BehindtheSelfie with... Cindy Ann Diamond, group sales director at Mediamark

This week, we go behind the selfie with Cindy Ann Diamond, group sales director at Mediamark.

Multitasking like a 'Diamond'

Where do you live, work and play?

Shine like 'Diamond'

What’s your claim to fame?

Marketers should treat disruption as an opportunity rather than a threat Disruption, more specifically digital disruption is the buzzword on everyone's lips, with new competitors in a range of industries and sectors using technology to challenge long-established business models...

Describe your career so far.

Tell us a few of your favourite things.

What do you love about your industry?

Being Emotional is great for business! Today, in order to understand external motivators, marketing to consumers requires a healthy dose of Emotion...

Describe your average workday, if such a thing exists.

What are the tools of your trade?

Who is getting it right in your industry?

We are all adapting to the frenetic evolution of our trade. The only constant remains change and businesses who have embraced data, analytics and digitisation will start nudging ahead in the race.

List a few pain-points the industry can improve on.

What are you working on right now?

Tell us some of the buzzwords floating around in your industry at the moment, and some of the catchphrases you utter yourself.

Where and when do you have your best ideas?

What’s your secret talent/party trick?

Are you a technophobe or a technophile?

What would we find if we scrolled through your phone?

The 'Diamond' cluster

What advice would you give to newbies hoping to crack into the industry?

I live and work in Sandton but my playground is unrestricted. I love the vibrancy of Jozi but am equally comfortable playing along our gorgeous coastline and of course the occasion soul-seeking trip abroad.Other than being married for 26 years and having three healthy kids, my agility and continuous commitment to self-growth. My appetite for a new challenge has allowed me to be pivotal in the transformation of Mediamark from a radio-only business to a multichannel solutions provider. My career development has been diverse – despite having worked at the same company for 22 years. The notion that one has to move companies to have a different job has been dispelled by my track record.The media landscape has seen its fair share of disruption. This has ushered new rules, new adventures and new challenges for me. The day I stop learning and loving what I do, is the day I move on.When I’m not deeply immersed in the mayhem and thrill of sales and client solutions, I enjoy spending downtime with my family. Outdoor activities with a thrill factor are always an attraction, but a pleasant wind-blowing cruise on my Harley is also one of my favourites.What’s not to love? It has enough of a challenge for you to have regular nail-biting cliffhanger experiences. Enough entertainment that keeps you coming back for more (good or bad…lol) but most of all is the incredible people you meet that just stir you on to be a better you.Fortunately, I am not a fan of averages. No two days are the same. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities. I am blessed to be supported by an amazing team, friends and clients.In today’s climate, our biggest tool available is our belief in celebrating small victories. This stems from a culture of flexibility and customer-centricity.I think many of us are on the right track, but I don’t think there is a clear front runner per se.The biggest pain point for business is carving new routes to success in customer experience.We are knee-deep in the automation of our systems and process in order to build greater efficiencies required to enhance our customer experience.Disruption, authenticity, ROI, guaranteed ratings, innovation, human insight, integration, the rate card is dead…Any time, any place. That’s the beauty of having an animated and somewhat chaotic mind – it wanders wherever and whenever.Looking people in the eye.I personally don’t think I’m either. Definitely not afraid to explore technology and the abilities it brings. However, I definitely don’t think I would spend my last cent on a techno gadget.Lots of family pics, as well as a fair share of fashion and make-up tips. I'm not going to apologise – it’s definitely my pick-me-up spot.Be true to yourself, work harder than your peers and live up to your values. Always.