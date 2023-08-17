Industries

SAB, ESG Africa launch Beyond Awards for sustainability excellence

17 Aug 2023
The inaugural Beyond Awards, a sustainability recognition platform hosted by South African Breweries in partnership with ESG Africa events, will take place on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.
Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan – 123RF.com

The Beyond Awards falls under the brewery’s strategic sustainability framework, SAB Beyond, which prioritises entrepreneurship, circular packaging, sustainable agriculture, water stewardship, climate, smart drinking & moderation, diversity, equity and inclusion. The awards will be host to four categories, including:

  • Sustainable Development Goals Champion Award: This award seeks to recognise the organisation with the most comprehensive and impactful overall contribution towards the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For more info or to apply, click here
  • Best Sustainability Report Award: This award rewards the most comprehensive, relevant and engaging sustainability report. For more info or to apply, click here
  • Best Sustainability Project Award: This award rewards the most comprehensive, relevant and engaging sustainability project. For more info or to apply, click here
  • African Trailblazer Award: This award acknowledges remarkable individuals who contribute towards advancing sustainability in Africa. From business leaders; media personalities; civil society or government officials - any individual with a proven footprint in sustainability may apply. For more info or to apply, click here

In addition to the awards, the brewer will also be a gold sponsor of the ESG Africa Conference, taking place from the 4-5 October at the Sandton Convention Centre and aims to bring business leaders from across Africa together to discuss, debate and find solutions to some of the most pressing issues faced in driving the adoption of sustainable practices.

Leveraging technology and innovation to address climate change risks
Leveraging technology and innovation to address climate change risks

By , Issued by ESG Africa Conference 20 Jul 2023

Zoleka Lisa VP Corporate Affairs at SAB, says, “Sustainability is vital for our growth and is essential in shaping a responsible and resilient future for our business and our world. With this in mind, we are proud to launch our very first Beyond Awards with the objective of recognising the champions among us who put sustainability front and centre.

“Through this platform organisations will have the opportunity to showcase their work or their environmental and social advocacy programmes. The ultimate goal is to get buy-in across the private and public sectors to drive sustainability through their respective organisations. It is a win for them and a win for our people and the planet.”

“We are honoured to be working with SAB on the launch of these prestigious awards, alongside the ESG Africa Conference,” adds Wendy Poulton, co-founder of the ESG Africa conference. “We have been working hard to build an ecosystem of ESG and sustainability professionals over the past year, and the awards are an important addition to our initiatives aimed at driving greater awareness and education as to the benefits of ESG in driving a more sustainable future for all.”

Entry details and deadline

Entry to all categories is free of charge and the deadline for completion is 6 September 2023. Winners will be announced at an official ceremony on 3 October 2023.

Lisa concludes, “We are calling for submissions, and interested organisations and eagerly anticipate receiving your submissions and learning about the incredible initiatives that have been driving positive change.”

