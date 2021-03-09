OrchidsandOnions: When less is more...

Mazda: Orchid for simple, to-the-point, 'real' ad for new CX-30 SUV; Link to Emperors Palace special - valid until 31 December, 2021 - tells a visitor offer has expired...
A fundamental principle of advertising, which brands and agencies sometimes get wrong, is to ensure that the tone and style of your ads fit with the brand and the product you’re trying to flog.
So, if you’re trying to let people know that the essence of your product is “less is more” – but that the less really does mean more in terms of what it offers – then you don’t do marching bands and exploding fireworks.
That’s the approach Mazda and its agency, Grey, took when doing the launch ad for the new CX-30 SUV. The car is sleek and svelte – but in reality is not much more than a butched-up, jacked-up CX3 (which is no bad thing, though, because it is an excellent SUV).
Mazda’s brand essence – in my mind, anyway – has always been less is more; a sort of eastern mystical zen-type philosophy which leads you to contemplate what’s under the skin. As a brand, it is quietly confident in its design, its engineering and in its quality.
It’s a measure of that confidence that, in the ad for the CX-30, Mazda has allowed the agency to produce a minimalist, zen-like ad. It features a number of ordinary people – Grey swears they were not actors – being asked to sit and talk about themselves and then to “try on” the CX-30.
They’re all very different and individualistic people, yet each smiles with pleasure and almost a “coming home” recognition that the car suits them.
And then comes the punchline: You’d swear it was made just for you.
It’s refined, it’s meditative and contemplative, which suits the brand and the car perfectly. So, Orchids to Mazda, to Grey and to Chloe Coetsee of Darling Films.
Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town. Contact him now on moc.liamg@4snoinodnasdihcro
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.