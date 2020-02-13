Newspapers ABC Q4 2019: A lacklustre final quarter for newspapers

The decline in newspaper circulation continued in the last quarter of the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa's results for 2019, with Q4 showing a decline of 4.7% on the previous quarter and 9.1% on the prior year.

Daily newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 101,154 -0.3% -3.7% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 99,485 -6.8% -16.9% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 60,651 -7.7% -17.1% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 55,889 -15.7% -26.2% Sowetan Mo-Fr 55,248 -8.2% -21.5% Son (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 43,206 -4.7% -21.6% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 36,966 -3.4% -12.1% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 35,415 -0.8% -14.7% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 33,289 -11.1% -7.3% Namibian, The MD, Mo-Fr 29,760 2.8% -10.5% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr 29,021 -4.5% -10.7% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 25,376 -6.3% -13.5% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 23,814 -7.8% -11.8% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 23,636 -5.1% -6.4% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 21,202 -5.2% -15.8% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 20,053 -1.2% -9.8% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 19,606 -5.1% -15.6% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 18,201 0.8% -9.1% Daily Monitor MD, Mo-Fr 16,169 -0.8% -4.6% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 14,342 3.2% -12.1% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 13,624 -7.7% -11.9% Volksblad - Daily Mo-Fr 11,931 -3.9% -13.4% Pretoria News MD, Mo-Fr 9,942 -15.8% -20.1% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,935 -2.4% -9.1% Taifa Leo MD, Mo-Sat 9,671 -14.8% -6.2% Zambia Daily Mail MD, Mo-Sat 6,458 -5.1% 7.4% Diamond Fields Advertiser MD, Mo-Fr 6,336 -8.0% -9.0%

Weekly newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Wed 191,897 -12.3% -14.1% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 50,966 -4.9% -9.7% Post, The Wkly, Wed 36,699 -0.1% -3.6% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 20,739 -6.2% -19.7% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 13,012 -6.6% -17.4% Mmegi Reporter, The 4xW, Tu-Fr 9,509 -8.6% -18.9% Burger, Die Friday Wkly, Fr 9,502 10.6% Botswana Gazette , The Wkly, Wed 9,172 -6.6% -9.3% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 7,275 -2.4% -0.1% The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor) Wkly, Mon 6,964 -14.9% -13.9% African Times Newspaper Wkly, Wed No Issue

Weekend newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 200,734 -9.1% -19.8% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 108,183 0.2% -4.3% Rapport Wknd 95,556 -3.1% -9.8% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 48,888 -0.7% -1.7% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly, Sat 46,231 -8.5% -18.9% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly, Sun 44,091 -8.0% -20.1% Sunday World Wknd 38,120 10.6% -2.0% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 37,491 -18.4% -25.9% Weekend Argus Wknd 37,305 -16.7% -24.8% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat 35,649 -3.8% -6.4% City Press Wknd 34,694 -11.4% -25.4% Sunday Sun Wknd 33,356 -14.1% -28.0% Saturday Star, The Wkly, Sat 30,238 -13.1% -31.6% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 29,573 -5.5% -10.6% Independent on Saturday Wkly, Sat 24,927 -23.5% -30.0% Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son) Wkly, Sun 18,011 -9.9% -43.4% Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat 14,895 -9.1% -49.7% Sunday Vision Wkly, Sun 14,096 -3.4% -11.2% Weekend Post Wknd 13,493 3.9% -11.4% Volksblad - Saturday Wkly, Sat 12,499 -3.8% -4.2% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 12,048 -9.3% -18.1% Sunday Monitor Wknd 9,480 -2.9% -11.3% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 9,351 -2.5% -10.1% Taifa Jumapili Wkly, Sun 8,354 -9.1% -4.9% The Southern Cross Wkly, Sun 6,418 0.8% -9.4% Pretoria News Saturday Wkly, Sat 5,139 -22.0% -22.7% Sunday Mail Wkly, Sun 3,710 -11.7% -23.5%

Local newspapers

Publication name Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 20,696 -3.7% -5.9% Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die (Friday) Wkly, Fr 14,224 -8.7% 17.0% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 13,238 -0.3% -8.5% Lowvelder, The / Laevelder, Die ( Tuesday) Wkly, Tue 12,795 -8.9% 9.5% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 12,751 -9.6% -18.6% Rustenburg Herald Wkly, Th 12,723 -10.9% -13.3% Middelburg Observer, Fri Wkly, Fr 11,744 -3.6% -11.7% Klerksdorp Rekord Wkly, Fr 11,585 1.7% -8.2% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 11,068 0.1% -3.4% South Coast Herald Wkly, Fr 10,396 -5.1% -6.8% The Mail Wkly, Th 9,703 -1.5% -2.9% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Fr 9,329 -5.4% 4.6% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 8,850 -0.3% -8.1% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Th 8,477 -9.0% 29.1% Worcester Standard Wkly, Th 7,873 -3.3% -8.8% Gemsbok Wkly, Wed 6,403 5.4% -6.5% District Mail Wkly, Th 6,200 1.0% -5.0% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 6,144 2.8% -5.2% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 6,070 -5.4% -14.7% Hermanus Times Wkly, Th 5,177 0.5% -9.4% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 5,001 -11.5% 2.7% Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr 4,895 3.0% -2.8% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th 4,526 -19.3% -17.8% Representative Wkly, Fr 4,308 6.2% -6.3% Stellalander Wkly, Wed 4,071 1.8% -6.7% Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,866 -3.6% -14.5% Die Noordwester Wkly, Fr 3,780 5.3% 4.4% Brits Pos Wkly, Th 3,779 -7.1% -1.8% Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed 3,390 -1.4% -18.6% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 3,211 2.0% -8.1% Northern Review Weekend Wkly, Fr 2,660 -1.8% -24.4% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Fr 2,250 0.0% -6.2% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Fr 2,205 -1.7% 1.9% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 2,142 0.7% -15.3% Talk of the Town Wkly, Fr 2,108 16.5% -1.5% Northern Natal Courier Wkly, Fr 1,951 -2.6% -15.3% Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr 1,947 -2.0% -2.7% Tembisan Wkly, Th 1,742 -5.0% -17.5% Daller, Die Wkly, Fr 1,593 -2.3% -8.8% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Fr 1,533 -6.3% -20.6% Mid South Coast Mail Wkly, Fr 1,517 -2.7% -17.8% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Fr 1,443 0.6% -6.0% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,324 -11.2% -16.2% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 1,172 -10.9% -22.0% The Courier Wkly, Fr 1,126 1.0% 19.3% Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly, Fr 1,102 -8.5% -15.9% Streeknuus Delmas Wkly, Fr 810 -2.9% -3.0% Amajuba Eyethu. Wkly, Fr No Submission Middelburg Observer, Tues Wkly, Tue Discontinued Eikestadnuus Wkly, Th Changed Sector Polokwane Observer Wkly, Th Changed Sector

Free newspapers

Publication name Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year PE Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 119,962 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% -9.9% Plainsman Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 89,718 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Mitchells Plain Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 83,340 0.0% 0.0% Vukani Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 81,100 0.0% 0.0% Rekord East/Oos Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 78,594 -0.2% -0.2% Tabletalk Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 70,323 0.0% 0.0% Taxi Times Oct -Dec F 68,940 -34.8% -39.0% Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia, Tongaat & Verulam Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 64,860 0.0% 37.0% Mthatha Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 59,985 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Centurion Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 59,983 -0.2% -0.2% The Rising Sun. Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 59,960 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 59,622 0.0% 0.0% Maritzburg Echo Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 59,444 0.0% 0.0% Phoenix Tabloid Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 55,937 0.0% 0.0% Tame Times - Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 54,470 -29.2% -31.1% Kempton Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 54,423 0.1% -1.1% Kathorus Mail Oct -Dec F 54,184 -0.3% -0.2% Highway Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 54,123 -0.3% -0.8% Chatsworth Tabloid Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 52,480 0.0% 0.0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 50,758 0.0% 0.0% Roodepoort Record Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 50,632 -0.2% -0.7% City Vision (Khayalitsha) Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 50,453 0.0% 0.0% Southern Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 50,360 0.0% 0.0% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 49,980 0.0% 0.0% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 49,889 0.0% 0.0% Sandton Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 49,688 0.1% 0.3% City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 49,634 0.0% 0.0% Southern Suburbs Tatler Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 48,660 0.0% 0.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 45,292 -0.1% -0.7% Bloemnuus Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 44,869 0.0% 0.0% Overport Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 44,850 0.0% 0.0% Boksburg Advertiser Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 43,438 0.0% 0.0% Northern News - Kraaifontein, Brackenfel, Kuils River Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 43,350 0.0% -18.7% Eastern Cape Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 42,448 0.0% 0.0% Go & Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 42,264 0.0% 0.2% Ster, South Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 41,464 0.0% Ethekwini Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bonus Review Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 39,883 0.1% 0.2% North Coast Courier Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 39,781 0.1% 1.5% Rekord North/Noord Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 39,774 -0.2% -0.2% Southern Courier Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 39,258 -0.4% 0.1% Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/Durbanville Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 38,840 0.0% 0.0% Benoni City Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 38,792 0.0% 0.1% Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 38,749 0.0% 0.1% Alberton Record Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 37,831 -0.5% -1.2% Fourways Review Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 36,877 0.1% 0.4% UGU Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 36,850 0.0% 0.0% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 34,980 0.0% 9.4% Maseru Metro Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 34,968 -0.1% 18.8% Ridge Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 34,950 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Fever Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 34,950 0.0% 0.0% Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror, The) Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 34,938 0.0% -0.1% Vista Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 34,934 -0.1% -0.1% Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 33,613 -3.6% -3.6% Rekord Moot Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 33,473 -0.2% -0.2% Tygerburger Elsiesrivier Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 33,085 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 32,925 0.0% 0.0% Ster, North Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 32,780 0.0% Dobsonville Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 32,666 0.0% 0.0% Southern Star Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 31,980 0.0% 0.0% Constantiaberg Bulletin Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 31,900 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 31,834 0.0% 0.0% Helderberg Gazette. Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 31,450 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Table View Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 31,445 0.0% 0.0% False Bay Echo Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 31,440 0.0% 0.0% Atlantic Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 31,350 0.0% 0.0% Bolander Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 31,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 30,972 0.0% 0.0% Northcliff & Melville Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 30,429 0.0% 0.1% People s Post Athlone Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 30,252 0.0% 0.0% Diepkloof Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 30,166 0.0% 0.0% Eldorado Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 30,166 0.0% 0.0% Orlando Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 30,166 0.0% 0.0% Zola Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 30,166 0.0% 0.0% Krugersdorp News Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 30,165 -0.1% 0.1% Germiston City News Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 30,085 -0.4% -0.4% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 30,069 0.0% 0.0% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 30,067 0.0% 0.0% UD Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 29,932 0.0% 0.0% Komani Karoo Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 29,905 Issue Mangaung Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Maritzburg Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 29,866 8.2% 0.0% Public Eye Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 29,842 -0.1% -0.1% Rekord Mamelodi Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 29,784 -0.1% -0.1% Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk Goodwood Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 29,730 0.0% 0.0% Coastal Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 29,580 -1.2% -1.2% People s Post City Edition Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 29,246 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 29,217 -2.0% -2.4% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 28,999 0.2% 0.8% Rekord Noweto Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 28,820 0.0% 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 28,698 -4.2% 0.0% Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 28,696 0.0% 0.0% East Coast Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 28,693 -4.2% 0.0% Intshonalanga Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 28,631 -4.3% -4.4% Midrand Reporter Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 28,122 -0.5% 0.0% Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 27,968 0.0% 0.0% Jabavu Urban News. Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 27,666 0.0% 0.0% Meadowlands Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 27,666 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 27,511 -0.2% -0.3% Berea Mail Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 27,061 -0.2% -0.5% Stanger Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 26,728 -10.6% -10.6% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 26,362 1.7% -0.7% Springs Advertiser Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 26,055 0.1% 0.0% Chiawelo Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 25,166 0.0% 10.0% Pimville Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 25,166 0.0% 0.0% Protea Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 25,166 0.0% 0.0% Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin) Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 24,887 0.0% -0.2% Xpress Times Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 24,525 -1.7% 0.0% North Eastern Tribune Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 24,205 -0.2% -0.2% Eikestadnuus. Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 23,977 4.5% People s Post Retreat Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 23,423 0.0% 0.0% Merebank Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 22,350 0.0% 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Noordkaap Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 21,878 0.0% 0.7% NewsHorn Mpumalanga Oct -Dec F 21,850 0.0% 0.5% People s Post Grassy Park Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 21,838 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Landsdowne Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 21,130 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 20,720 0.0% 0.0% Comaro Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 20,676 -0.3% -0.9% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 20,025 0.0% 0.0% Isolomzi Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 19,985 0.0% 0.0% Kouga Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 19,981 0.0% 0.0% Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express) Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 19,947 0.0% 0.0% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 19,933 -0.5% -0.5% South Coast Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 19,893 -0.2% -1.3% Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) Oct -Dec F 19,859 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Herald Bonus Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Alex News Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 19,651 -0.4% 0.1% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 19,608 0.1% -1.7% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 19,288 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 19,253 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Bellville Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 19,042 0.0% 0.0% Brakpan Herald Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 18,991 0.2% 0.0% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 18,991 0.2% 0.2% Tygerburger Milnerton Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 18,688 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 18,637 0.0% 0.0% TygerBurger De Grendel Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 18,522 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Central/Sentraal Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 18,475 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 17,844 0.0% 0.0% Southlands Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 17,788 -0.2% -0.8% Steelburger Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 17,700 0.0% 2.3% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 17,399 0.0% 0.0% Johannesburg Eastern Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 17,278 -0.2% -1.3% Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette) Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 16,993 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Woodstock Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 16,391 0.0% 0.0% West Side Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 16,166 0.0% 0.0% Northern Eyethu Oct -Dec Mtly 15,860 0.0% 0.0% Full Sus Jul -Dec AltM 15,783 0.6% 0.4% Capetowner Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 15,000 0.0% 0.0% City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 14,950 0.0% 0.0% Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.) Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 14,950 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus Oct -Dec F 14,950 0.0% 0.0% Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever) Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 14,866 0.0% 0.0% Herrie, Die Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 14,773 -12.9% -12.9% East Griqualand Fever Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 14,690 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Parow Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 14,322 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 14,054 0.0% 0.0% Queensburgh News Oct -Dec F 13,010 -0.5% -0.7% Northern Business Review Jul -Jun Q 12,166 0.0% -17.8% Vrystaat Nuus/News Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 11,952 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.6% 0.6% Tribune Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 11,943 0.0% 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Oct -Dec Mtly 11,852 0.0% 0.0% Breederivier Gazette. Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 11,550 0.0% 0.0% SA Jewish Report Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 11,476 0.1% 0.0% The Village NEWS Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 10,527 -0.1% 2.4% Uthukela Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 10,000 0.0% -14.0% Mpuma Koloni Lathitha Ilanga Oct -Dec Mtly 9,968 0.0% Kroonnuus Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue 9,943 8.4% 11.2% CXpress Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 9,900 0.0% 0.0% White River Post Oct -Dec F 9,825 0.0% 0.0% Nelspruit Post Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 9,815 0.0% -37.9% Hazyview Herald Oct -Dec F 9,795 0.0% 194.6% Greytown Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Mon 8,900 -2.7% -9.9% Corridor Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 8,800 0.0% 0.0% City Buzz Oct -Dec Mtly 8,350 -9.3% -8.1% Polokwane Observer. Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 8,133 -2.2% Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette Oct -Dec F 7,998 0.0% 0.0% Parys Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 7,490 0.0% -0.1% Sentinel News Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed 7,145 0.0% 0.0% The Weekly Free State Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 4,950 0.0% 0.0% Free State Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Th 4,850 2.1% 2.1% Standerton Advertiser. Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 4,850 0.0% -50.0% Maluti News Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr 2,495 0.0% 0.8% AWSUM Newspaper Oct -Dec Mtly Terminated Makhulu News. Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr Terminated The Insight Oct -Dec Mtly Terminated Midkaroo Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th Rebranded Midvaal Ster Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Rebranded Queenstown Express Oct -Dec Wkly, Th Rebranded Sasolburg Ster Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Rebranded Tongaat & Verulam Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Th Rebranded Vanderbijlpark Ster Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Rebranded Vereeniging Ster Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Rebranded Cosmo City Chronicle Oct -Dec F No Submission Inner City Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Th No Submission Laudium Sun Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr No Submission Lentswe Oct -Dec Wkly, Th No Submission Midweek Rekord Oct -Dec Wkly, Th No Submission North Western Bonus Oct -Dec F No Submission Soweto Express Oct -Dec Mtly No Submission Boland Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Discontinued Echo, The Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr Discontinued Express Northern Cape Oct -Dec Wkly, Wed Discontinued Highlands Panorama News Oct -Dec Wkly, Th Discontinued Idinga Oct -Dec Wkly, Fr Discontinued Mossel Bay Home Ads News Oct -Dec Wkly, Tue Discontinued Upper Highway Mail (Incorporating The Hilltop) Oct -Dec Mtly Discontinued

The Local and Free newspaper categories were the best performing categories in the Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa’s (ABC) Q4 results, with Dailies, Weeklies and Weekend newspapers experiencing no increases on the prior year and only a sprinkling of increases on the prior quarter.Daily Newspapers declined by 5.7% on the previous quarter, slightly less than Q3 (6.0%) and 14% on the prior year, an increase over the 11.7% of Q3. The decline in the prior year in 2019 has increased each quarter.Only three Dailies saw an increase on Q3 -(2.8%),(3.2%) and(0.8%) with no Dailies increasing on the prior year*.The category decreased on the previous quarter and prior year, by 8.7% and 10.6% respectively.As in Q3,was the only publication in the category with an increase over the prior quarter with a 10.6% increase. Not one Weekly Newspaper increased on the prior year.The category’s increasing decline continued this quarter with a decline of 7.4% (Q3:6.6%) on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year continued, rising to 17.8% (Q3: 14%).Only four newspapers increase on Q3, and as in the Daily and Weekly categories not one Weekend newspaper increased on the prior year.was the best performing in the category with a 10.6% on the prior quarter, followed by(3.9%),(0.8%) and(0.2%).The increase in circulation in Q3 was replaced in Q4 with a decline of 4.9% on the previous quarter. The decline on the prior year also increase to 9.2% (4.6% in Q3).Local newspapers that increased on both the quarter and the prior year were marginal with only theandincreasing on both the quarter and the prior year, with theincrease on the prior year of 19.3% the only double figure out of the two.Onlysaw double figures (16.5%), withandthe only two over five percent (6.4% and 6.2% respectively) over the prior quarter.They were followed by a sprinkling of newspapers that increased by three to 0.1% -(3%),(2.8%),and(both on two percent),(1.8%),(1.7%) and(1%).Increases of under one percent came fromandThe increases on the prior year fared only slightly better, with(29.1%) and(17%) on double figures, withjust missing out on double figures with a 9.5% increase.(Monday) andincreased by under five percent.Declines on both the previous quarter and prior year characterised Q4 for this sector with a decline of 3.8% on the previous quarter and 6.5% on the prior year.Following the trend set by Local Newspapers, while Free Newspapers saw more newspapers increase on the quarter and prior year, the percentages were marginal, some by only 0.1%.Increasing both on the quarter and prior year, onlyhad double figures, increasing by 11.2% on the prior year. Together with, it was also one of a handful of newspapers to increase on the quarter by more than at least one percent. It was the best in the category with an increase of 8.4%.increased both on the quarter and prior year by 2.1%.Despite showing increases on both the prior quarter and year,(formerly),(formerly),, and, had very low increases, ranging from 0.1% to 1.5%(8.2%) and(4.5%) had good increases on the prior quarter.increased by 1.7% withandmanaging between 0.2 % to 0.1% increases on the prior quarter.increased by 194.6% on the prior year with- includingandby 37%,by 18.8%,by 10% andand(formerly) by 9.4%.Theincreased by 2.4% andby 2.3%. After that the increases were marginal, ranging from 0.8 to 0.2 forand, andincreased by 0.1% on the prior year.