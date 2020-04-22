Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Entrepreneurship jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Smile 90.4FM launches Small Business Benefit Programme

In the wake of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, businesses across the work sector face their future with trepidation. The lockdown has left many businesses struggling to pay salaries and expenses, which may now cost them their livelihood.
Smile Breakfast with Bobby Brown and Lindy Lehto. Image credit: Tegan Smith Photography
“Nobody could have predicted the hardship and pain, nobody expected a virus to bring the world economy to its knees...but it happened. It is our responsibility, as an essential service, to be there for small businesses when times are tough and help alleviate the economic impact of Covid-19. It is, for this reason, we have launched The Smile 90.4FM Small Business Benefit Programme.” said Lois O’ Brien, managing director at Smile 90.4FM.

The Smile 90.4FM Small Business Benefit Programme is a Smile-in-Action initiative that aims to help small businesses, in Cape Town, restart and protect their staff by sponsoring airtime to promote their message on Smile 90.4FM.

“We hope that this initiative brings some relief to small businesses in these trying times. We all need to work together and keep each other going. Businesses like these are what keeps our doors open, so if we can give back and save jobs, then we will do as much as we can.” said Naveen Singh, programme manager.

Businesses have until 30 April 2020 to apply at smile904.fm
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Top stories

Will small businesses make it through Covid-19?

By Nkhensani Moyane

Winner takes all

By Bronwyn Williams

5 practical tips to digitally adapt your business
Smile 90.4FM launches Small Business Benefit Programme

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.