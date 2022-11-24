Skin Renewal opens new doors for the 19th time with Century City clinic

As CEO Victor Snyders explains, “For us, it’s always about more than growing our nationwide presence, it’s about growing the people we work with and come to work for; transforming the lives that walk through our doors and cross our paths; and investing in the country we’re proud to call home.”

As with each and every Skin Renewal clinic, since the very first one opened in 2005 by the company’s founder, Dr Maureen Allem, the luxurious Skin Renewal Century City is staffed by the best in the business, including its resident doctors – and long-time Skin Renewal family members – Dr Ross Connor and Dr Helenka Fourie. Both bring a wealth of aesthetic medicine and anti-ageing experience to the new branch, having built impressive reputations within the Group and the broader aesthetics community. Dr Ross and Dr Helenka are supported by a team of qualified and experienced medically trained therapists all of whom receive ongoing in house training by Skin Renewal founder and medical director Dr Maureen Allem and the in-house training team.

The Skin Renewal brand has come a long way since its first and only address 17 years ago. “The past two years have not been without its challenges, which makes the opening of our 19th clinic a milestone we are grateful for,” says Dr Maureen Allem. “We are privileged to be in the position to continue to grow and we head into 2023 as invested and passionate as ever about offering the best technologies and methods available in the industry and transforming lives.”

The new Century City clinic offers a full range of medical aesthetic treatments including injectables, dermal fillers and thread lifts, as well as a wide range of medical grade technology including lasers (Fraxel&Cutera), CO₂ laser skin resurfacing, radio frequency, light, carboxytherapy, mesotherapy, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal and medical grade peels.

Skin Renewal is part of the Renewal Institute, aiming to encourage patients to optimise their health and wellbeing whilst looking and feeling their best. Each of the 19 Skin Renewal clinics nationwide are staffed by a team of highly skilled medical aesthetic doctors and medically trained therapists.

Contact details:

Landline number: 021 202 2975

Whats app for Business number: 087 163 2043

Address: The Colosseum, Century Way



