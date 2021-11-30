Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Skin RenewalInsight SurveyADCO CBDBonitasLeap CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Ethics & Medicolegal News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Healthcare organisations call for set up of 'medical courts'

30 Nov 2021
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says specialised 'medical courts' - similar to labour courts - must be established to deal with medico-legal cases.
Source:
Source: Pexels
In addition, SAMA says it supports calls for an urgent review of culpable homicide law, and its application in healthcare settings.

“Recent cases have again demonstrated the deficiencies the current legal framework has with medical cases. Magistrates are often placed in the unenviable position of adjudicating exceedingly complex clinical interventions, without possessing the necessary training or medical expertise; this has severe and long-ranging impacts on doctors and, ultimately, on patients. Something must be done, and quickly, to remedy this situation,” says Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson of SAMA.

Call for review of legal framework


Coetzee says SAMA supports the view of eight other leading healthcare organisations who recently wrote to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services urging for a review of the current legal framework.

In the letter the organisations write, “Our organisations are committed to the highest level of safety for all patients in South Africa. This will, however, require replacing the current culture of blame and fear with one of learning, where healthcare professionals feel able to apologise and learn from mistakes."

New cerebral palsy research may have profound impact on medicolegal cases
New cerebral palsy research may have profound impact on medicolegal cases

5 May 2021



"This will help to reduce the number of errors and thus enable progress on improving patient safety. When healthcare professionals are allowed and supported to learn from mistakes, lessons are learnt, and patients are better protected in the future.

“We appreciate the intricacy of these issues, and while they are difficult to resolve, their complexity only highlights how important it is that our healthcare workers have clarity from their leaders, and ultimately in law. Patients and clinicians want the same thing: for those in need to receive the best care.”

Doctors afraid to perform certain procedures


Coetzee says without proper legal judgement on medical cases, doctors will increasingly become afraid to perform certain procedures, a serious situation that will have negative consequences for patients.

“We already have doctors who have been incarcerated following poor procedures saying they will no longer continue practicing medicine. When other doctors see these events unfold, and doctors being vilified without proper medical scrutiny of their work, they become anxious and opt to either leave the country altogether, or stop performing procedures. We cannot allow this to continue. Specialised courts that call on expert witnesses must be created to deal with these cases,” Coetzee says.

Surgeries carry risk


She adds that all surgeries carry a level of risk and that doctors often have to make split-second decisions under enormous pressure. She says trained medical practitioners must always be called on to evaluate these decisions because they are trained and skilled to assess these decisions.

Adds Coetzee: “There is no such thing as doctors protecting each other in situations such as these; in fact, doctors will be harsher on their colleagues if there’s been a mistake. As an initial intervention, processes and guidelines should be introduced to ensure that investigators, coroners and prosecutors are guided by independent medical experts to determine whether further investigation or prosecution is warranted. Something urgent is required, the Minister must seriously consider the call for change.”
NextOptions
Read more: SAMA, patient safety

Related

Source:
SAMA calls for more education to deal with GBV crimes3 days ago
Wouter Kellerman
SA's Wouter Kellerman and Black Coffee nominated for Grammy Awards25 Nov 2021
Howard Audio nominated for South African Music Award
Howard AudioHoward Audio nominated for South African Music Award25 May 2021
Health providers need to practise in error-proof environments as much as possible. GettyImages
Training can improve patient and health worker safety in sub-Saharan Africa15 Oct 2020
Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku
Sama challenges health and safety issues in Gauteng13 Sep 2019
How IoT can change the face of healthcare
How IoT can change the face of healthcare8 Aug 2019
#WorldPatientSafetyDay: Playing an active role in treatment
#WorldPatientSafetyDay: Playing an active role in treatment8 Dec 2017
Photo: Judasa
Motsoaledi to provinces: 'Fund junior doctor internships, or I might sue you.'27 Nov 2017

News


Show more
Let's do Biz