreatOct -DecWkly, Tue23,4230.0%0.0%
Merebank Rising SunOct -DecWkly, Tue22,3500.0%0.0%
Issue, Eastern Free StateOct -DecWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
NoordkaapOct -DecWkly, Wed21,8780.0%0.7%
NewsHorn MpumalangaOct -DecF21,8500.0%0.5%
People s Post Grassy ParkOct -DecWkly, Tue21,8380.0%0.0%
People s Post LandsdowneOct -DecWkly, Tue21,1300.0%0.0%
Tygerburger DurbanvilleOct -DecWkly, Wed20,7200.0%0.0%
Comaro ChronicleOct -DecWkly, Wed20,676-0.3%-0.9%
Mid South Coast Rising SunOct -DecWkly, Tue20,0250.0%0.0%
Isolomzi ExpressOct -DecWkly, Wed19,9850.0%0.0%
Kouga ExpressOct -DecWkly, Th19,9810.0%0.0%
Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)Oct -DecWkly, Tue19,9470.0%0.0%
Rekord West News/Wes NuusOct -DecWkly, Fr19,933-0.5%-0.5%
South Coast SunOct -DecWkly, Fr19,893-0.2%-1.3%
Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)Oct -DecF19,8590.0%0.0%
South Coast Herald BonusOct -DecWkly, Wed19,8500.0%0.0%
Alex NewsOct -DecWkly, Th19,651-0.4%0.1%
Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Oct -DecWkly, Tue19,6080.1%-1.7%
Tygerburger KuilsrivierOct -DecWkly, Wed19,2880.0%0.0%
Tygerburger BrackenfellOct -DecWkly, Wed19,2530.0%0.0%
Tygerburger BellvilleOct -DecWkly, Wed19,0420.0%0.0%
Brakpan HeraldOct -DecWkly, Tue18,9910.2%0.0%
Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Oct -DecWkly, Tue18,9910.2%0.2%
Tygerburger MilnertonOct -DecWkly, Wed18,6880.0%0.0%
Tygerburger KraaifonteinOct -DecWkly, Wed18,6370.0%0.0%
TygerBurger De GrendelOct -DecWkly, Wed18,5220.0%0.0%
Rekord Central/SentraalOct -DecWkly, Fr18,4750.0%0.0%
Highvelder, TheOct -DecWkly, Fr17,8440.0%0.0%
Southlands SunOct -DecWkly, Fr17,788-0.2%-0.8%
SteelburgerOct -DecWkly, Fr17,7000.0%2.3%
TygerBurger Tyger ValleyOct -DecWkly, Wed17,3990.0%0.0%
Johannesburg Eastern ExpressOct -DecWkly, Tue17,278-0.2%-1.3%
Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette)Oct -DecWkly, Tue16,9930.0%0.0%
People s Post WoodstockOct -DecWkly, Tue16,3910.0%0.0%
West Side Urban NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr16,1660.0%0.0%
Northern EyethuOct -DecMtly15,8600.0%0.0%
Full SusJul -DecAltM15,7830.6%0.4%
CapetownerOct -DecWkly, Wed15,0000.0%0.0%
City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergOct -DecWkly, Th14,9500.0%0.0%
Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.)Oct -DecWkly, Tue14,9500.0%0.0%
Weskus NuusOct -DecF14,9500.0%0.0%
Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)Oct -DecWkly, Wed14,8660.0%0.0%
Herrie, DieOct -DecWkly, Th14,773-12.9%-12.9%
East Griqualand FeverOct -DecWkly, Th14,6900.0%0.0%
Tygerburger ParowOct -DecWkly, Wed14,3220.0%0.0%
Tygerburger GoodwoodOct -DecWkly, Wed14,0540.0%0.0%
Queensburgh NewsOct -DecF13,010-0.5%-0.7%
Northern Business ReviewJul -JunQ12,1660.0%-17.8%
Vrystaat Nuus/NewsOct -DecWkly, Wed11,9520.0%0.0%
Village TalkOct -DecWkly, Wed11,9460.6%0.6%
TribuneOct -DecWkly, Tue11,9430.0%0.0%
Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Oct -DecMtly11,8520.0%0.0%
Breederivier Gazette.Oct -DecWkly, Wed11,5500.0%0.0%
SA Jewish ReportOct -DecWkly, Fr11,4760.1%0.0%
The Village NEWSOct -DecWkly, Tue10,527-0.1%2.4%
Uthukela EyethuOct -DecWkly, Th10,0000.0%-14.0%
Mpuma Koloni Lathitha IlangaOct -DecMtly9,9680.0%
KroonnuusOct -DecWkly, Tue9,9438.4%11.2%
CXpressOct -DecWkly, Wed9,9000.0%0.0%
White River PostOct -DecF9,8250.0%0.0%
Nelspruit PostOct -DecWkly, Th9,8150.0%-37.9%
Hazyview HeraldOct -DecF9,7950.0%194.6%
Greytown GazetteOct -DecWkly, Mon8,900-2.7%-9.9%
Corridor GazetteOct -DecWkly, Th8,8000.0%0.0%
City BuzzOct -DecMtly8,350-9.3%-8.1%
Polokwane Observer.Oct -DecWkly, Th8,133-2.2%
Die Ghaap - Kimberly GazetteOct -DecF7,9980.0%0.0%
Parys GazetteOct -DecWkly, Fr7,4900.0%-0.1%
Sentinel NewsOct -DecWkly, Wed7,1450.0%0.0%
The Weekly Free StateOct -DecWkly, Th4,9500.0%0.0%
Free State SunOct -DecWkly, Th4,8502.1%2.1%
Standerton Advertiser.Oct -DecWkly, Fr4,8500.0%-50.0%
Maluti NewsOct -DecWkly, Fr2,4950.0%0.8%
AWSUM NewspaperOct -DecMtlyTerminated
Makhulu News.Oct -DecWkly, FrTerminated
The InsightOct -DecMtlyTerminated
Midkaroo ExpressOct -DecWkly, ThRebranded
Midvaal SterOct -DecWkly, TueRebranded
Queenstown ExpressOct -DecWkly, ThRebranded
Sasolburg SterOct -DecWkly, TueRebranded
Tongaat & Verulam SunOct -DecWkly, ThRebranded
Vanderbijlpark SterOct -DecWkly, TueRebranded
Vereeniging SterOct -DecWkly, TueRebranded
Cosmo City ChronicleOct -DecFNo Submission
Inner City GazetteOct -DecWkly, ThNo Submission
Laudium SunOct -DecWkly, FrNo Submission
LentsweOct -DecWkly, ThNo Submission
Midweek RekordOct -DecWkly, ThNo Submission
North Western BonusOct -DecFNo Submission
Soweto ExpressOct -DecMtlyNo Submission
Boland GazetteOct -DecWkly, TueDiscontinued
Echo, TheOct -DecWkly, FrDiscontinued
Express Northern CapeOct -DecWkly, WedDiscontinued
Highlands Panorama NewsOct -DecWkly, ThDiscontinued
IdingaOct -DecWkly, FrDiscontinued
Mossel Bay Home Ads NewsOct -DecWkly, TueDiscontinued
Upper Highway Mail (Incorporating The Hilltop)Oct -DecMtlyDiscontinued


*Does not include newspapers outside of the RSA.
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.
ABC figures, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa, Danette Breitenbach

