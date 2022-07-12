MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money

The 11th MTN Business App Of The Year Awards has opened for entries. The prize money for the country's best digital developers remains R1m.

The competition provides innovators with an opportunity to showcase their skills in the technology space, and ensures they get recognised.

Previous winners have gone on to launch their apps internationally, been acquired by blue-chip corporates and have become well-known South African digital products in their own rights.

The 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards categories are:

Best Consumer Solution

Best Enterprise Solution

Most Innovative Solution

Best Gaming Solution

Best Health Solution

Best Agricultural Solution

Best Educational Solution

Best Financial Solution

Best Hackathon Solution

Best “South African” Solution

Best Campus Cup Solution

Best African Solution

The Huawei Category 15 is reserved for apps that were developed for the Huawei App Gallery, are HMS compatible or have integrated an HMS toolkit.

Entries for the awards close on Monday, 9 September, after which the judging panel will start the shortlisting process. The hybrid awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

Click here to submit your entries.

“The opportunities really are endless, as endless as South Africans’ imaginations, and their determination to overcome every obstacle in their path with passion and creative energy. We would like to see more new entrants and fresh talent taking part in this year’s MTN Business App Of The Year competition,” says Kholofelo Magagane, head of marketing at MTN Business.