Branding Company news South Africa

Menu

#Bookmarks2020 online

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The 2020 Brand Summit Africa - Africa Brand Summit, moves to October

Issued by: Brand Summit South Africa
Due to ongoing global attempts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the 2020 Brand Summit Africa - Africa Brand Summit have decided to move the dates of the event from the first week of June to the first week of October, in Cape Town.

This decision also comes after the recent announcement by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of strict measures, including travel restrictions into and out of the country, as well as limitations on big gatherings, all aimed at keeping the public safe.

The new event dates, from 5-8 October 2020, are structured as follows:
  • Monday 5th – Dedicated Media and Delegate Tours of the Cape Peninsula
  • Tuesday 6th – Several Master Classes
  • Wednesday 7th FIRST DAY of Core Summit (culminating in an African themed Awards Evening)
  • Thursday 8th – SECOND DAY of Core Summit (End of Brand Summit Week).


Explaining the rationale for the postponement, event Founder & Convenor, Solly Moeng, had this to say, “we’re part of our country and of our world. We too have to play our part in avoiding activities, including events such as the brand summit, that might go against national, continental, and global efforts to combat the continued spread of Covid-19. This is particularly important because brand summit speakers and delegates come from all over the world, including different parts of Africa, West & East Europe, Asia, and North America. Several of them already face travel restrictions imposed by their own countries. They all need time to allow the growth curve of the pandemic to flatten-up and stop. We believe that moving the brand summit from June to October 2020 will allow our world sufficient time to get to grips with and contain this terrible pandemic.”

Registrations for the 2020 Brand Summit Africa remain open at: www.sabrandsummit.co.za/register/.

Brand Summit South Africa's press office

Brand Summit South Africa Brand Summit South Africa aims to be recognised as a leading platform for celebrating brands that make South Africa shine in order to remain the most attractive nation.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment
Victor Sibeko
Great move and the motive for date change well articulated!
Posted on 18 Mar 2020 12:18
LikeReplyReport
Victor Sibeko
Great move and the motive for date change well articulated!
Posted on 18 Mar 2020 12:19
LikeReplyReport

Related

Is the boy-child suffering at the hands of patriarchy in advertising?

By Katlego 'Flocart' Ditlhokwe, Issued by The Brave Group

Social Places releases AI early-warning system for Coronavirus sentiment and online reviews

Issued by Social Places

6 brands that have handled the Covid-19 crisis well

Issued by HKLM

#BehindtheSelfie with... Mahesh Singh, founder of iClick Marketing

By Jessica Tennant

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.