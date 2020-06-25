OFM Youth Day competition frees someone's future

OFM, inspiring listeners to live the real good life in central South Africa, has helped one young person to move forward with their future goals and aspirations thanks to the #FreeYourFuture competition. The initiative was part of the station's Youth Day celebrations on 16 June.
Ayanda Makehma, a 22-year-old public management and governance student at the Central University of Technology, was the lucky recipient of financial
Ayanda Makehma, the recipient of financial assistance to help clear student debt
assistance to help clear student debt that was stopping her from receiving her qualification.
Prior to studying public management and governance, Ayanda did a community development work (CDW) course, which also involved work integrated learning at a local hospice. Thanks to the #FreeYourFuture competition, Makehma will now receive her CDW certificate, which will open many doors for her.
According to Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager, student debt is a huge obstacle preventing many students from moving forward in life.
“A student cannot graduate until all outstanding accounts at the higher education institution have been settled. As a result, many students cannot graduate despite passing all their subjects and qualifying for the degree, because of crippling student debt. This is why we created the #FreeYourFuture competition – to help one person to finally graduate and embark on their career path.”
This is the second year that the #FreeYourFuture competition took place. To be considered for financial assistance, persons between the ages of 18 and 35 had to email their contact details, motivation, account, proof of enrolment and a copy of their IDs to the station.
For more info, please contact Lindiwe Mtwentula on 051 5050 900, 082 416 1665, or
Who is OFM?
OFM is central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station offering a mix of music, news and entertainment.
The station serves the influential SEM 7-10 market with a footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. The brand is synonymous with the people of central South Africa and covers the full spectrum of listeners: from urban youngsters to retired pensioners, from working moms and dads to successful professionals, from rural communities to agricultural producers. As such, OFM offers a number of niche features – including an agricultural programme, agri news twice a day, entertainment and sports features.
Our audience is incredibly loyal and supportive and as such OFM enjoys one of the highest instances of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. OFM is part of the Central Media Group with its head office located in Bloemfontein and a studio in Welkom.
OFM is central South Africa's largest independent radio station. Catering to an English and Afrikaans audience of LSM of 7 to 10 across the Free State, North West Province, Northern Cape and southern Gauteng.
