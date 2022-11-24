Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Skin RenewalTFG (The Foschini Group)University of PretoriaMANGO-OMCIpsosOptiSmileEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Aesthetic Medicine Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Skin Renewal opens new doors for the 19th time with Century City clinic

24 Nov 2022
Issued by: Skin Renewal
Testament to the continued and purpose-driven year-on-year growth of one of South Africa's leading aesthetics clinic brands, the Skin Renewal Group is finishing 2022 stronger than ever with the opening of its 19th clinic, Century City. A long-identified and much-needed link in the Skin Renewal chain, the new branch makes world-class, industry leading aesthetic and holistic wellness accessible to patients based in Blouberg, Milnerton, Table View, Melkbos and other addresses up the West Coast as well as to the Century City node.
Skin Renewal opens new doors for the 19th time with Century City clinic

As CEO Victor Snyders explains, “For us, it’s always about more than growing our nationwide presence, it’s about growing the people we work with and come to work for; transforming the lives that walk through our doors and cross our paths; and investing in the country we’re proud to call home.”

As with each and every Skin Renewal clinic, since the very first one opened in 2005 by the company’s founder, Dr Maureen Allem, the luxurious Skin Renewal Century City is staffed by the best in the business, including its resident doctors – and long-time Skin Renewal family members – Dr Ross Connor and Dr Helenka Fourie. Both bring a wealth of aesthetic medicine and anti-ageing experience to the new branch, having built impressive reputations within the Group and the broader aesthetics community. Dr Ross and Dr Helenka are supported by a team of qualified and experienced medically trained therapists all of whom receive ongoing in house training by Skin Renewal founder and medical director Dr Maureen Allem and the in-house training team.

Skin Renewal opens new doors for the 19th time with Century City clinic

The Skin Renewal brand has come a long way since its first and only address 17 years ago. “The past two years have not been without its challenges, which makes the opening of our 19th clinic a milestone we are grateful for,” says Dr Maureen Allem. “We are privileged to be in the position to continue to grow and we head into 2023 as invested and passionate as ever about offering the best technologies and methods available in the industry and transforming lives.”

The new Century City clinic offers a full range of medical aesthetic treatments including injectables, dermal fillers and thread lifts, as well as a wide range of medical grade technology including lasers (Fraxel&Cutera), CO₂ laser skin resurfacing, radio frequency, light, carboxytherapy, mesotherapy, microdermabrasion, laser hair removal and medical grade peels.

Skin Renewal is part of the Renewal Institute, aiming to encourage patients to optimise their health and wellbeing whilst looking and feeling their best. Each of the 19 Skin Renewal clinics nationwide are staffed by a team of highly skilled medical aesthetic doctors and medically trained therapists.

Contact details:

Landline number: 021 202 2975
Whats app for Business number: 087 163 2043
Address: The Colosseum, Century Way

NextOptions
Skin Renewal
Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
Read more: Maureen Allem, Victor Snyders, Skin Renewal

Related

Skin Renewal: Your trusted skin doctors
Skin RenewalSkin Renewal: Your trusted skin doctors8 Nov 2022
Influence meets affluence
Skin RenewalInfluence meets affluence25 Aug 2022
Skin Renewal puts the 'anti' in anti-ageing with cutting edge new treatment
Skin RenewalSkin Renewal puts the 'anti' in anti-ageing with cutting edge new treatment1 Jun 2022
Skin Renewal proudly introduces the highly innovative Endymed
Skin RenewalSkin Renewal proudly introduces the highly innovative Endymed18 Mar 2022
Body of work: Skin Renewal's rebranding is a tribute to medical aesthetic excellence
Skin RenewalBody of work: Skin Renewal's rebranding is a tribute to medical aesthetic excellence22 Feb 2022
Camera-call ready? Here's how to hit that target!
Skin RenewalCamera-call ready? Here's how to hit that target!26 Nov 2021
Here we grow again!
Skin RenewalHere we grow again!14 Sep 2021
Onwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open
Skin RenewalOnwards and upwards! Skin Renewal Ballito now open6 Sep 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz