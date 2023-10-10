Online courses to equip travel professionals with skillsets, qualifications

Emirates, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the Association of South African Travel Agents (Asata) have teamed up to launch online training courses for new travel professionals. These courses are designed to help participants develop and strengthen their skills, as well as learn about the key principles of the travel and tourism industry.

This initiative is aimed at supporting the wider travel and tourism sector.

Using the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism’s already established Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) online platform, travel professionals in South Africa have free access to various online courses and training resources to help them develop the essential skills required to enter the industry or expand their abilities, improve their knowledge around industry systems and processes, ultimately helping them to maximise their career potential and employability.

Courses start with the fundamentals:

• Understanding the role of a travel agent,

• Gaining familiarity with key industry terminology,

• Understanding different procedures in relation to travel bookings, from the initial quotation stage through to the time of travel.

Participants will explore the types of enquiries and proposals common within the industry, alongside developing the skills and knowledge required to prepare quotations, book supplier products and services and process travel-related documentation.

The rich, interactive content delivered in the courses contextually uses Dubai as the primary market example when explaining the skills and terms associated with the travel industry value chain. Emirates’ products and services are also utilised to simulate and explain the airline retailing journey and the fundamentals of distribution systems for travel agents.

In addition to acquiring valuable industry knowledge, professionals gain extensive insight into Dubai as a destination, already a popular city for South Africans, as well as Emirates products and services.

Upon completion of the courses, participating travel professionals will receive a certificate of completion endorsed by the Association of South African Travel Agents, Emirates and the Dubai College of Tourism.

Building travel back stronger

Afzal Parambil, Emirates regional manager for Southern Africa remarks on the airline’s role in the rollout of the new initiative: "The travel industry in South Africa is slowly regaining momentum and a key driver in building back stronger will be having the right people with the right skills for that much-needed reinforcement to develop a more agile and future-proof travel sector.

"Emirates is proud to do our part and offer courses delivered in partnership with the Dubai College of Tourism and Asata that will provide significant skills that meet the needs of the sector, offering recognised knowledge and qualifications to develop a solid pool of highly trained, effective travel professionals."

Essa Bin Hadher, general manager, Dubai College of Tourism says: "Knowledge through training is critical for career development, skill enhancement, and increased employability. Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) via our online training platform is happy to play a pivotal role in meeting the aspirations of tourism professionals by offering programs meticulously tailored to the specific requirements of the industry, thereby enabling students to flourish in their working environment."

Otto de Vries, CEO of Asata says: "The Association of South African Travel Agents believes that offering free online training courses to existing travel professionals will empower them with essential skills and underscores the commitment to quality education and development within the sector when it comes to selling Dubai.

"This initiative exemplifies how collaboration can drive progress and equip professionals with the tools to excel in a dynamic industry."

More info for travel professionals is available here.