The secret life of successful businesses and entrepreneurs

On Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 September this year, Sandton Convention Centre is the place to be for every business owner and aspiring entrepreneur who want to learn the open secret about why South Africa is home to an estimated 2.6 million SMEs, with around 37% being considered formal.

The NSBC and World Famous Events’ 15th edition of The Business Show :: Africa is a hotbed of inspiration, with the country’s most innovative business experts and exhibits, offering an opportunity for networking with like-minded and successful business leaders whose business solutions have created iconic brands.

Don’t miss Build a Business Live, where Olebogeng Mogale, Nedbank executive, Digital Fastlane offers vital tips and strategies you can implement on accessing new markets and building your customer base.

With more than 15 years in the finance industry, Mogale’s passion is creating customer solutions by leveraging technology. Listen to the man, and it’ll be your passion too.

Disrupted – or disruptor?

Nicky Verd is a digital technology expert, speaker, author and podcast host. She will share the secrets of her success as a most sought after global keynote speaker on all things tech, disruption, innovation, future of work, 4IR and digital transformation.

Author of the book Disrupt Yourself Or Be Disrupted, Nicky’s experience in the SME sector and with entrepreneurs covers things you never knew needed to be disrupted – and how you can be the next big disruptor.

Leverage digital technology

Shabir Ahmed, vice president: Customer Solutions Centre for Southern Africa, Mastercard will share his experience – and adventures in – about 20 years of experience in finance, operations and payments and the advantages you can access in the booming digital payments innovation sector.

Business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs that can leverage the latest technologies for enterprise growth and security are those who will continue to provide the backbone of the South African economy, while creating those all-important jobs.

These are just a few of the experts willing to share secrets with entrepreneurs and SMEs that can take your business from 'moving along' to 'sky-rocketing'.

Meet true inspiration

Don’t miss the opportunity of meeting The Business Show :: Africa’s host, chief inspiration officer and master of ceremonies, Leanne Rhodes, who brings unrivalled passion for entrepreneurship, innovation and winning big as NSBC’s creative director to this gathering of exceptional business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

