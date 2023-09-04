Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceBrainbow Conscious CreativesNSBC.AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedFalse Bay CollegeClockworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Funding Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Why the right funding is important to grow your business

4 Sep 2023
By: Monique Chinnah
Securing capital is a crucial step towards growth and success for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). However, navigating the world of funding can be challenging, with a wide selection of sources to consider, each with its own benefits and risks.
Monique Chinnah | image supplied
Monique Chinnah | image supplied

While business loans or mainstream finance options from a bank or other financial institution are typically the most secure approach, there are other, less traditional, sources of funding that an SME can consider. While exploring funding options like these may seem like a good approach for your business, it's important to understand the potential risks and challenges associated with each of them.

For example, you may want to start a business with your personal savings. While this approach enables you to retain full ownership and potentially reap all the profits, if your savings aren't sufficient, you could end up in a situation where you have used all your money and have to look for alternative sources of funding anyway.

Some SME owners also look to their personal credit cards for ready and flexible access to finance. But if you withdraw money from a credit card, you immediately start incurring interest, and the rates on credit cards can be very high, so the money you borrow is expensive.

Borrowing from friends and family is also an option, and one that can strengthen your bonds if your business succeeds. However, it could also destroy your relationships if the business fails, or if those contacts don’t immediately see the financial benefits they expect.

Another fast-growing business funding approach is crowdfunding. If you have a unique business idea, a crowdfunding platform may work to attract financial backers. Just be aware that crowdfunding requires a lot of time and effort, and you will need to offer incentives if you want people to give you their money.

While none of these funding options is necessarily wrong for your business, there is a far more secure way of accessing the funding your business needs to start or grow – and that’s by partnering with a trusted and experienced finance partner.

Remember: success lies not only in having a great business idea but also in partnering with the right financial institution that understands your unique needs.

NextOptions

About Monique Chinnah

Senior manager: SimplyBiz at Nedbankm
Read more: funding, SMEs

Related

Source: Afreximbank.
Afreximbank and China Development Bank forge $400m loan pact for African SME support29 Aug 2023
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions
Xero's new Beautiful Business Fund opens for submissions24 Aug 2023
Fintech solutions. Source: Supplied
SA's unbanked attracts funding for fintech startups12 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied.
MotiMoves winner awarded R3m for medical innovation11 Jul 2023
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth
Exploring alternative funding options: Diversifying funding strategies for SME growth11 Jul 2023
Source:
Southern Africa's largely conservative banking sector makes private capital all the more vital7 Jul 2023
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs
Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs6 Jul 2023
Source: Bradwin Roper, chief financial services officer at MTN.
MTN's MoMo platform drives financial services transformation5 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz