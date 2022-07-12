New investment programme launches for innovative foodtech startups

The SA Innovation Summit has announced that it has launched The Foodtech Programme in partnership with Anza Capital. The programme is offering promising South African food tech innovators and fast-growing businesses an investment partnership, mentorship, and investment readiness support.

Selected startups will stand the chance to access R7m investment, participate in the upcoming SA Innovation Summit in Cape Town - taking place from 27-29 September 2022 - and pitch in the WIE Innovation Awards 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

This programme will provide a platform for Seed to Series A startups transforming the landscape in the food value chain in South Africa to gain exposure, scale and become sustainable businesses while ensuring a sustainable food supply to our communities.

To enter The Foodtech Programme click here or contact az.oc.timmusnoitavonni@snoititepmoc for more information.

“The SA Innovation Summit believes that African entrepreneurs build the continent and, as an innovation platform, we exist to connect them to resources that support them to achieve this. Our proud partnership with Anza Capital to address one of the biggest questions for the Africa rising narrative. Which is: How can it be that a meal at an inexpensive restaurant in Zambia costs seven times more than the same in the United Kingdom when accounting for GDP per capita? We believe that talented and innovative foodtech startups will contribute to raising accessibility for food security” – Buntu Majaja, CEO – SA Innovation Summit.

“Close to 20% of the world population lives in Africa, and yet Africa only accounts for less than 2% of the global agrifood tech investment in 2021, according to agfunder.com, leading to missed untapped opportunities by lack of early-stage seed capital. Anza Capital collaborating with the SA Innovation Summit aims to provide foodtech innovative entrepreneurial ventures with access to growth capital that can help them take off,” says Van-Lee Gunyere, head of investments – Anza Capital.