Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Gauteng health boss denies tender allegations

28 Jul 2020
Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Bandile Masuku has denied claims that he influenced a R125m tender deal for personal protection equipment (PPE).
Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku
He was responding to a report in the Sunday Independent linking the minister's wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125m tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Lugayeni-Masuku is apparently a close friend of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko. The latter's husband, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko was awarded the PPE contract through his company, Royal Bhaca Project. The company was formed in December 2019 and has no track record in PPE supply.

“Throughout my career, I have always acted with utmost integrity and conviction. I strongly refute any suggestion that Covid-19 procurement is being used as a means to raise funds ahead of ANC conferences,” Masuku said in a statemnt.

He said that the process of awarding contracts within the department rested entirely on supply chain management in the finance department.

“As MEC for Health in Gauteng, I remain committed to ensuring that our comprehensive health response is focused on saving lives. I will do everything in my power to ensure that anyone found to be stealing money meant for Covid-19 relief are identified and brought to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, The Presidency issued a statement saying that Diko has taken a leave of absence with immediate effect because "it was important that the government was not undermined or adversely affected by the allegations against her, especially while the country battled the Covid-19 pandemic".
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, tender fraud, Bandile Masuku, PPE

Related

Webinar: Gauteng is ready for the storm, says health MEC21 Jul 2020
18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture tackles inequality pandemic20 Jul 2020
Standard Chartered supports Smile Foundation with 25,000 N95 face masks17 Jul 2020
Effect of fraud on dispute resolution clauses16 Jul 2020
Correctional Services warns suppliers of PPE scam10 Jul 2020
Gauteng surges ahead as new Covid-19 epicentre9 Jul 2020
Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam (GERD) negotiations resume7 Jul 2020
Topco MediaYouth need to rise to Covid-19 challenges26 Jun 2020

News


Show more