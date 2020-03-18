The 2020 Brand Summit Africa - Africa Brand Summit, moves to October

Due to ongoing global attempts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers of the 2020 Brand Summit Africa - Africa Brand Summit have decided to move the dates of the event from the first week of June to the first week of October, in Cape Town.

Monday 5th – Dedicated Media and Delegate Tours of the Cape Peninsula



Tuesday 6th – Several Master Classes



Wednesday 7th FIRST DAY of Core Summit (culminating in an African themed Awards Evening)



Thursday 8th – SECOND DAY of Core Summit (End of Brand Summit Week).

This decision also comes after the recent announcement by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of strict measures, including travel restrictions into and out of the country, as well as limitations on big gatherings, all aimed at keeping the public safe.The new event dates, from 5-8 October 2020, are structured as follows:Explaining the rationale for the postponement, event Founder & Convenor, Solly Moeng, had this to say, “we’re part of our country and of our world. We too have to play our part in avoiding activities, including events such as the brand summit, that might go against national, continental, and global efforts to combat the continued spread of Covid-19. This is particularly important because brand summit speakers and delegates come from all over the world, including different parts of Africa, West & East Europe, Asia, and North America. Several of them already face travel restrictions imposed by their own countries. They all need time to allow the growth curve of the pandemic to flatten-up and stop. We believe that moving the brand summit from June to October 2020 will allow our world sufficient time to get to grips with and contain this terrible pandemic.”