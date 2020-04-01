BehindtheSelfie with... Cindy Ann Diamond, group sales director at Mediamark

This week, we go behind the selfie with Cindy Ann Diamond, group sales director at Mediamark.
Multitasking like a 'Diamond'
Where do you live, work and play?
I live and work in Sandton but my playground is unrestricted. I love the vibrancy of Jozi but am equally comfortable playing along our gorgeous coastline and of course the occasion soul-seeking trip abroad.
Shine like 'Diamond'
What’s your claim to fame?
Other than being married for 26 years and having three healthy kids, my agility and continuous commitment to self-growth. My appetite for a new challenge has allowed me to be pivotal in the transformation of Mediamark from a radio-only business to a multichannel solutions provider. My career development has been diverse – despite having worked at the same company for 22 years. The notion that one has to move companies to have a different job has been dispelled by my track record.
Disruption, more specifically digital disruption is the buzzword on everyone's lips, with new competitors in a range of industries and sectors using technology to challenge long-established business models...
The media landscape has seen its fair share of disruption. This has ushered new rules, new adventures and new challenges for me. The day I stop learning and loving what I do, is the day I move on.
Tell us a few of your favourite things.
When I’m not deeply immersed in the mayhem and thrill of sales and client solutions, I enjoy spending downtime with my family. Outdoor activities with a thrill factor are always an attraction, but a pleasant wind-blowing cruise on my Harley is also one of my favourites.
What do you love about your industry?
What’s not to love? It has enough of a challenge for you to have regular nail-biting cliffhanger experiences. Enough entertainment that keeps you coming back for more (good or bad…lol) but most of all is the incredible people you meet that just stir you on to be a better you.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.