Edge Growth Ventures announces new CEO

Leading South African SME development specialist and impact investor, Edge Growth, has announced Janice Johnston as the new chief executive of its Ventures business.

Janice Johnston, newly appointed chief executive at Edge Growth Ventures

Johnston is rejoining the company, having previously served as chief executive of Growth Equity Portfolios between 2014 to 2019. Her deep passion for impact and diversity within the investment space, along with her extensive experience and previous tenure at Edge Growth, makes this appointment all the more significant.

Johnston holds a B. Bus Sci (Finance) Honours Degree, Higher Diploma in Taxation and is a CFA charter holder. She has more than 25 years of significant investment experience in debt, venture capital and private equity across multiple sectors and business stages with highly regarded financial institutions in both South Africa and London.

Prior to rejoining Edge Growth in July, Johnston was part of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team and then the Just Energy Transition Project Management Unit that was directly involved with the drafting and launch of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan by South Africa at COP 27. She is also chairperson of 100 Women in Finance in South Africa, a global organisation committed to gender equity in finance by promoting diversity, raising visibility, and empowering women to find their personal path to success.

Edge Growth creates meaningful social impact by partnering with corporates and growing small and medium enterprises by addressing the key growth constraints they face, which include access to finance, access to corporate markets and the necessary skills. They are one of the biggest SME funders in South Africa with over R2bn in assets under management.

Johnston says that through her familiarity with the company's culture and vision and her commitment to strategic leadership, she hopes to drive even more growth and collaboration when it comes to sustainable economic development within the SME sector.

For more information, go to https://edgegrowth.com/.



