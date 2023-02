Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss the ways in which trust will play an important role in business operations in the coming year.

According to Forrester's 2023 predictions, trust will play a significant role in how organisations will be handled in the upcoming months. As current circumstances such as economic insecurity, geopolitical uncertainty, corporate scandals and climate change erode consumers' trust in organisations, business and technology executives will prioritise long-term growth by focusing on building trust.