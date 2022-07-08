Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Roan SystemsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Road Freight & Fleet Management News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • Branch Manager Kuruman
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Smart dashcams have growing role to play in fleet management

    8 Jul 2022
    By: Jason Mellow
    There's clearly a need to improve safety across South Africa's logistics fleets. Logistics-type vehicles are disproportionately involved in fatal crashes.

    According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC), light-load vehicles are 1.8% overrepresented in terms of their relation to the total number of vehicles on the road. The figures for heavy passenger vehicles (6.9%) and heavy-load vehicles (5.4%) are equally perturbing. Statistics from 2019 show that road accidents cost the national economy an estimated R170.6bn.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    But from the fleet owner’s point of view, improved safety is just one challenge – another is the need to manage the total cost of fleet ownership rigorously. The latter challenge is particularly pressing as fuel and other running costs escalate along with a shortage of suitable human resources and a highly competitive environment.

    In short, lowering costs while improving reliability and turnaround times are critical success factors in today’s economy, especially in South Africa given its reliance on road freight.

    If this all looks like a tall order, it is – and that’s where dashcams come into the picture. Like much of today’s smart technology, dashcams offer innovative functionalities like facial recognition but the real secret is the ability to manipulate the data they send back to the control centre, increasingly using artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities accessed cost-effectively via the cloud.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    This intelligence can be used for a variety of purposes, as indicated below:

    Enhanced driver and cargo safety

    Automatically recorded footage can provide managers with information about driving behaviour and adherence to company protocols. This could prompt training as needed, but also alerts in real time if, for example, driver drowsiness or other immediately risky behaviour (such as cell phone use or seatbelts not being used) is detected. This is particularly relevant given that human error is implicated in 85% of all fatal road accidents, with 36% of these fatal accidents involving light delivery vehicles, minibuses, trucks, vans or buses.

    Lowered total cost of ownership

    Constantly monitoring driving – and suggesting improvements – can help reduce fuel consumption and vehicle wear and tear.

    Faster turnaround times

    Dashcam data can help managers identify bottlenecks and other inefficiencies that could potentially be remedied to improve the vehicle’s productivity, especially when it comes to loading and unloading, as well as routing and scheduling.

    Immediate and enhanced reporting of incidents. In the event of an accident or other incidents occurring that might involve the policy or an insurance claim, dashcam data can be used to provide accurate information rapidly, thus speeding up the whole process and potentially leading to better outcomes for the company and driver.

    Reduced insurance premiums

    Risk mitigation via well-crafted insurance is obviously a key strategy for fleet owners, but it does represent a significant overhead. The use of dashcams can help convince your insurance company that your fleet represents a lower risk because the chance of accidents and damage to/ theft of cargo is reduced.

    There is a chance that your insurer may significantly discount your premium which will help to subsidise the installation and monthly dashcam expenses. It makes sense to explore this cost saving on your insurance when investigating whether or not to invest in this technology.

    There’s no doubt that fleet managers are under constant pressure to improve performance on all levels. Smart technology like dashcams, used effectively, offer them a range of opportunities to achieve their goals.

    NextOptions

    About Jason Mellow

    Jason Mellow, Head of Business Insurance at MiWay.
    Read more: fleet management, road freight, logistics industry, transport industry



    Related

    A Transnet Freight Rail train is seen next to tons of coal mined from the nearby Khanye Colliery mine, at the Bronkhorstspruit station, in Bronkhorstspruit, around 90 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Transnet lifts force majeure on 9 coal exporters2 days ago
    Source: Henry Trotter via
    Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners4 Jul 2022
    Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects
    Work underway to finalise awarding of R17bn Sanral projects1 Jul 2022
    Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels
    Study shows SA is well placed to lead the production of zero carbon shipping fuels29 Jun 2022
    Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation
    Numbers don't lie: Statistics are teaching African retailers lessons about warehouse automation28 Jun 2022
    Source: Martin Damboldt via
    Guarding against cyberattacks in the shipping and logistics sector with an effective recovery strategy27 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz