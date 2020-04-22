Smile 90.4FM launches Small Business Benefit Programme

In the wake of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, businesses across the work sector face their future with trepidation. The lockdown has left many businesses struggling to pay salaries and expenses, which may now cost them their livelihood.

Smile Breakfast with Bobby Brown and Lindy Lehto. Image credit: Tegan Smith Photography “Nobody could have predicted the hardship and pain, nobody expected a virus to bring the world economy to its knees...but it happened. It is our responsibility, as an essential service, to be there for small businesses when times are tough and help alleviate the economic impact of Covid-19. It is, for this reason, we have launched The Smile 90.4FM Small Business Benefit Programme.” said Lois O’ Brien, managing director at Smile 90.4FM.



The Smile 90.4FM Small Business Benefit Programme is a Smile-in-Action initiative that aims to help small businesses, in Cape Town, restart and protect their staff by sponsoring airtime to promote their message on Smile 90.4FM.



“We hope that this initiative brings some relief to small businesses in these trying times. We all need to work together and keep each other going. Businesses like these are what keeps our doors open, so if we can give back and save jobs, then we will do as much as we can.” said Naveen Singh, programme manager.



Businesses have until 30 April 2020 to apply at smile904.fm

