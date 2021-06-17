Developing the blueprint for your brand

Businesses that do not have a strong brand blueprint should rethink the ways in which they are currently marketing their products or services to their target market, as their long-term success ultimately depends on it.

Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Essentially, during this development phase you’re giving your brand a personality, so it can stand out from its competitors, and the blueprint is a plan you can refer back to, to ensure that the brand hasn't lost its way.

Boosting brand purpose by solving value-action gaps in Africa How do corporations best articulate and act upon their brand purpose, as the interface between corporations and society? By solving the value-action gap, writes Kantar's Adeola Tejumola...

According to Jadine van Breda, head of strategy at hoola Modern Agency, a brand’s blueprint, which is developed during the brand development phase, helps to guide brands and show them how they would act or respond in certain situations, which topics, products or services they would likely endorse, what platforms they would need to be active on, the tone in which they would speak to their target audiences, and the kinds of things they would say.It should then be concerning to note that many companies overlook this important step when they begin their marketing process, or end up with something that just does not speak to their overall business objectives.“If you don’t know who you are, how would you know how to act? You can’t be everything to everyone, so knowing who your brand is not, is also helpful in guiding the life of the brand.”When it comes to developing a brand for their clients, hoola takes a ‘business leads brand’ approach.“No one is going to spend money if they aren’t going to make money from it; business and brand need to work together closely to create real value and success.Van Breda highlights the agency’s focus on “really listening” to clients as a major differentiating factor between hoola and other agencies. The insights gained through those conversations empower them as an agency to develop a solid foundation for a brand, which is key for consistency and strengthening the brand equity, and therefore, the client’s business in the process.Taking a brand to market for the first time can be a daunting prospect. However, Van Breda believes that the brand development process allows their clients to feel confident in the work they have produced.“We know a brand is ready to launch when it’s been based on thorough research and testing, and it clearly stands out amongst others without overlapping, because it looks, sounds and feels fresh.“And, of course, when clients get goosebumps, dance around the boardroom with joy or shout “YES!” when we reveal their new brand - we know we’ve got a winner!” concludes van Breda.