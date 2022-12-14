SACPCMP, PMI collaborate to boost international recognition of construction professionals

The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) and Project Management Institute (PMI) have partnered to offer construction-specific learning and development to those registered under the SACPCMP. The agreement was officially signed by George Asamani, PMI's sub-Saharan African MD, SACPCMP registrar, Butcher Matutle, and SACPCMP president, Isaac Nkosi, in Gauteng last month.

(L-R) Raphael Ani, global business development lead: construction, PMI; registrar of the SACPCMP, Butcher Matutle; George Asamani, MD, PMI for sub-Saharan Africa; and Sindi Kwenaite, executive: operations, SACPCMP

“This is the first time ever that a regulator has collaborated with PMI to create an opportunity for its industry professionals to improve the global currency of their registration,” said Matutle.

“The collaboration between the two entities will open the door for international recognition for SACPCMP-registered persons who will benefit from undertaking learning and development that is not only construction focused, but also recognised internationally.”

PMI earlier this year launched a suite of online courses and micro-credentials to address the unique challenges faced by construction professionals. The courses aim to improve project management skills in the construction industry and lead to PMI-CP (Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects) certification.

Wasteful expenditure in the construction sector

“Annually, wasteful expenditure in the construction sector globally amounts to $1.6tn,” said Asamani.

“Our research of project management professionals working in the construction industry found that 70% of construction projects experience scope creep and a further 73% of such projects end over budget. These courses are designed to help construction professionals improve margins in the industry often plagued by cost overruns and project delays and is PMI’s first industry-specific solution designed for construction professionals.”

The collaboration between the two entities supports the mandate of the SACPCMP which continually looks to support learning and continuing professional development in the construction sector. It also opens an avenue for those registered under the council to engage in globally recognised learning that could grow their international appeal as professionals.

Global recognition for SA professionals

“We are excited by the multi-levelled benefits offered through this collaboration,” added Matutle. “SACPCMP professionals will be able to access this courseware at a preferential rate and continue to develop themselves in line with international best practices while maintaining their registration requirements.”

Matutle said that furthermore, SACPCMP applicants who need to develop their knowledge base to meet professional registration requirements will have the opportunity to do so through the collaboration: “Applicants can now select specific courses or modules that will address pinpoint areas they may need to develop. The long-term benefit of this will not only result in a fully competent construction industry, but also the development of additional career pathways for the built environment.”

PMI-CP comprises seven courses, three of which offer micro-credentials; each course explores a specific area of construction project management. The certification was developed in collaboration with construction industry leaders and consultations with project managers who face the twin challenges of balancing technology and talent.

Adapting to change is essential

“As with many sectors, the construction industry is seeing change. Adapting to change is key and demands different skillsets to complete projects successfully. PMI believes that people and their skills are critical to improving project performance,” added Asamani.

“This partnership between SACPCMP and PMI, with each partner striving for excellence in their respective specialties will create a solid platform for the construction industry to deliver better outcomes.”

South Africa is no stranger to the difficulties facing the construction industry. However, to meet the demand of R812.5bn worth of planned infrastructure projects over the next three years, proactive steps must be taken.

“If the South African construction industry is to leverage the massive infrastructure opportunity, it must accelerate the upskilling of construction professionals. The PMI is positioned to equip the sector with the competencies needed, and through the collaboration with the SACPCMP, we have built a platform to ensure that the industry is strengthened through professionals who can adequately address the complex nature presented by the construction sector,” said Matutle.