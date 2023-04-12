Free Seed SA incubation programme calls for entries

Seed SA has announced the launch of its free three-month business training and incubation programme. Limited spots are available for Seed Starter workshops which will be hosted in Johannesburg from 23 to 25 May 2023.

Local project partner for Seed Div de Villiers says: “With unemployment at an all-time high in the country, the greatest opportunity we can unlock is entrepreneurship. It’s why we have a laser-focus for the next three months to not only find the start-ups who have the grit to create their own employment, but also to equip them to launch their enterprises in a sustainable manner.”

He says that while the launch of a business is just the beginning, for many, it’s a very slow start before they break even, and even more who fold within the first six to twelve months.

"It’s why the introductory part of the programme hones in on the viability of the business proposition, whether it is a product or service. Our aim is not simply to help launch small or micro-enterprises, but to make sure the market size and market access is sufficient to keep the doors open and to increase profits."

At the end of the programme, successful startups are eligible to apply for grant funding with Seed, a much-needed kick-start for those start-up enterprises who may not necessarily qualify for loans from financial institutions.

De Villiers reiterates Seed's commitment to the Triple Bottomline: Social Environmental and Economic focus. Founded in 2002, Seed was founded at the 2002 World Summit on Sustainable Development in Johannesburg by UN Environment, UNDP and IUCN as a global partnership for action on sustainable development and the green economy.

To date, Seed has trained over 420 teams, over 480 youth participants and approximately 430 female participants in 20 countries across the globe.

Jonas Restle-Steinert, head of acceleration programmes at Seed Global, commented: "Eco-inclusive enterprises are the real drivers of change and impact on the ground. Utilising their innovative potential and accelerating their growth is one of the most successful ways of achieving an economic transformation towards a greener and more equitable economy."

Startups who are interested in participating in the 2023 round of Seed Starter training workshops and support can apply at here.