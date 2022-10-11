Industries

Out with the old, in with the new! Sorbet Drybar launches its new name: Sorbet Hairbar

11 Oct 2022
Issued by: OnPoint PR
The leading professional beauty brand, Sorbet Salon, recently celebrated a new era by announcing their new Hairbar name for the Drybar stores. The announcement took place in the heart of Sandton at a trendy Italian style restaurant Saint, at the Marc.
Biosense hair colour expert, Natasha Newman and Sorbet marketing executive, Candice Thurston
Biosense hair colour expert, Natasha Newman and Sorbet marketing executive, Candice Thurston

The event was hosted by the marketing executive for Sorbet Group, Candice Thurston who took to the stand to welcome the guests which included a host of influencers and media. Biosense Hair colour expert Natasha Newman took to the floor to discuss their partnership with Hairbar and all the exciting new services on offer. “Biosense’s use of natural ingredients to ensure efficacy and shiny, healthy hair – and the fact that its range has been specifically developed for South African weather and hair types is what sets it apart,” says Newman about the professional haircare company, which has established itself as a household name in the professional haircare industry for over 20 years.

“The Sorbet Drybar started with washing, blowouts, styling and nails. Now with the new name change, Hairbar is a one way-stop for everything, hair and nails!

"Ten years ago, the brand saw a need for the busy woman to pop in for a wash and blow or style which was a huge success, it made life so much easier for our clients. You could pop in to one of the salons and in no time, you were out and ready for your presentation, interview, or event. We gained clients’ trust and confidence with their hair, and soon clients asked us for more services, so we did. We added treatments, and that was not enough, so we added colour, cuts, and services for all hair types. Then we even added brow and lash services.” says Thurston.

Out with the old, in with the new! Sorbet Drybar launches its new name: Sorbet Hairbar

About Sorbet Hairbar

In our world we do colour. Loads of colour. And we do it with professional hair products and hair stylists. Sorbet Hairbar has been developed for you and your lifestyle. We offer affordable blowouts, hair treatments, Olaplex, KSTs, and cuts in a relaxed, funky environment, complete with an in-salon nail menu to give you ‘that feeling’. We’re in-and-out. It’s speed and convenience, where you can step in and strut out looking fabulous and get back to your busy life. Get That Feeling with Sorbet Hairbar.

Don’t forget to follow us on @sorbethairbar for the latest Sorbet Hairbar trends and updated spoils.

About Biosense

Biosense is a professional South African haircare brand that has been around for more than 20 years and has established itself as a household name in professional haircare. Professional. Affordable. Homegrown. Biosense endeavours to give the professional hairstylist the tools to help create and perfect the perfect hairstyle every time, using natural ingredients to ensure efficacy and shiny, healthy hair. Biosense Professional is a full range of retail and back bar, as well as technical colour for the professional haircare Industry. Biosense Professional uses natural ingredients to ensure efficacy and shiny, healthy hair. A range of styling aids can also be found under the Biosense brand, as well as their very own Super Powerful Spoil and Biotin Hair Supplement.

