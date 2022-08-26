Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Commercial & Industrial Analysis South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

  • Sales Cadet Cape Town
  • New Vehicle Sales Executive Durban
  • New Vehicle Sales Manager Pretoria
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Executive Johannesburg
  • Sales Cadet Johannesburg South
  • Preowned Sales Executive Pretoria North
  • Motor Mechanic Apprenticeship Nelspruit
  • Parts Manager East Rand
  • Parts Counter Salesman Ermelo
  • Preowned Vehicle Sales Manager Pretoria East
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    How many EVs were sold in SA in the first half of 2022?

    26 Aug 2022
    By: Ryan Bubear
    South Africa's new-car market includes more electric vehicles (EVs) than ever before. So, just how popular are these battery-powered vehicles locally? Well, in its quarterly review of business conditions for the South African automotive industry, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) lists some very interesting figures.
    How many EVs were sold in SA in the first half of 2022?

    Before we dive in, we should bear in mind there is currently no truly affordable EV on the local market, with the least expensive option being the Mini Cooper SE Hatch three-door, which kicks off at a lofty R723,000. Every other full-size electric vehicle currently available in SA is priced in seven figures (with the highest base price being that of the R4,134,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo S).

    According to Naamsa, 205 electric vehicles were registered in South Africa in the first half of 2022 (that translates to a mere 0.08% of the industry total of 253,442 vehicles). Interestingly, 112 units were sold in the opening quarter, with 93 units registered across April, May and June. For some context, a total of 218 EVs were sold in SA in 2021.

    How many hybrids and Phevs were sold in SA in H1 2022?

    Hybrid sales declined in Q2 largely due to a lack of local production of the Toyota Corolla Cross
    Hybrid sales declined in Q2 largely due to a lack of local production of the Toyota Corolla Cross

    What about other so-called “new-energy vehicles”? Well, traditional hybrids accounted for 1,850 sales in the first half of the year, though slowed from 1,257 units in the first quarter to 593 units in the second quarter. Of course, much (if not all) of this quarter-on-quarter decline is down to the fact Toyota South Africa Motors was forced to halt production at its Prospecton plant – where it builds hybrid versions of its Corolla Cross – in mid-April 2022 owing to severe flood damage.

    Just 82 examples of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (Phevs) were sold locally from the start of January to the end of June 2022, though this figure is higher than the respective totals achieved in each of the previous three full years. Interestingly, however, as many as 121 Phevs were sold in South Africa back in 2017 (when BMW offered the likes of the i8, X5 xDrive40e and 740e, while Mercedes-Benz marketed the C350e).

    Total new-energy vehicle sales (so, electric plus traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid) for the first six months of 2022 came to 2 139 units, far ahead of 2021’s tally of 896 units but still just 0.84% of total industry sales.

    Electrified vehicle sales in South Africa from 2017 to Q2 of 2022. Figures courtesy of Naamsa.
    Electrified vehicle sales in South Africa from 2017 to Q2 of 2022. Figures courtesy of Naamsa.

    This article was originally published on Cars.co.za...

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Cars.co.za is a leading online automotive retail portal that lists more than 70 000 vehicles stocked by hundreds of dealers countrywide, as well as the top-ranked branded SA YouTube channel. In 2015, Cars.co.za repositioned itself as a consumer champion by optimising its editorial content for the purposes of engaging and empowering its users. The Cars.co.za Ownership Satisfaction Survey, in association with Lightstone Consumer, and the Cars.co.za Consumer Awards – powered by WesBank, underlines the company’s objective to be the most comprehensive resource to South African vehicle buyers.

    Go to: http://www.cars.co.za

    About Ryan Bubear

    Having written about everything from sport to politics and crime, Ryan eventually settled on motoring. For the past 12 years, he's been penning articles - both online and in print - about the broader automotive industry, though he's particularly fascinated by vehicle sales statistics. Currently a freelance writer and editor, Ryan is itching to slide (okay, squeeze) in behind the wheel of his soon-to-be-restored 1971 Austin Mini Mk3.
    Read more: electric cars, electric vehicles, Ryan Bubear

    Related

    10 vehicles quietly killed off in South Africa in 2022 so far
    10 vehicles quietly killed off in South Africa in 2022 so far4 Aug 2022
    Faithful to Nature trials deliveries using electric 3-wheelers
    Faithful to Nature trials deliveries using electric 3-wheelers22 Jul 2022
    Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time
    Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time7 Jul 2022
    Unlocking the golden opportunity for electric vehicle manufacturing in South Africa
    Unlocking the golden opportunity for electric vehicle manufacturing in South Africa28 Jun 2022
    Woolworths leading the electric vehicle charge, but those batteries need a plan
    Woolworths leading the electric vehicle charge, but those batteries need a plan27 Jun 2022
    Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance
    Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance24 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz