Beautique Academy offers free beauty courses during lockdown

Beautique Academy is calling on budding and experienced therapists, practitioners and business owners in the beauty and aesthetic industry to nominate themselves or deserving individuals for a free Skin Foundation or Intro to Laser Foundation course. A total of 20 free courses are up for grabs.



Beautique Academy was founded by Tzvia Hermann to provide comprehensive beauty, aesthetic and applied business training programmes to facilitate career growth, entrepreneurial ventures and even career change within the industry.



The Skin Foundation course covers the function of skin, the different layers of skin and the importance of skin in the field of hematology. Trainees also learn about skin conditions and how to treat them safely and effectively, and when to refer the client to a medical doctor. The Skin Foundation course is valued at R20,000, and will be awarded to those who are new to the industry with no beauty background.



The Laser Foundation course covers the different lasers on the market and their effect on skin rejuvenation and hair removal, as well as specifications of light, and safety procedures related to laser handling. This course will be awarded to those in the industry with a beauty background. The Laser Foundation Course is valued at R15,000, and will be awarded to individuals with beauty background.



All Beautique Academy courses include reading material, video tutorials, PowerPoint presentations and an online quiz to test the student's knowledge. A pass rate of 80% is required to pass theory online training before a candidate can join practical training. Practical training will commence once lockdown has been lifted.



