Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Media24 LifestyleRand ShowBusiness Partners LimitedEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Business Plans News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Free Seed SA incubation programme calls for entries

12 Apr 2023
Seed SA has announced the launch of its free three-month business training and incubation programme. Limited spots are available for Seed Starter workshops which will be hosted in Johannesburg from 23 to 25 May 2023.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Local project partner for Seed Div de Villiers says: “With unemployment at an all-time high in the country, the greatest opportunity we can unlock is entrepreneurship. It’s why we have a laser-focus for the next three months to not only find the start-ups who have the grit to create their own employment, but also to equip them to launch their enterprises in a sustainable manner.”

He says that while the launch of a business is just the beginning, for many, it’s a very slow start before they break even, and even more who fold within the first six to twelve months.

"It’s why the introductory part of the programme hones in on the viability of the business proposition, whether it is a product or service. Our aim is not simply to help launch small or micro-enterprises, but to make sure the market size and market access is sufficient to keep the doors open and to increase profits."

At the end of the programme, successful startups are eligible to apply for grant funding with Seed, a much-needed kick-start for those start-up enterprises who may not necessarily qualify for loans from financial institutions.

De Villiers reiterates Seed's commitment to the Triple Bottomline: Social Environmental and Economic focus. Founded in 2002, Seed was founded at the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development in Johannesburg by UN Environment, UNDP and IUCN as a global partnership for action on sustainable development and the green economy.

To date, Seed has trained over 420 teams, over 480 youth participants and approximately 430 female participants in 20 countries across the globe.

Jonas Restle-Steinert, head of acceleration programmes at Seed Global, commented: "Eco-inclusive enterprises are the real drivers of change and impact on the ground. Utilising their innovative potential and accelerating their growth is one of the most successful ways of achieving an economic transformation towards a greener and more equitable economy."

Startups who are interested in participating in the 2023 round of Seed Starter training workshops and support can apply at here.

NextOptions

Related

SEED SA Go Sustainable! Programme presents its successful green enterprises
SEED SA Go Sustainable! Programme presents its successful green enterprises24 Oct 2018
Community solar innovation recognised during 2018 SEED SA Symposium
Community solar innovation recognised during 2018 SEED SA Symposium16 Mar 2018
Image source:
Leopard killer faces charges for shooting predator on reserve18 Aug 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz